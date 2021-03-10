U.S. markets open in 2 hours 21 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,872.50
    -0.75 (-0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,886.00
    +75.00 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,750.25
    -38.50 (-0.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,250.80
    +5.10 (+0.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    64.21
    +0.20 (+0.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,709.40
    -7.50 (-0.44%)
     

  • Silver

    25.78
    -0.40 (-1.52%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1892
    -0.0014 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5460
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.69
    -1.78 (-6.99%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3868
    -0.0026 (-0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.8280
    +0.3180 (+0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    55,168.11
    +931.50 (+1.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,108.21
    +18.93 (+1.74%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,709.38
    -20.96 (-0.31%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,036.56
    +8.62 (+0.03%)
     

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Operational Highlights

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
·11 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

DEVON, Pa., March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZYNE), the leader in innovative pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020, and provided an overview of recent operational highlights and a pipeline update.

“We expect to make significant progress in 2021 on all four indications for which we are developing Zygel, including initiating a pivotal trial in patients with Fragile X syndrome who have a highly methylated FMR1 gene to confirm the positive results in this population of responders in the CONNECT-FX trial,” said Armando Anido, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Zynerba. “Screening in the INSPIRE trial of patients with 22q11.2 deletion syndrome has resumed now that COVID-19 restrictions in Australia have begun to ease. Once enrollment is complete we will update our expectation on when we will see topline results for this trial.”

Operational Highlights and Pipeline Update

Zygel™ in Fragile X Syndrome (FXS)

  • Zynerba expects to initiate a single double-blind, placebo-controlled pivotal trial before the end of 2021 in patients with FXS who have a highly methylated FMR1 gene to confirm the positive results observed in this population of responders in the CONNECT-FX trial. The Company believes that positive results from this confirmatory pivotal trial will be sufficient to support the submission of a New Drug Application for Zygel in FXS. (Press release)

  • Zynerba will review the trial design and protocol for the new confirmatory pivotal trial through a Type C meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the first half of 2021.

Zygel in 22q11.2 Deletion Syndrome (22q)

  • The Company has initiated a second clinical site in Australia for the 14-week open label Phase 2 INSPIRE trial in children and adolescents with genetically confirmed 22q.

  • As the COVID-19-related restrictions in Australia are easing, the Company has resumed screening of patients for this trial. Once enrollment is complete, a timeframe for disclosing topline results of the trial will be provided. In September 2020, the Company was granted orphan drug designation from the FDA for the use of cannabidiol for the treatment of 22q.

Zygel in Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD)

  • In the first half of 2021, Zynerba intends to discuss with the FDA data supporting the potential efficacy of Zygel in ASD, including the results of the Phase 2 BRIGHT trial in children and adolescents with moderate to severe ASD, to determine the regulatory path forward.

Zygel in Developmental and Epileptic Encephalopathies (DEE)

  • Zynerba expects to conduct an observational trial that will help finalize target syndrome selection in one or more DEE syndromes in 2021.

    Zynerba concluded its iterative discussions with the FDA utilizing their ‘Written Response Only’ (WRO) meeting format regarding the clinical pathway for Zygel in DEE during which the FDA expressed support for a development program which would evaluate the treatment of focal-impaired awareness seizures (FIAS) and tonic-clonic seizures (TCS). Due to the heterogeneity of patients who fall under the DEE umbrella, Zynerba will pursue individual syndromes rather than considering DEE as a single disorder or condition (Press release). The Company expects to conduct an observational trial that will help finalize target syndrome selection in one or more DEE syndromes by the end of 2021.

  • New efficacy data presented at the 2020 annual meeting of the American Epilepsy Society show strong evidence of seizure reduction.

    The new efficacy data from the Phase 2 BELIEVE trial (Open Label Study to Assess the Safety and Efficacy of Zygel Administered as a Transdermal Gel to Children and Adolescents with DEE) describe strong evidence of seizure reduction over 12 months of treatment, including a 73% median reduction from baseline in FIAS and TCS seizure frequency at month 12. Furthermore, in the subgroup of patients with ASD, Zygel demonstrated meaningful reductions in FIAS and TCS seizures, with most children reaching either the 35% or 50% responder threshold by month three and month six, respectively.

    The data also show that Zygel improved the profound sleep disturbance experienced by patients with DEE who were enrolled in the trial (Press release).

