COMING UP:

Initial jobless claims likely fell for a fourth straight week to set new pandemic-era low

Check back at 8:30 a.m. ET for the results

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Announces Acceptance of Poster at the 2021 American Society of Clinical Psychopharmacology (ASCP) Annual Meeting

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
·4 min read
DEVON, Pa., May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZYNE), the leader in innovative pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders, today announced the acceptance and presentation details of a poster at the 2021 American Society of Clinical Psychopharmacology (ASCP) Annual Meeting. The ASCP annual meeting is being held virtually June 1-4, 2021. A copy of the poster will be made available on the Zynerba corporate website at the time of presentation at http://zynerba.com/publications/.

Title

ZYN002 Cannabidiol Transdermal Gel: Efficacy and Safety Findings in Children and Adolescents
With Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) and Related Disorders

Session

Poster Session II

Date

June 3, 2021

Time

10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. ET

About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals is the leader in innovative pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. We are committed to improving the lives of patients and their families living with severe, chronic health conditions including Fragile X syndrome, autism spectrum disorder, 22q11.2 deletion syndrome, and a heterogeneous group of rare and ultra-rare epilepsies known as developmental and epileptic encephalopathies. Learn more at www.zynerba.com and follow us on Twitter at @ZynerbaPharma.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We may, in some cases, use terms such as “predicts,” “believes,” “potential,” “proposed,” “continue,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “plans,” “intends,” “may,” “could,” “might,” “will,” “should” or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to numerous important factors, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from the Company’s current expectations. Management’s expectations and, therefore, any forward-looking statements in this press release could also be affected by risks and uncertainties relating to a number of other factors, including the following: the Company’s cash and cash equivalents may not be sufficient to support its operating plan for as long as anticipated; the Company’s expectations, projections and estimates regarding expenses, future revenue, capital requirements, incentive and other tax credit eligibility, collectability and timing, and availability of and the need for additional financing; the Company’s ability to obtain additional funding to support its clinical development programs; the results, cost and timing of the Company’s clinical development programs, including any delays to such clinical trials relating to enrollment or site initiation; clinical results for the Company’s product candidates may not be replicated or continue to occur in additional trials and may not otherwise support further development in a specified indication or at all; actions or advice of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and foreign regulatory agencies may affect the design, initiation, timing, continuation and/or progress of clinical trials or result in the need for additional clinical trials; the Company’s ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval for its product candidates, and the labeling under any such approval; the Company’s reliance on third parties to assist in conducting pre-clinical and clinical trials for its product candidates; delays, interruptions or failures in the manufacture and supply of the Company’s product candidates the Company’s ability to commercialize its product candidates; the size and growth potential of the markets for the Company’s product candidates, and the Company’s ability to service those markets; the Company’s ability to develop sales and marketing capabilities, whether alone or with potential future collaborators; the rate and degree of market acceptance of the Company’s product candidates; the Company’s expectations regarding its ability to obtain and adequately maintain sufficient intellectual property protection for its product candidates; the timing and outcome of current and future legal proceedings; and the extent to which health epidemics and other outbreaks of communicable diseases, including COVID-19, could disrupt our operations or adversely affect our business and financial conditions. This list is not exhaustive and these and other risks are described in the Company’s periodic reports, including the annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K, filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov. Any forward-looking statements that the Company makes in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release.

Investor Contact

Peter Vozzo
Westwicke/ ICR
Office: 443.213.0505
Cell: 443.377.4767
Peter.Vozzo@Westwicke.com


Recommended Stories

  • 2 Stocks to Buy for the End of the Pandemic

    If you're looking to reposition your portfolio for the post-pandemic recovery, Tanger and Nordstrom look like good bets. With more than half of U.S. adults now fully vaccinated, shoppers are returning in force to Tanger's outlet centers.

  • Ford says it will spend $30 billion to fuel its electric vehicle future

    Ford sets some ambitious electric vehicle and financial goals at its latest investor day. Here's what we know.

  • Why Ford Stock Is Up By 8% Today

    The stock is trying to settle above the $14 level.

  • Iran bans cryptocurrency mining for 4 months amid power cuts

    Iran has banned the energy-intensive mining of cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin for nearly 4 months, President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday, as the country faces major power blackouts in many cities. "The ban on the mining of cryptocurrencies is effective immediately until September 22 ... Some 85% of the current mining in Iran is unlicensed," Rouhani said in a televised speech at a cabinet meeting. Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are created through a process known as mining, where powerful computers compete with each other to solve complex mathematical problems.

