Zymergen to Present at the 42nd Annual Cowen Healthcare Conference

Zymergen Inc.
·1 min read
In this article:
EMERYVILLE, Calif., Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zymergen Inc. (“Zymergen” or the “Company”), today announced the company will be participating in the upcoming 42nd Annual Cowen Virtual Healthcare Conference.

Zymergen’s management is scheduled to present on Tuesday, March 8th at 2:50 p.m. Eastern Time/11:50 a.m. Pacific Time. Interested parties may access a live and archived webcast of the presentation on the “Investors” section of the company’s website at: https://investors.zymergen.com/.

About Zymergen

Zymergen is a biotech company that designs and produces molecules, microbes and materials for diverse end markets. We partner with nature to make better products, a better way, for a better world.

Investor Contact
Carrie Mendivil
investors@zymergen.com

Media Contact
Mike Dulin
mdulin@zymergen.com
502-777-2029