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results

Research and development expenses were $5.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, including stock-based compensation of $0.6 million. General and administrative expenses were $4.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, including stock-based compensation expense of $0.6 million. The net loss for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $9.6 million with basic and diluted loss per share of $(0.33).

Research and development expenses were $35.7 million for full year 2020, including stock-based compensation of $2.2 million. General and administrative expenses were $16.4 million for full year 2020, including stock-based compensation expense of $3.0 million. The net loss for the full year 2020 was $51.3 million with basic and diluted net loss per share of $(1.90).

Financial Outlook

As of December 31, 2020, cash and cash equivalents were $59.2 million, compared to $70.1 million as of December 31, 2019. In August 2019, we entered into a Controlled Equity Offering Sales AgreementSM, or the 2019 Sales Agreement, with Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Canaccord Genuity, LLC, H.C. Wainwright & Co. LLC and Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc., as sales agents pursuant to which we may sell, from time to time, up to $75.0 million of our common stock. In the fourth quarter of 2020, we sold and issued 558,089 shares of our common stock under the 2019 Sales Agreement in the open market resulting in gross proceeds of $1.9 million and net proceeds of $1.9 million, after deducting commissions and offering expenses. From January 1, 2021 through February 9, 2021, we have sold and issued 10,244,326 shares of our common stock under the 2019 Sales Agreement in the open market resulting in gross proceeds of $43.2 million and net proceeds of $42.2 million, after deducting commissions and offering expenses. As of February 9, 2021, we have utilized the entire $75 million authorized under the 2019 Sales Agreement, which was terminated pursuant to its terms.

Management believes that cash and cash equivalents, including the $42.2 million in net proceeds from issuances between January 1 and February 9, 2021 under the 2019 Sales Agreement, are sufficient to fund operations and capital requirements well into the first half of 2024.

About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals is the leader in innovative pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. We are committed to improving the lives of patients and their families living with severe, chronic health conditions including Fragile X syndrome, autism spectrum disorder, 22q11.2 deletion syndrome, and a heterogeneous group of rare and ultra-rare epilepsies known as developmental and epileptic encephalopathies. Learn more at www.zynerba.com and follow us on Twitter at @ZynerbaPharma.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We may, in some cases, use terms such as “predicts,” “believes,” “potential,” “proposed,” “continue,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “plans,” “intends,” “may,” “could,” “might,” “will,” “should” or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to numerous important factors, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from the Company’s current expectations. Management’s expectations and, therefore, any forward-looking statements in this press release could also be affected by risks and uncertainties relating to a number of other factors, including the following: the Company’s cash and cash equivalents may not be sufficient to support its operating plan for as long as anticipated; the Company’s expectations, projections and estimates regarding expenses, future revenue, capital requirements, incentive and other tax credit eligibility, collectability and timing, and availability of and the need for additional financing; the Company’s ability to obtain additional funding to support its clinical development programs; the results, cost and timing of the Company’s clinical development programs, including any delays to such clinical trials relating to enrollment or site initiation; clinical results for the Company’s product candidates may not be replicated or continue to occur in additional trials and may not otherwise support further development in a specified indication or at all; actions or advice of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and foreign regulatory agencies may affect the design, initiation, timing, continuation and/or progress of clinical trials or result in the need for additional clinical trials; the Company’s ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval for its product candidates, and the labeling under any such approval; the Company’s reliance on third parties to assist in conducting pre-clinical and clinical trials for its product candidates; delays, interruptions or failures in the manufacture and supply of the Company’s product candidates the Company’s ability to commercialize its product candidates; the size and growth potential of the markets for the Company’s product candidates, and the Company’s ability to service those markets; the Company’s ability to develop sales and marketing capabilities, whether alone or with potential future collaborators; the rate and degree of market acceptance of the Company’s product candidates; the Company’s expectations regarding its ability to obtain and adequately maintain sufficient intellectual property protection for its product candidates; the timing and outcome of current and future legal proceedings; and the extent to which health epidemics and other outbreaks of communicable diseases, including COVID-19, could disrupt our operations or adversely affect our business and financial conditions. This list is not exhaustive and these and other risks are described in the Company’s periodic reports, including the annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K, filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov. Any forward-looking statements that the Company makes in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release.