  • Bank Watchdogs Resist EU Industry Push to Derail Stricter Rules

    (Bloomberg) -- Top banking watchdogs are warning European Union lenders to stop resisting new rules or risk weakening the financial system and undermining the bloc’s role defending global accords.The clash comes as negotiations on stricter global capital rules move into a decisive phase in the EU. Lenders and regulators are jockeying to be heard by officials at the European Commission, who are gearing up to propose how to implement the new standards in the fall ahead of their slated start in 2023.Banks are particularly worried because the rules, known as Basel III, would hit them harder than their U.S. counterparts. While the American economy and its lenders are starting to recover from the pandemic crisis, European bank executives say they’re grappling with a more sluggish rebound, burdened with negative interest rates, and shouldn’t have to deal with another handicap.The head of the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision, though, says the timing of the push back from lenders on the new standards is inappropriate and contradictory.“What I hear lately from banks is that they want greater global convergence when it comes to things like climate risk,” Pablo Hernandez de Cos said in comments to Bloomberg News. “Banks cannot insist on global convergence in one area, while demanding local accommodations and deviations in another.”He also said banks’ attempts to delay and even weaken Basel III could undermine the EU’s reputation as a defender of multi-lateral agreements just as the new U.S. administration under Joe Biden has pledged greater global cooperation.“It would be highly unfortunate and extremely bad timing for Europe to retreat from its commitments to agreed global standards, especially in light of recent renewed engagement by other major jurisdictions,” said Hernandez de Cos, who is also a European Central Bank policy maker and governor of the Bank of Spain.Bank of France Governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau weighed into the debate on Wednesday, echoing Hernandez de Cos and telling French lawmakers that they should ignore banks’ warnings.The Basel guidelines agreed upon in 2017 represent “the best possible accord for our country and Europe,” Villeroy said. “Questioning that today would be all the more incomprehensible as financial multi-lateralism stood the test of the Trump years and is now reinforced by the Biden administration.”He also rejected banks’ claims that the standards could hurt lending and suggested the effects won’t be a blow to their shareholders.“I want to highlight that this increase will not require any capital increase or change in dividend policy for any French bank,” Villeroy said.Still, the new standards will result in a higher bar for banks. They could drive up capital requirements by 19% and result in a 52.2 billion-euro ($63.9 billion) shortfall, according to a study by the European Banking Authority that used data from the end of 2019.Banks want to keep that to 10% or less and are demanding to maintain leeway in judging the riskiness of companies that don’t have credit ratings. Regulators may be less inclined to allow such latitude after the recent Archegos Capital Management and Greensill Capital scandals exposed the limits of several banks’ ability to gauge their own risk.Banks, having already lobbied aggressively in advance of the 2017 compromise, are also pushing to continue with existing rules and reduce the updated Basel standards to little more than an additional financial disclosure.“We are committed to implement those reforms in a broadly faithful manner,” Martin Merlin, a senior Commission official for banking, said at a conference this month. “We cannot regulate in a vacuum and we need to take into account the present context, the Covid 19 context.”For Andrea Enria, the ECB’s top supervisor, the pandemic isn’t a reason to slow the process. He argues that the 2020 recession showed that better-capitalized banks can handle unprecedented economic shocks, and so Europe must push on with the reforms.“The last lap of this long process is still facing fierce opposition from some in the banking industry,” he said this month. “We do not see any benefits in further delays.”More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • World Faces Longer Supply Shortage as China’s Factories Squeezed

