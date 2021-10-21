U.S. markets open in 2 hours 6 minutes

COMING UP:

Jobless claims: Another 297,000 individuals likely filed new claims last week

Check back for results at 8:30 a.m. ET

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentations at Two Upcoming Scientific Conferences in October

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
·5 min read
In this article:
DEVON, Pa., Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZYNE), the leader in innovative pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders, today announced oral and poster presentations at the Society for Developmental & Behavioral Pediatrics Annual Meeting, being held virtually October 21-25, 2021, and the 68th American Academy of Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Annual Meeting, being held virtually October 18-30, 2021.

Presentation Details

Society for Developmental & Behavioral Pediatrics (SDBP) Annual Meeting

Title

A Pivotal Study of ZYN002 Cannabidiol (CBD) Transdermal Gel in Children and Adolescents With Fragile X Syndrome [CONNECT-FX (ZYN2-CL-016)]

Presentation Type

Oral

Session

Platform 2: NDD Phenotypes and Treatment

Date

Saturday, October 23, 2021

Time

4:00 – 5:30 p.m. ET


Title

Longer Term Tolerability and Efficacy of ZYN002 Cannabidiol Transdermal Gel in Children and Adolescents with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD): An Open-Label Phase 2 Study (BRIGHT [ZYN2-CL-030])

Presentation Type

Poster

Session

Poster Session 2: Neurodevelopmental Disabilities, COVID-19

Date

Monday, October 25, 2021

Time

1:45 – 2:45 p.m.


68th American Academy of Child & Adolescent Psychiatry (AACAP) Annual Meeting

Title

RECONNECT (ZYN2-CL-033): Design of a Phase 3 Trial of ZYN002 Cannabidiol Transdermal Gel in Children and Adolescents with Fragile X Syndrome Based Upon Learnings from CONNECT-FX (ZYN2-CL-016)

Presentation Type

Oral

Session

Research Pipeline: New Findings on Diagnostic and Therapeutics

Date

Wednesday, October 27, 2021

Time

3:15 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. ET


Title

Longer-Term Tolerability and Efficacy of ZYN002 Cannabidiol Transdermal Gel in Children and Adolescents With Autism Spectrum Disorder: An Open-Label Phase 2 Study (BRIGHT [ZYN2-CL-030])

Presentation Type

Oral

Session

Research Pipeline: New Findings on Diagnostic and Therapeutics

Date

Wednesday, October 27, 2021

Time

3:15 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. ET

Copies of the presentations and posters will be available on the Zynerba corporate website following each presentation at http://zynerba.com/publications/.

About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals is the leader in innovative pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. We are committed to improving the lives of patients and their families living with severe, chronic health conditions including Fragile X syndrome, autism spectrum disorder, 22q11.2 deletion syndrome, and a heterogeneous group of rare and ultra-rare epilepsies known as developmental and epileptic encephalopathies. Learn more at www.zynerba.com and follow us on Twitter at @ZynerbaPharma.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We may, in some cases, use terms such as “predicts,” “believes,” “potential,” “proposed,” “continue,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “plans,” “intends,” “may,” “could,” “might,” “will,” “should” or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to numerous important factors, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from the Company’s current expectations. Management’s expectations and, therefore, any forward-looking statements in this press release could also be affected by risks and uncertainties relating to a number of other factors, including the following: the Company’s cash and cash equivalents may not be sufficient to support its operating plan for as long as anticipated; the Company’s expectations, projections and estimates regarding expenses, future revenue, capital requirements, incentive and other tax credit eligibility, collectability and timing, and availability of and the need for additional financing; the Company’s ability to obtain additional funding to support its clinical development programs; the results, cost and timing of the Company’s clinical development programs, including any delays to such clinical trials relating to enrollment or site initiation; clinical results for the Company’s product candidates may not be replicated or continue to occur in additional trials and may not otherwise support further development in a specified indication or at all; actions or advice of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and foreign regulatory agencies may affect the design, initiation, timing, continuation and/or progress of clinical trials or result in the need for additional clinical trials; the Company’s ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval for its product candidates, and the labeling under any such approval; the Company’s reliance on third parties to assist in conducting pre-clinical and clinical trials for its product candidates; delays, interruptions or failures in the manufacture and supply of the Company’s product candidates the Company’s ability to commercialize its product candidates; the size and growth potential of the markets for the Company’s product candidates, and the Company’s ability to service those markets; the Company’s ability to develop sales and marketing capabilities, whether alone or with potential future collaborators; the rate and degree of market acceptance of the Company’s product candidates; the Company’s expectations regarding its ability to obtain and adequately maintain sufficient intellectual property protection for its product candidates; the timing and outcome of current and future legal proceedings; and the extent to which health epidemics and other outbreaks of communicable diseases, including COVID-19, could disrupt our operations or adversely affect our business and financial conditions. This list is not exhaustive and these and other risks are described in the Company’s periodic reports, including the annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K, filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov. Any forward-looking statements that the Company makes in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release.

Investor Contact

Peter Vozzo
ICR Westwicke
Office: 443.213.0505
Cell: 443.377.4767
Peter.Vozzo@Westwicke.com