ZYNERBA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited)

Three months ended December 31,

Year ended December 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019

Operating expenses:

Research and development

$

5,616,412

$

7,457,953

$

35,654,994

$

20,384,049

General and administrative

4,573,114

3,958,211

16,407,548

13,935,761

Total operating expenses

10,189,526

11,416,164

52,062,542

34,319,810

Loss from operations

(10,189,526

)

(11,416,164

)

(52,062,542

)

(34,319,810

)

Other income (expense):

Interest income

4,926

295,140

243,992

1,522,138

Foreign exchange gain (loss)

566,890

406,033

481,719

(145,911

)

Total other income (expense)

571,816

701,173

725,711

1,376,227

Net loss

$

(9,617,710

)

$

(10,714,991

)

$

(51,336,831

)

$

(32,943,583

)

Net loss per share - basic and diluted

$

(0.33

)

$

(0.46

)

$

(1.90

)

$

(1.50

)

Basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding

29,299,233

23,191,428

27,022,931

22,000,203

Non-cash stock-based compensation included above:

Research and development

$

604,603

$

456,420

$

2,194,888

$

2,371,998

General and administrative

639,514

751,253

2,982,639

3,189,897

Total

$

1,244,117

$

1,207,673

$

5,177,527

$

5,561,895


ZYNERBA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

December 31, 2020

December 31, 2019

Assets

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

59,157,187

$

70,063,242

Incentive and tax receivables

9,042,586

14,613,969

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

5,166,401

2,378,812

Total current assets

73,366,174

87,056,023

Property and equipment, net

585,403

362,724

Right-of-use assets

105,199

345,849

Total assets

$

74,056,776

$

87,764,596

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable

$

2,522,716

$

4,740,981

Accrued expenses

11,280,843

7,073,506

Lease liabilities

109,689

243,677

Total current liabilities

13,913,248

12,058,164

Lease liabilities, long-term

109,689

Total liabilities

13,913,248

12,167,853

Stockholders' equity:

Common stock

29,975

23,211

Additional paid-in capital

262,286,008

226,409,156

Accumulated deficit

(202,172,455

)

(150,835,624

)

Total stockholders' equity

60,143,528

75,596,743

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

74,056,776

$

87,764,596

Zynerba Contacts

Jim Fickenscher, CFO and VP Corporate Development
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals
484.581.7483
fickenscherj@zynerba.com

Peter Vozzo
Westwicke/ICR
Office: 443.213.0505
Cell: 443.377.4767
Peter.Vozzo@Westwicke.com


Recommended Stories

  • Piers Morgan stands by Meghan criticism after Good Morning Britain exit

    Co-host Susanna Reid says she disagrees with his comments on the Duchess of Sussex's mental health.

  • Piers Morgan Quits ‘Good Morning Britain’ Following Meghan Markle Comments

    ITV presenter Piers Morgan has quit morning show “Good Morning Britain” after comments he made about Meghan Markle sparked public outcry and triggered an investigation by the U.K.’s media regulator. The U.K. broadcaster confirmed in a statement on Tuesday evening local time that “following discussions with ITV, Piers Morgan has decided now is the time […]

  • Nasdaq surges as tech stocks roar back

    U.S. stocks rallied on Tuesday, with the Nasdaq gaining about 4% to recoup heavy losses from the previous session as U.S. bond yields retreated and investors scooped up battered technology stocks. Tesla Inc jumped the most in almost a year, while Amazon.com Inc and Microsoft Corp posted the biggest single-day gains in five weeks. The Nasdaq posted its biggest single-day rise since Nov. 4.

  • Nasdaq surges as tech stocks roar back

    U.S. stocks rallied on Tuesday, with the Nasdaq gaining about 4% to recoup heavy losses from the previous session as U.S. bond yields retreated and investors scooped up battered technology stocks. Tesla Inc jumped the most in almost a year, while Amazon.com Inc and Microsoft Corp posted the biggest single-day gains in five weeks. The Nasdaq posted its biggest single-day rise since Nov. 4.