    (Bloomberg) -- Eric Li’s factory making glass lampshades for companies including Home Depot Inc. is being stretched to its limits with sales doubling their pre-pandemic level.But like many Chinese manufacturers, he doesn’t plan to expand operations -- a reticence that could slow the pace of China’s economic growth this year and prolong a shortage of goods being felt around the world as demand picks up.Surging prices of raw materials means “margins are compressed,” explains Li, owner of Huizhou Baizhan Glass Co. Ltd., in the southern Chinese province of Guangdong, which makes about $30 million in annual revenue. With the global economic recovery still uneven, “the future is very unclear, so there is not much push to expand capacity,” he adds.The combination of higher input prices, uncertainty about export prospects and a weak recovery in domestic consumer demand meant Chinese manufacturing investment from January to April was 0.4% below the same period in 2019, according to official statistics (comparing to 2019 strips out the distortion of last year’s pandemic data).Due to the vast size of China’s manufacturing sector, that poses a risk both to the nation’s growth -- which is currently predicted to reach 8.5% in 2021, according to a Bloomberg tally of economists’ estimates -- and to a global economy that’s grappling with supply shortages and rising prices.Falling ProfitsWeaker-than-expected investment could have a “sizable” impact on GDP growth this year, said Citigroup Inc.’s China economist, Li-gang Liu. Lower investment may dent imports of capital goods and equipment from developed economies like Japan and Germany, “which in turn could drag their economic recovery and rebound as well,” he added.AnHui HERO Electronic Sci & Tec Co. Ltd. is one of those companies feeling the squeeze. Based in the eastern province of Anhui, the company manufactures capacitors used to make electronic circuits, with sales mainly in the domestic market. Jing Yuan, the founder, says orders are up as much as 30% year-on-year, but profits are down 50% due to increasing materials costs that are not easily passed onto clients.The company is under “huge cash pressure” as it needs to pay half a month in advance of delivery in order to secure copper and other metals, which they previously paid for months after receiving, he said. “The commodity issue has to be addressed by the government,” he added.What Bloomberg Economics Says...Chinese industry is absorbing significant cost pressures from rising commodity prices -- damping the inflationary impact for the rest of the world. Will it last? Our analysis of gross margins suggests it could for a while longer: downstream industries -- where the cost crunch is most severe -- still have a small cushion.David Qu, China economistFor the full report, click here.Input shortages mean some manufacturers aren’t able to make use of their existing facilities, so expansion would be of little use. Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio Inc. suspended production at one of its factories last month, due to a shortage of microchips.Modern Casting Ltd., which makes iron and steel products in Guangdong, issued a note to clients this month saying it would not be able to meet its current orders due to high raw material costs. A member of staff who answered the phone at the company’s office confirmed the note, but declined to give further details.Growth TransitionOn top of the higher input costs, Chinese companies face a bumpy transition toward domestic consumer spending to sustain its post-pandemic recovery.Exports, China’s strong-suit last year, may begin to slow as vaccine roll-outs cause consumers in wealthy countries to shift spending back to services. Meanwhile, the growth rate of Chinese consumer spending has yet to fully recover.Investment sentiment among Chinese small and medium-sized enterprises is below levels seen even in 2018-9 when uncertainties from the U.S.-China trade war were a brake on expansion plans, according to a regular survey of more than 500 Chinese companies by Standard Chartered Plc.“Demand is still mainly underpinned by exports, so domestic companies are aware that this is not sustainable,” said Standard Chartered’s China economist, Lan Shen.While some export-oriented sectors have been pushed to their limits, large amounts of slack remain for manufacturers targeting Chinese consumers due to subdued domestic demand.Retail sales growth was 4.3% in April on a two-year average basis, which strips out base effects from the pandemic, less than half pre-pandemic growth rates. Overall capacity use at China’s manufacturers fell to 77.6% in the first quarter from 78.4% in the previous three months, with the automotive sector hit hardest by overcapacity following three years of declining sales volumes.Even for electric vehicles whose sales are surging, most companies have already built their capacity and will now focus on incremental upgrades. “The majority of the investment has been done,” said Jochen Siebert of JSC Automotive Consulting.China ordered state-owned companies to expand last year, with their investment growth of 5.3% in 2020 from the prior year easily outstripping the 1% increase in private investment. But for a sustainable pick-up in investment, the market, not the state, needs to feel confident.Carsten Holz, an expert on Chinese investment statistics at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, estimates that privately-owned companies have accounted for 87% of manufacturing investment in 2015, the most recent year of available data. They are more sensitive to input costs.“There is a pandemic plus insecurity about future trade given a new U.S. administration, neither of which is conducive to investment that relies on long-term growth prospects,” Holz said.Mixed PoliciesTransport bottlenecks are also a challenge for export-oriented manufacturers. Gordon Gao, who exports gardening products from China, said that he has had to reject 80% of orders this year due to port delays. In one case, an order placed before mid-February could only be shipped three months later when a client finally secured a container.Beijing has tried to improve conditions for private companies by ordering a crackdown on speculation to curb commodity prices and easing access to bank loans.Yet the government continues to gradually withdraw fiscal and monetary stimulus measures introduced amid the pandemic last year. It set a relatively unambitious target of “above 6%” growth for this year, and the Communist Party’s Politburo signaled last month it would prioritize reforms to control house prices and debt growth.“The policy stance has definitely shifted away from supporting growth and back toward de-risking the financial sector,” said Adam Wolfe, an economist at London-based Absolute Strategy Research. “The risks for economic growth seem tilted to the downside, especially for capital-intensive, construction-linked sectors.”For manufacturers such as Li, a longer period of domestic growth and control over input prices will be needed before capacity expansion is on the cards. While his company of 200 workers took on new permanent staff before the pandemic, for now he’d rather pass the risks of investment on to others.“I wouldn’t do that now, I would rather hire some temporary workers and outsource the rest,” he said.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Ripple Waiting for SEC Suit Resolution Before Going Public, Says CEO

    "The likelihood that Ripple is a public company is very high at some point," Brad Garlinghouse said at Consensus 2021.

