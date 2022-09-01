U.S. markets close in 6 hours 16 minutes

Zynex Medical to Participate in H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Investment Conference

·1 min read

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. , Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zynex, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZYXI), an innovative medical technology company specializing in the manufacture and sale of non-invasive medical devices for pain management, rehabilitation, and patient monitoring, today announced that the Company's management will participate virtually in the H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Investment Conference. Interested parties can access the webcast on the Events section of the website at https://zynexmed.investorroom.com/ir-home on Monday, September 12th, 2022, at 7am ET.

Zynex
Zynex

About Zynex, Inc.
Zynex, founded in 1996, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation as well as non-invasive fluid, sepsis and laser-based pulse oximetry monitoring systems for use in hospitals. For additional information, please visit: www.zynex.com

Investor Contact
Gilmartin Group
650 Fifth Ave., Suite 2720
New York, NY 10019
IR@zynex.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zynex-medical-to-participate-in-hc-wainwright-annual-global-investment-conference-301616246.html

SOURCE Zynex