  • Upbeat Chinese Data May Not Ease Emerging-Market Taper Gloom

    (Bloomberg) -- The prospect of rising inflation and U.S. Treasury yields may damp emerging-market sentiment, reflected by a slump in Chinese assets despite trade data that pointed to a speedier global recovery from last year’s lockdown.Exports from the world’s second-biggest economy soared in the first two months of the year, data showed Sunday, reflecting a recovery in external demand and providing a much-needed boost for risk assets after a turbulent start to March. Meantime, the U.S. Senate passed a $1.9 trillion stimulus package Saturday that may offer an additional spur to countries such as Mexico whose economies are most sensitive to U.S. growth.Emerging-market stocks fell to a two-month low and currencies were poised for their worst session in a year on Monday as anxiety remains high in the bond market after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s dovish message last week stopped short of trying to rein in the surging yields. An index of dollar-denominated debt in the developing world dropped for a fourth week in its longest losing streak since 2018. Local-currency notes also declined amid selloffs from Poland to Hungary and Mexico.“All fixed-income assets face a challenging market as rates and inflation become more of a threat,” said Abdul Kadir Hussain, Dubai-based head of fixed-income asset management at Arqaam Capital. “Emerging markets are no different. We have already seen outflows from emerging-market fixed-income funds, and I suspect that will continue in the near term.”Last week, exchange-traded fund investors withdrew money from emerging-market bonds, while adding to stocks, as they weighed the prospects of stronger global growth and a pickup in U.S. yields.Inflation data this week will offer evidence of whether that caution is merited. Economists expect consumer prices to have picked up in places such as Taiwan, India and Brazil. Elsewhere, Peruvian policy makers will probably keep the key interest rate at a record low of 0.25%.Listen to the EM Weekly Podcast: Improving China Data; Rising Treasury YieldsInflation WatchTaiwan’s consumer prices probably rose last month after declining in January, according to a Bloomberg survey before the report on Tuesday. Export figures the same day may reveal growth slowed in February after the island exported a record the previous monthThe improving global trade outlook and backdrop for exports will probably buoy the Taiwan dollar, according to Gao Qi, a currency strategist at Scotiabank in SingaporeIndia’s consumer-price inflation probably accelerated further above the central bank’s 4% target, a Bloomberg survey showed. That could limit its capacity to keep monetary conditions accommodativeThose figures may put further upward pressure on Indian bond yields, which are already at a 10-month highA reading of Brazil’s February consumer-price inflation on Thursday will be the last before the central bank meets later this month to decide on the key policy rateEconomists expect that inflation climbed last monthMexico’s February inflation probably increased amid higher non-core prices, data on Tuesday may showArgentina is likely to report another month of high inflation when it releases February figures on ThursdayChile’s monthly inflation eased in February on a drop in food costs, corroborating the central bank’s message that a recent consumer price jump is temporary and stimulus will be kept in placeKey DataChinese data due this week will provide another update on the nation’s economy after authorities announced a conservative growth target for this year at the National People’s Congress on FridayAfter containing the pandemic and becoming the only major economy to expand in 2020, officials now want to address imbalances such as a dependence on investment in property and infrastructure funded by corporate debtOn Sunday, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi warned the U.S. to stop “crossing lines and playing with fire” when it comes to Taiwan, which Beijing claims sovereignty overAggregate financing numbers for February due between March 9 and 15 may show a slowdown due to seasonal factors. Inflation figures on Wednesday are expected to show consumer prices dropped for a second month in February, further enhancing the allure of Chinese bondsBrazil’s January economic activity and retail sales figures will also be released next week, offering clues on the pace of a rebound in Latin America’s largest economyIn politics, traders will watch for progress on an emergency spending bill as it moves through the lower house. Jitters over fiscal spending have contributed to the real becoming the worst-performing currency in emerging markets this yearTurkey’s January current-account deficit due Thursday may narrowThe lira has posted losses for two straight weeksREAD: Economist Who Called 2018 Turkey Crash Sees New Boom, BustSouth Africa will report its fourth-quarter current-account surplus on Thursday, which is forecast to have narrowedThe country is also expected to report manufacturing production data on the same dayOn Friday, Mexico will post January industrial production figures, which will give investors a better look at how activity is recoveringPeruvian policy makers will probably keep a dovish outlook on Thursday by holding borrowing costs at 0.25%, the lowest among major Latin American economies, according to a forecast by Bloomberg EconomicsFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Is your income just over the threshold for the $1,400 stimulus check? Tax preparers give tips to help you qualify

    'There are only two tax codes in the world: One for the informed and one for the uniformed,' one adviser says.

  • The IRS may have more than a stimulus check for you following refund delays

    File early and electronically in the face of a massive backlog at the tax agency.