  • China Tech Giants Spend Billions to Fuel Growth After Crackdown

    (Bloomberg) -- Beijing’s crackdown on its tech giants is fueling a noticeable phenomenon: it’s opened the spending floodgates.China’s largest internet corporations are digging deep into their pockets to open up new avenues of growth as Beijing curtails their most lucrative businesses from fintech to e-commerce. Tencent Holdings Ltd., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Meituan have all warned investors in recent weeks they’re prepared to open their coffers to expand in areas such as cloud computing, autonomous driving and artificial intelligence. The coming deluge promises to transform the internet landscape by funneling capital into fundamental technology and infrastructure -- not coincidentally priority areas for the Communist Party.Of the three, Beijing-based Meituan was the earliest to throw caution to the wind and also the one most accustomed to sacrificing profits. The food delivery giant sank into the red in the December quarter and warned of further losses, as founder Wang Xing boosted spending on logistics networks and supply chain capacity to bolster his new online grocery ambitions. In April, it raised a record $10 billion to develop advanced solutions such as autonomous delivery vehicles and robotics, days before China’s monopoly watchdog unveiled a probe into the corporation for alleged antitrust violations.Meituan, the country’s third-biggest tech corporation by market value, is set to report its March-quarter earnings on Friday. Revenue is expected to reach 35.7 billion yuan ($5.6 billion), rebounding from last year’s pandemic-era lows, while net loss is projected to more than double from the December quarter to 5.2 billion yuan, according to estimates.“The increased investment for the tech giants is not really something they have a choice over,” said He Qi, a fund manager at Huatai Pinebridge Fund Management. “The point of the antitrust campaign is in effect to drive these behemoths out of their comfort zone, where they are now just basically rent-seeking off their unchallenged position in their respective businesses.”The flood of spending comes after the months-long antitrust campaign wiped out hundreds of billions in value from the country’s largest tech firms. After scuppering fintech giant Ant Group Co.’s initial public offering and launching a probe into affiliate Alibaba last year, regulators have since introduced new rules governing competition, fintech and data collection. Authorities are also said to be considering setting up a joint venture to oversee the massive amounts of user data collected by private companies.Those efforts are likely to limit the once-freewheeling internet industry’s ability to squash competition, either by buying up promising startups or squeezing out rivals through tactics like forced exclusivity or predatory pricing. The antitrust watchdog in April levied a record $2.8 billion fine on Alibaba and ordered its 34 largest tech corporations to pledge compliance with regulations.Days later, it announced its probe into Meituan for alleged abuses including forced exclusivity agreements known as “pick one from two,” the same charge leveled against Alibaba. China’s food delivery giant has also been accused of exploiting workers, while its community commerce arm was fined for excessive subsidies.Wang’s post of a millennium-old poem, seen by some as a veiled critique of Beijing, added to jitters. Meituan has lost nearly 40% of its market value, more than $130 billion, since its peak in February. The stock sank more than 3% in Hong Kong trading Thursday.The online behemoths have responded to the antitrust push by pledging to funnel future earnings into new initiatives. Jack Ma’s flagship e-commerce firm said earlier this month it will invest “all incremental profit” into technology as well as areas like community commerce in an attempt to move past the antitrust probe. In Tencent’s case, it promised to invest a bigger portion of profits into sectors like cloud and short videos, and even earmarked billions for so-called “social value” -- a clear sop to Beijing.“Deep tech is a priority set by the government and Chinese Internet companies are fully aware of it,” said Shawn Yang, an analyst with research firm Blue Lotus Capital.Even before the antitrust crackdown began in earnest last November, technology giants have been adding to investments, albeit in fields like community commerce. Alibaba challenger Pinduoduo Inc. raised $6.1 billion in November to grow its online groceries and agricultural produce businesses. Executives on Wednesday reiterated plans to invest “heavily” in areas like logistics infrastructure and technology, after reporting quarterly sales more than tripled.Rivals from Didi to smaller startups like Tencent-backed MissFresh also piled into community commerce, all seeking to take the lead in a market forecast to reach $19 billion this year.Read more: Alibaba, Meituan Chase $14 Billion Group-Buyers Arena“We’re getting to the point where the space is getting crowded,” Jason Hsu, founder and chief executive officer of Rayliant Global Advisors, said in a recent interview with Bloomberg Television. “Everyone is moving roughly in the same direction whether you are Meituan, Pinduoduo, Alibaba or Tencent. You’re all eyeing about the same space.”In March, Premier Li Keqiang singled out key areas in which to achieve “major breakthroughs in core technologies,” including high-end semiconductors, computer processors and cloud computing -- areas in which American firms now hold sway. Leaders in Beijing have also pledged to drive research into artificial intelligence and faster fifth-generation networks.Instead of getting obsessed with a new service, “internet giants with immense data and advanced algorithms should shoulder greater responsibility, aim higher and do more in tech innovation,” the People’s Daily, a Communist Party mouthpiece, said in a December commentary.Meituan, for its part, has been cultivating autonomous delivery, with more than 35,000 grocery orders being delivered so far in Beijing and said it plans to invest part of the $10 billion raised last month into drone technology.“The Chinese government expects domestic internet giants to play a bigger role in helping the country achieve tech self-sufficiency,” said Shen Meng, a director at Beijing-based boutique investment bank Chanson & Co. “After all, advancing fundamental technologies require massive capital and manpower. In a country which still lacks a mature venture investment ecosystem, deep-pocketed big tech is in a better position than startups to lead that breakthrough.”(Updates with Meituan shares in eighth paragraph, Pinduoduo comments on investment in 12th paragraph)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • DBS Bank CEO: We Have Twice as Many Engineers as Bankers

