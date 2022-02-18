U.S. markets open in 1 hour 54 minutes

Zynex Anticipates No Material Change in Revenue from Switch in United Health Care Prescription Coverage

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYXI), an innovative medical technology company specializing in the manufacture and sale of non-invasive medical devices for pain management, rehabilitation, and patient monitoring, today responded to a short report related to United Health Care's prescription coverage of its products.

Zynex
Zynex

"We do not expect Zynex to experience any material changes in revenue throughout 2022 due to shifts in United Healthcare's reimbursement program," said Thomas Sandgaard, CEO. "In fact, most of Zynex's commercial business insurance is through out-of-network coverage, and we accept all prescriptions and process claims through all insurance companies. Making our products accessible to every patient is a critical part of our business model, and the impact of UHC becoming an out-of-network partner will be de minimus to our bottom line. We are pleased to continue offering our patients an effective and non-addictive pain solution through the NexWave device. The decision to terminate the contract with United Healthcare was a mutual one."

As a reminder, Zynex's management will host a conference call and webcast at 2:15 p.m. MT / 4:15 p.m. ET on February 24th to report fourth quarter and full-year 2021 results and provide a corporate update.

Webcast Details: Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 2:15 p.m. MT / 4:15 p.m. ET
To register and participate in the webcast, interested parties should click on the following link or dial in approximately 10-15 minutes prior to the webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1487/44417

US Participant Dial In (TOLL FREE): 1-844-825-9790
International Participant Dial In: 1-412-317-5170
Canada Participant Dial In (TOLL FREE): 1-855-669-9657

About Zynex, Inc.
Zynex, founded in 1996, markets and sells its own design of electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation as well as developing noninvasive patient fluid, sepsis and laser-based pulse oximetry monitoring systems for use in hospitals. For additional information, please visit: www.zynex.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore you should not rely on any of these forward looking statements. The Company makes no express or implied representation or warranty as to the completeness of forward-looking statements or, in the case of projections, as to their attainability or the accuracy and completeness of the assumptions from which they are derived. Factors that could cause actual results to materially differ from forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the need to obtain CE marking of new products, the acceptance of new products as well as existing products by doctors and hospitals, larger competitors with greater financial resources, the need to keep pace with technological changes, our dependence on the reimbursement for our products from health insurance companies, our dependence on third party manufacturers to produce our products on time and to our specifications, implementation of our sales strategy including a strong direct sales force, the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and other risks described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including but not limited to, our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 as well as our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K.

Any forward-looking statement made by us in this release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Contact: Zynex, Inc. (800) 495-6670

Investor Relations Contact:
Gilmartin Group
Investor Relations Counsel
ir@zynex.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zynex-anticipates-no-material-change-in-revenue-from-switch-in-united-health-care-prescription-coverage-301485447.html

SOURCE Zynex