  • Billionaire David Tepper Bets Big on These 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks

    Anyone trying to keep track of where the markets might be heading, could be forgiven for displaying signs of dizziness. The markets are being violently pulled in opposite directions lately, making it difficult to form a coherent investing strategy. It is in time like this that some expert advice might provide a clearer picture. Hardly any on the Street come more highly regarded than billionaire David Tepper. The co-founder of global hedge fund Appaloosa Management, Tepper is known for his brash and confident style, traits which could come in handy in today’s confused climate. Tepper made his fortune – and built his hedge fund – by investing in distressed assets and profiting mightily when markets reversed later on. And with $14 billion worth of assets under Appaloosa’s management, it’s natural for Wall Street to take notice when Tepper has something to say. “Basically, I think rates have temporarily made the most of the move and should be more stable in the next few months, which makes it safer to be in stocks for now,” Tepper noted. The billionaire believes the rising rates should settle and points out that with the Senate’s approval of the coronavirus fiscal stimulus package, it is currently “very difficult to be bearish.” With this in mind, we’ve opened up the TipRanks database to get the scoop on two of Tepper’s recent new positions. These are Strong Buy stocks – and perhaps more interestingly, both are strong dividend payers, with annual yields exceeding 7%. We can turn to the Wall Street analysts to find out what else might have brought these stocks to Tepper’s attention. MPLX LP (MPLX) We’ll start with a long-established name in the energy sector. Marathon Petroleum, one of the giants of Big Oil, operates across the US, in the Rocky Mountains, the Midwest, and along the Gulf Coast, moving oil and natural gas products from the wells to the storage and distribution facilities. MPLX has benefited from the general economic reopening in the second half of 2020, with the stock gaining as more people returned to work and demand for fuel increased. Overall, shares are up 98% in the last 12 months. At the top line, revenues have rebounded from a dip in 2Q20, gaining 8.5% to reach $2.17 billion by Q4. Earnings, which turned sharply negative in 1Q20, rose steadily through the rest of the year, and came in at 64 cents per share in Q4. But perhaps the most important metric, for investors, was MPLX’s net cash position – for the full year 2020, the company generated $4.5 billion in cash, and returned over $3 billion of that to shareholders. In its most recent dividend declaration, the company announced a 68.75 cent payment per common share, or $2.75 annualized. This gives a yield of 10.5%, far above the average yield. And David Tepper, in the last quarter, bought heavily into MPLX, picking up more than 3.45 million shares of the stock. At current prices, these shares are now worth $89.77 million. As noted, this is a new position for Tepper, and it is a substantial one. Covering this stock for RBC Capital, 5-star analyst TJ Schultz believes the company’s strong balance sheet justifies a positive sentiment. “[We] think MPLX is well positioned to continue steady cash flow and distributions into 2021+. Management reinforced MPC's commitment to MPLX contract renewals. Some modest price slippage on near-term barge renewables, but the chunkier contracts were either set more recently (longer runway) or are already tied to FERC oil dynamics. We like MPLX's improving FCF profile and solid balance sheet, which we think gives management more options for returning value through unit buybacks over the next year," Schultz wrote. To this end, Schultz gives MPLX a $29 price target, implying a 12% upside, to go along with his Outperform (i.e. Buy) rating. (To watch Schultz’s track record, click here) MPLX’s strong share appreciation has pushed the stock price close to the average price target. Shares are selling for $25.92 now, with an average target of $27.67 suggesting room for ~7% further growth. The stock holds a Strong Buy consensus rating, based on 5 Buys and 1 Hold given over the past 3 months. (See MPLX stock analysis on TipRanks) Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Sticking with the energy sector, we’ll look at another midstream company that caught Tepper’s attention. Enterprise Products Partners, with a $50 billion market cap, is a major player in the midstream segment, and operates a network of assets including more than 50,000 pipeline miles, storage facilities for 160 million barrels of oil and 14 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and shipping terminals on the Gulf Coast in Texas. The story here is similar to that for MPLX. Enterprise was hurt by the lockdowns put in place to combat the COVID pandemic, but in the last six months has seen a rebound in share value and revenues. Shares are up 40% in that time, while revenues in Q4 broke back above $7 billion. Overall, Enterprise’s 2020 performance showed declines from 2019 – but one important metric showed a gain. Of the company’s total cash flow, $5.9 billion, $2.7 billion was free cash flow (FCF), or cash available for distribution. This was up 8% year-over-year, and allowed the company to keep up its regular dividend payment – and even to raise the payment in the most recent declaration, from 44 cents per common share to 45 cents. With a $1.80 annualized payout per share, this gives a robust yield of 7.7%. Tepper’s new position in EPD is substantial. The hedge fund leader bought up 1.09 million shares of the stock for his first position, a buy that is now worth $25.23 million. Analyst Matt O’Brien, of JPMorgan, sides with the bulls, reiterating a Buy rating and $28 price target. This target conveys his confidence in EPD's ability to climb 20% from current levels. (To watch O’Brien's track record, click here) “With capex needs slowing, EPD expects to reach positive discretionary free cash flow in 2H21, enabling fully funding capex, growing cash distributions, and opportunistic buybacks... Overall, we continue to believe EPD offers the optimal mix of offense and defense, with attractive embedded operating leverage, notable barriers to entry, low leverage, and best-in-class financial flexibility,” O’Brien commented. Wall Street’s analysts can be a contentious lot – but when they agree on a stock, it’s a positive sign for investors to take note. That’s the case here, as all of the recent reviews on EPD are Buys, making the consensus rating a unanimous Strong Buy. The analysts have given an average price target of $27, which indicates ~15% upside from the current share price of $23.38. (See EPD stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for dividend stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Cathie Wood Thinks Bitcoin And Other Cryptocurrencies Could Soon Become Part Of Typical Investor Portfolios