    Banks and financial regulators should facilitate the tokenization of the financial system, DBS CEO Piyush Gupta said during Consensus 2021.

  • EV Charger Maker Tritium Going Public in SPAC Merger Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Tritium, which makes fast chargers for electric vehicles, has reached an agreement to go public through a merger with blank-check company Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp. II.The deal with the special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, values Tritium at $1.2 billion, the companies said in a statement on Wednesday, confirming a Bloomberg News report. The transaction is expected to generate proceeds of about $403 million.Unlike most SPAC mergers, Tritium’s combination with Decarbonization Plus II didn’t include raising a private placement.Tritium only needs about $70 million to be break even for cash flow, Robert Tichio, chairman of the blank-check company, said in an interview. While there were conversations held about raising a placement, or PIPE, the idea was ultimately vetoed, he said. “I think it became clear that the weakness in the PIPE market overwhelmed the strength of any one good opportunity.”Once the deal closes, Tritium is expected to be listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker “DCFC.”Brisbane, Australia-based Tritium produces charging software and hardware -- including electric pumps the size of large refrigerators -- deployed at shopping malls and highway rest stops in almost 40 countries. It has supplied networks being rolled out by Volkswagen AG and Ford Motor Co. The firm’s fastest units can add about 217 miles (349 kilometers) of driving range in 10 minutes of charging, according to the company.Founded in 2001 by members of a solar-car racing team, Tritium promoted ex-Boeing Co. executive Jane Hunter to chief executive officer in 2020. It has also expanded beyond Australia to add design and manufacturing facilities in California and Europe. Tritium announced last month that it was selected by the U.S. Army to help its efforts to convert its vehicles -- including those used in combat -- to electric power.The proceeds from the transaction will be used to expand manufacturing capabilities, said Hunter, who will continue to lead the company after it goes public.“We currently have a very healthy backlog, which is great problem to have but we want to be building closer to our main markets,” she said, adding that about 70% of the company’s revenue came from Europe, 20% from the Americas and around 10% from Asia Pacific. It plans to expand existing facilities in Brisbane, Amsterdam and Los Angeles and potentially build a new facility in another European city.While there is no current plan to move its headquarters to the U.S., a Nasdaq listing brings the company closer to its customers and investors, Hunter said. “We could have listed on the ASX in Australia, but our markets aren’t here as strongly.”Read more: Fastest Electric Car Chargers Waiting for Batteries to Catch UpAdding electric car charging infrastructure is seen as vital for automakers to spur sales, and crucial to governments as they seek to phase out combustion engine vehicles to help meet climate targets. U.S. President Joe Biden has flagged plans to spend billions of dollars on tax credits and charging stations to support the transition away from gas-powered cars.Rival supplier ABB Ltd. said last month that it plans to carve out its electric vehicle charging business into a separate legal structure and prepare the unit for a potential listing.The Decarbonization Plus SPAC is backed by an affiliate of Riverstone Holdings LLC. It raised $402.5 million including so-called greenshoe shares in an initial public offering in February.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • GameStop, AMC extend rallies, gouging short sellers

    (Reuters) -Shares of GameStop and cinema operator AMC Entertainment rallied to their highest levels in months on Wednesday, with some market-watchers saying the recent surge was forcing bearish investors to unwind their bets against the video game retailer. GameStop shares surged 15.8% to $242.56, around its highest level since mid-March, while AMC shares shot up 19.2% to $19.56, the highest since Jan. 27. CFRA on Wednesday raised its price target for AMC shares to $18 from $2.50.

  • ‘Not a chance’ Tesla will dominate car industry in 20 years: legendary investor Bruce Greenwald

    Legendary investment guru Bruce Greenwald predicted that Tesla will fail to dominate auto industry over the long term due to a likely explosion in the size of the electric vehicle market and a lack of differentiation between Tesla's products and those of its competitors.

  • China Huarong’s Journey From Safe Bet to Bad News: A Timeline

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s nearly two months since turbulence erupted around China Huarong Asset Management Co.At the end of March, its 4% perpetual dollar bond was trading at 102 cents on the dollar as investors figured the January execution of former chairman Lai Xiaomin for bribery put a line under past wayward behavior. But the failure of the company to release 2020 results by a March 31 deadline, and a subsequent report by mainland media Caixin that the firm will restructure, sparked weeks of turmoil. The same bond is now at 57 cents.The heart of the matter is whether the central government will rescue a state-owned company that’s integral to the smooth running of the financial system. While there are signs Beijing wants to ensure China Huarong can repay its debts on time, uncertainty prevails.Here’s a look at the key events for China Huarong:May 27Liang Qiang, who currently heads another bad-debt manager, is on track to become president of China Huarong, reports Bloomberg News.May 24China Huarong dollar bonds climb after the managing editor of Caixin Media wrote in an opinion piece that the asset manager is “nowhere near” defaulting on its more than $20 billion of offshore notes.May 21Some of China Huarong’s thinly traded onshore bonds slump after having held up better than the company’s dollar-denominated notes, signaling broadening concern about the firm’s financial health. May 18China Huarong has transferred funds to repay a $300 million note maturing May 20, Bloomberg News reports, the first dollar bond to come due since the delayed 2020 results. Prices for the firm’s dollar bonds slump earlier in the day after the New York Times reports China is planning an overhaul that would inflict “significant losses” on both domestic and foreign China Huarong bondholders.May 17The company has reached funding agreements with state-owned banks to ensure it can repay debt through at least the end of August, by which time China Huarong aims to have completed its 2020 financial statements, according to a Bloomberg News report. That as at least two of its onshore bonds see big price declines in recent days, worrying some investors.May 13The firm says it’s prepared to make future bond payments and has seen no change in the level of government support, seeking to ease investor concerns after a local media report that regulators balked at China Hurarong’s restructuring plan.May 6The company says it transferred funds to pay five offshore bond coupons due the following day, its latest move to meet debt obligations amid persistent doubts about its financial health.April 30China Huarong breaks its silence, with an executive telling media it is prepared to make its bond payments and state backing remains intact. The official also says the week’s rating downgrades “have no factual basis” and are “too pessimistic.”April 29Moody’s Investor Service downgrades China Huarong by one notch to Baa1, adding the firm remains on watch for further downgrade. The cut reflects the company’s weakened funding ability due to market volatility and increased uncertainty over its future, according to the statement.April 27China Huarong units repay bonds maturing that day. The S$600 million ($450 million) bond was repaid with funds provided by China’s biggest state-owned bank, according to a Bloomberg News report.April 26Fitch Ratings downgrades China Huarong by three notches to BBB while dropping the company’s perpetual bonds into junk territory. The lack of transparency over government support for the firm may hamper its ability to refinance debt in offshore markets, Fitch said.April 25China Huarong says it won’t meet an April 30 deadline to file its 2020 report with Hong Kong’s stock exchange because auditors needed more time to finalize a transaction the company first flagged on April 1. Securities and asset-management units said in the days before that they wouldn’t release 2020 results by month’s end.April 22The China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission asks lenders to extend China Huarong’s upcoming loans by at least six months, according to REDD, citing two bankers from large Chinese commercial lenders.April 21China is considering a plan that would see its central bank assume more than 100 billion yuan ($15 billion) of China Huarong assets to help clean up the firm’s balance sheet, according to a Bloomberg News report. Peer China Cinda Asset Management Co. was said to be planning the sale of perpetual bonds in the second quarter.April 20China Huarong’s key offshore financing unit says it returned to profitability in the first quarter and laid a “solid” foundation for transformation. Reorg Research reports that regulators are considering options including a debt restructuring of the unit, China Huarong International Holdings Ltd.April 19Huarong Securities Co. says it wired funds to repay a 2.5 billion yuan local note.April 16The CBIRC says China Huarong’s operations are normal and that the firm has ample liquidity. These are the first official comments about the company’s troubles. Reuters reports Chinese banks have been asked not to withhold loans to Huarong.April 13Fitch and Moody’s both put the company on watch for downgrade. The finance ministry, which owns a majority of Huarong, is considering the transfer of its stake to a unit of the country’s sovereign wealth fund, Bloomberg News reports. Chinese officials signal they want failing local government financing vehicles to restructure or go bust if debts can’t be repaid.April 9China Huarong says it has been making debt payments “on time” and its operations are “normal.” Bloomberg reports the company intends to keep Huarong International as part of a potential overhaul that would avoid the need of a debt restructuring or government recapitalization. S&P Global Ratings puts China Huarong’s credit ratings on watch for possible downgrade.April 8China Huarong is preparing to offload non-core and loss-making units as part of a broad plan to revive profitability that would avoid the need for a debt restructuring or government recapitalization, Bloomberg News reports.April 6Selling gains steam in China Huarong’s dollar bonds, following a holiday in China. Huarong Securities says there has been no major change to its operations, in response to a price plunge for its 3 billion yuan local bond.April 1China Huarong announces a delay in releasing 2020 results, saying its auditor is unable to finalize a transaction. Stock trading is suspended and spreads jump on the firm’s dollar bonds while China Huarong tells investors its business is running as usual. Caixin reports the company submitted restructuring and other major reform plans to government officials and shareholders.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Get rich as a renter: 5 ways to build wealth without buying a house