    Ark Invest’s Cathie Wood believes that cryptocurrencies could soon become a part of recommended portfolios for everyday investors. What Happened: In her most recent interview with CNBC, Wood even went on to say that the currently volatile cryptocurrencies could soon stabilize and behave as bonds do. “We think as it becomes a better accepted new asset class ... We do think it will behave, actually, I would say more like the fixed income markets, believe it or not,” Wood said on CNBC’s Closing Bell. The Ark CEO notes that a typical investor portfolio consists of a 60% allocation to stocks and a 40% allocation to bonds. “This idea of a 60-40 balanced portfolio is a bit problematic”, she notes, explaining that bond prices are especially high relative to history. “We’ve been through a 40-year bull market in bonds. We would not be surprised to see this new asset class become a part of those percentages. Maybe 60% in equity, 20% in bonds, and 20 –– in crypto,” Wood said. Why It Matters: Retail investors have often been skeptical about allocating a percentage of their portfolio towards cryptocurrencies due to their perceived risk. However, more recently, some large retail investors have begun making somewhat sizeable allocations towards cryptocurrencies – one of them being billionaire investor Kevin O’Leary who recently disclosed a 3% portfolio allocation towards cryptocurrency. Analysts from JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) also recently recommended a 1% portfolio allocation towards cryptocurrencies to its clients. Wood’s recommended 20% crypto allocation, however, far exceeds what typical fund managers and investment banks have previously suggested. Image: Cytonn Photography via Pexels See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaMajor Crypto Exchange Coinbase Closes In On Going Public With Pre-IPO Valuation Of 0BJPMorgan Adds 56 Blockchain-Related Jobs With Renewed Focus On JPM Coin© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • If you’re self-employed, don’t file your taxes without taking advantage of these two new tax breaks

    There are two big taxpayer-friendly changes on the 2020 Form 1040 that self-employed people may be 'blissfully unaware of.'

  • Nigeria Is Now Rewarding Citizens for Using Licensed Money Senders, Not Crypto

    The "Naira 4 Dollar Scheme" is a bid to funnel remittances through official channels. Meanwhile, peer-to-peer bitcoin remains popular.

  • US STOCKS-Wall St rises as tech selloff eases; U.S. Senate passes stimulus bill

    The S&P 500 and the Dow rose on Monday, led by stocks poised to benefit the most from an economic rebound as the U.S. Senate passed the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package, while heavyweight tech-related stocks clawed back some losses. President Joe Biden said he hoped for a quick passage of the revised bill by the House of Representatives so he could sign it and send $1,400 direct payments to Americans.

  • Forget Nio and XPeng. This company and Tesla will be the top two electric-vehicle plays by 2025, says UBS.

    Within the next four years it will be Volkswagen competing with Tesla for the crown of most EV sales globally, according to UBS.