    Owning a house isn’t the only pathway to success and fulfillment.

  • Nordstrom Post Deeper Loss in Q1, Shares Fall

    Seattle-based luxury department store chain Nordstrom reported a deeper-than-expected loss in the first quarter and said its net sales fell 13% over the first quarter of 2019, sending its shares down over 5% on Wednesday.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures drift lower ahead of economic data

    Stock futures pointed to a slightly lower open Thursday morning, giving back some gains as traders awaited another batch of economic data.

  • Bank of Canada seen cutting bond purchases further as lockdowns ease

    Canada's trailblazing central bank is likely to cut its bond-buying program again this year, possibly as soon as July, as provinces ease curbs to contain the coronavirus pandemic and inflation pressures build, analysts said. Strategists from half of Canada's six largest banks expect the Bank of Canada to dial back its bond purchases to C$2 billion ($1.65 billion) per week or less - from the current level of C$3 billion per week - at the central bank's July policy announcement, while the remainder see a reduction in October. By April next year or earlier, purchases are likely to be C$1 billion per week or less, and continue for some time to offset the amount of bonds maturing on the central bank's balance sheet, the analysts said this week.

  • China’s Vow to Rein in Giant Steel Industry Roils Iron Ore Again

    (Bloomberg) -- A volatile month for iron ore and steel rolled on as China stepped up its rhetoric around curbing output and pollution in one of its dirtiest industries.China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology will seek to establish a mechanism to contain steel output based on carbon emissions, pollutant discharges and energy consumption, the Shanghai Securities News reported, citing ministry official Lyu Guixin. Iron ore climbed more than 6% in Singapore, while steel futures in Shanghai jumped.Iron ore has whipsawed this month as surging steel demand and tight raw material supply sent prices to a record two weeks ago. They’ve since plunged, entering a bear market this week, as China sought to cool a furious commodities rally that’s stoking concerns about inflation. Volatility for Singapore futures spiked to the highest in more than four years.“The new policies will focus on cutting output instead of capacity, which will be more likely to see output cuts happening eventually,” said Lu Li, an analyst with Shenhua Futures Co. There’s still a question on when the policies will be implemented, which may not be in the short term given the rapid surge in prices already, Lu said.Iron ore on the Singapore Exchange jumped as much as 6.7% to $183.90 a ton and was at $183.25 by 2:31 p.m. local time. Prices dropped 5.7% on Wednesday, taking losses from the record reached earlier this month to more than 20%. Futures in Dalian surged 5.9%, while rebar and hot-rolled coil in Shanghai rose more than 3%.The world’s top steel consumer and producer has frequently reiterated its commitment to curb record output since late last year, rolling out a series of production restrictions to reduce emissions and targeting speculators and hoarders. Still, the country’s mills are churning out unprecedented volumes of steel as robust profit margins enable them to accommodate higher input costs.China is fully capable of meeting domestic steel demand between 2021 and 2025 by adjusting imports and exports, Shanghai Securities News reported, citing comments made by Lyu at a forum.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Slowly But Surely, Central Banks Are Signaling Policy Shifts

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Central banks are beginning to tip toe away from their emergency monetary settings, with South Korea following in the footsteps of New Zealand and Canada to flag a potential interest-rate increase.As vaccines roll-outs continue and economies reopen, traders have been slowly dialing up expectations on rate hikes or a slowing of asset purchases elsewhere too. Markets are seizing on the tightening narrative, with bond yields and currencies fluctuating as investors recalibrate their bets. The Bank of Korea became the latest on Thursday to signal a turn when Governor Lee Ju-yeol said policy makers are preparing for an “orderly” exit from its record-low interest rate at some point as the economy recovers. The shift in stance came a day after New Zealand’s. New Zealand’s outlook was much more hawkish than expected and may yet signal a global shift, according to Sharon Zollner, chief economist at ANZ Bank New Zealand in Auckland. “We can’t rule out that the tail may wag the dog, influencing global market expectations of whether other central banks may also take a more hawkish turn,” she said.Financial markets have already brought forward pricing of the Federal Reserve’s first rate hike by almost a year since early February. Over the same period, market expectations from the Bank of England have switched from rate cuts by late 2022 to a rate increase, while investors have almost abandoned bets on further European Central Bank reductions to instead price in a 10 basis-point upward move by the end of 2023.Taper Talks With major central banks embroiled in bond buying and other easing programs which traditionally get wound down first, most rate hikes remain some way off. But talk of a taper in asset purchases is catching on.Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida told Yahoo! Finance in an interview Tuesday that there may be a point in upcoming policy meetings where officials can discuss scaling back purchases. Fed Vice Chairman for Supervision Randal Quarles said on Wednesday that it will be important for the central bank to begin discussing in coming months plans to reduce its massive bond purchases if the economy continues to power ahead.The BOE has slowed bond-buying and signaled that it’s on course to end that support later this year. Australia’s central bank has set July as a deadline for deciding on whether to extend purchases.Norway is on track to start a hiking cycle, and Iceland has already begun. The Bank of Canada announced last month a reduction in debt purchases as it forecast a faster economic recovery that may pave the way for rate increases next year.Turning Point“The shift in monetary policy is starting,” said Alicia Garcia Herrero, Hong Kong based chief economist for Asia Pacific at Natixis, who used to work for the ECB and International Monetary Fund.Detailing its new outlook, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand on Wednesday published forecasts for its benchmark rate -- for the first time in more than a year -- that show the rate beginning to rise in mid-2022. To be sure, this shift is still conditional. RBNZ Governor Adrian Orr said the bank’s outlook is predicated on the economy recovery continuing as vaccines roll out and the pandemic is contained. In a similar vein, BOK’s Lee said the board unanimously agreed to hold rates at a record low on Thursday as pandemic uncertainties persist. The Fed’s Clarida also qualified his remarks around employment data and how inflation pressures play out, which he expects to be transitory. It’s also the case that not every central bank is signaling a policy move, not least in the euro zone, where ECB Executive Board member Fabio Panetta said on Wednesday that he hasn’t seen a shift in the economic outlook to justify a reduction in bond purchases.In emerging markets, the shift is splintering. Hungary’s central bank said this week it was ready to deliver monetary tightening, and Russia, Turkey and Brazil have already hiked. The People’s Bank of China is holding the line with relatively disciplined stimulus, while others continue to support growth as the virus continues to spread.“There is growth divergence due to a much slower vaccination process in the emerging world and renewed waves,” said Garcia-Herrero. “They will suffer from a double whammy as the Fed starts moving towards tapering.”(Updates with Bank of Korea policy announcement.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Biden tax hike will make US-based multinationals less competitive and impact equity values: Eric Cantor

    Yahoo Finance Live chats with Moelis & Company vice chairman and former GOP House Majority Leader Eric Cantor about the outlook for taxes and infrastructure.