  • Tax Break in Covid Relief Bill Leads to Calls for Congress to Delay Filing Deadline

    The Senate version of the $1.9 trillion Covid relief bill includes a tax break on unemployment benefits that, if signed into law, will no doubt be welcomed by those tallying up their 2020 tax bills. The provision exempts the first $10,200 in benefits received last year from federal income taxes for households that earned less than $150,000 – saving roughly 40 million taxpayers as much as $25 billion. The problem, as The Wall Street Journal’s Richard Rubin reports, is that as of late February more than 45 million people have already filed their taxes for 2020. That means millions of people may have to amend their returns to take advantage of the rule change. On top of that, the IRS will need to reprogram its computers to incorporate the new tax break. Both situations will further stress a tax agency that is already struggling to keep up during the pandemic. Some tax professionals say it’s time for Congress to delay tax day. “It makes it really hard on the tax practitioners,” one accountant told Rubin. “Nobody really cares about us, but it just makes it so difficult. You’re laughing. We cry.” At least two lawmakers agree. Reps. Richard Neal (D-MA), chair of the tax-writing House Ways and Means Committee, and Bill Pascrell (D-NJ) released a statement Monday calling for a delay. “Facing enormous strain and anxiety, taxpayers need flexibility now,” they said. “We demand that the IRS announce an extension as soon as possible.” Former IRS Commissioner John Koskinen told Rubin that the IRS would probably have to stop processing tax returns for a few days if the tax break is signed into law, in order to make the necessary adjustments. “You really are trying to fix the plane when you’re flying it,” he said. Like what you're reading? Sign up for our free newsletter.

  • The third stimulus check: Will you still get a payment this time?

    More limited payments need just one more vote — and the president's signature.

  • Major Crypto Exchange Coinbase Closes In On Going Public With Pre-IPO Valuation Of $100B

    What Happened: Leading cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc could soon be valued at $100 billion after officially going public, based on Nasdaq's private auction results last week. According to Bloomberg, shares of Coinbase traded between $350 and $375 per share, giving the company a pre-IPO valuation of between $90 to $100 billion. Bloomberg reported that the private auction ended with shares trading at a price of $350 per unit. See also: How to Buy Coinbase IPO (CBASE) Stock Why It Matters: While private trading is more restrictive and volumes are more constrained than public markets, the Nasdaq private market serves as an important part of determining a reference price for investors ahead of the direct listing. Coinbase’s last funding round in 2018 put it at a valuation of $8 billion. In January 2021, the company saw its valuation increase to around $50 billion based on privately traded shares on a private forum created by Coinbase. The exchange’s CEO Brian Armstrong is likely to see a compensation package of over $1 million per working day, based on his $15 billion stake in the company, Bloomberg has reported. What Else: The cryptocurrency exchange opted for a direct listing rather than a traditional Initial Public Offering (IPO), making this the first major direct listing on the Nasdaq. Based on Coinbase’s filings, owners of Class A common stock will be allowed to sell in the direct listing and will not be subject to lock-up agreements. The filings also disclose that Class A stock carries one vote per share, while Class B carries 20 votes per share. Coinbase has also stated that it will not raise any proceeds in the transaction. See also: Coinbase Review Coinbase is the largest U.S based cryptocurrency exchange, and with a 24-hour trading volume of $3.2 billion, it accounts for a large portion of cryptocurrency trading worldwide. At the time of writing, the market-leading cryptocurrency Bitcoin was up by almost 8%, trading at $53,883 as most altcoins were also trending higher in price. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaJPMorgan Adds 56 Blockchain-Related Jobs With Renewed Focus On JPM CoinIRS Is Coming For Crypto You Hide, Launches 'Operation Hidden Treasure'© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • China’s Selloff May Not Be Over. Here’s What Investors Have on Their Bargain-Hunting Lists.

    Some investors are taking a defensive position, allocating more to Singapore and Hong Kong, and consumer companies that can benefit from demographic shifts.

  • The new stimulus checks: What's still ahead, before you can get your money?

    And will you even get a payment this time, under the new limits the president agreed to?

  • JPMorgan to Launch ‘Cryptocurrency Exposure Basket’ of Bitcoin Proxy Stocks

    The debt instrument would lean heavily on MicroStrategy, Square and Riot Blockchain stocks.

  • Bitcoin’s Break Above $54K Could Open Path to New Price Record: Technical Analysis

    Bitcoin finds support at $50,000, with next resistance seen at $54,000, and then at the all-time high around $58,000.