U.S. markets close in 5 hours 25 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,681.18
    +20.61 (+0.44%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,104.18
    -53.40 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,954.85
    +143.27 (+0.91%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,420.15
    +15.87 (+0.66%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.44
    +0.58 (+0.72%)
     

  • Gold

    1,800.00
    +36.10 (+2.05%)
     

  • Silver

    24.08
    +0.85 (+3.68%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1551
    -0.0071 (-0.61%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5440
    -0.0350 (-2.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3517
    -0.0166 (-1.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6370
    -0.3540 (-0.31%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,084.29
    +95.56 (+0.15%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,536.34
    -12.05 (-0.78%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,286.62
    +37.73 (+0.52%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,794.37
    +273.47 (+0.93%)
     
JOBS:

Jobless claims reached a new pandemic-era low

Another 269,000 Americans filed, below the expected 275,000

Zynga bets the farm on FarmVille 3, as iconic game launches on mobile

Martine Paris
·4 min read

It’s been 12 years since the animals of Zynga’s FarmVille first grazed the screens of fans worldwide.

When it launched in 2009, the strategy simulation game was the first major game on Facebook to ping friends in the News feed. This drew players back into the game and formed an addictive loop that quickly turned the simple act of tending crops into an obsession for fans, including celebrities and politicians. By the end of its first week, FarmVille had reached one million daily active users, according to Zynga founder Mark Pincus. From there the game went viral and became such a huge part of the cultural zeitgeist that at the height of its popularity in 2011, Zynga had over 300 million users and was generating nearly a fifth of Facebook’s revenue.

But in 2012, as mobile became the dominant platform for casual gaming, Zynga struggled to pivot. It wasn’t until 2014 that Zynga launched its mobile game, FarmVille 2: Country Escape, a side quest followed up by FarmVille 2: Tropic Escape two years later.

It would take the arrival of new leadership in 2016, led by CEO Frank Gibeau, to make the farm franchise come alive for a new generation of players. Late 2016, Gibeau opened Zynga’s Helsinki Studios near mobile giant Supercell, maker of the hit strategy game Clash of Clans and farming simulation Hay Day. Then in 2018, Zynga recruited Nordic games veteran Sonja Ängeslevä from Unity Technologies to head the development of FarmVille 3.

Although the original FarmVille shut down late last year when Adobe ended support for Flash, the franchise still has a massive following, according to Zynga’s president of publishing Bernard Kim, with more than 700 million installs to date, more than a fifth of the four billion downloads of Zynga’s entire game portfolio.

TechCrunch spoke with Ängeslevä about why she believes FarmVille 3 will have global appeal, and Pincus on what it means to see the farm world he created over a decade ago brought back to life.

All about animals

FarmVille 3 head dev Sonja Angesleva. Image Credits: Zynga

After years of seeking fan feedback, Ängeslevä found the most desired feature players wanted were animals to nurture. So FarmVille 3: Animals was created to serve as a collectible Tamagotchi game of sorts. Launching with 150 exotic breeds, like Golden Pheasants, Palm Cocktaoos and Silver Arabian Horses, players will have a chance to care for their newborns and raise them to maturity while earning rewards for good parenting. Animals in the flock will serve a purpose, like laying eggs or providing wool, but some of the animals in the game will become loyal companions like pets.

“Although the core gameplay is still the planting and harvesting of crops, the animals add a depth of layers to farm building activities that bring a richness to the world,” said Ängeslevä.

The secret to the game’s success will lie in its ability to surprise and delight players through continuous live updates of content. Minigames like pig races and hot air balloon rides will be offered, as well as guest appearances by animal influencers, said Ängeslevä, giving a nod to the meme Grumpy Cat as an example.

And there will be cat and dog farmhands that can assist with tasks like picking flowers and digging holes. “The coolest thing is that farmhands can interact with items in the game, like jumping into a chair or swinging on the swing set,” she said. “There are also weather events that provide dynamic gameplay, like rain and snow, that affect crop yields. The game has been designed so that players never run out of things to do.”

As one of Zynga’s Forever Franchises, FarmVille 3 is expected to monetize with ads and in-app purchases, with the goal of generating $100 million in annual revenue over the next five years, Ängeslevä said.

FarmVille as metaverse

Zynga founder Mark Pincus. Image Credits: Zynga

“I’m just happy to have FarmVille out there for players to enjoy again,” Zynga founder and chair Mark Pincus told TechCrunch. “It’s been such a long journey to get it on mobile. We originally showed FarmVille onstage with Steve Jobs for the iPhone 4 launch in 2010, and it was so difficult to get it to synchronize with the web game because of Flash. We always wanted to launch a next generation of FarmVille, but needed it to be a next-level experience, not just an add on.”

As for FarmVille evolving into a virtual world like Roblox, where bands like Third Eye Blind can play at the country fair, Pincus said, “From the very first time I thought of FarmVille, I thought that could be the beginning of the metaverse where you could start with a square plot of dirt and build that into a persistent connected world. That was my original vision for Zynga and social gaming, so I’ll leave that possibility open.”

FarmVille 3 is available to play cross-platform on mobile iOS, Android and desktop Mac M1.

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KELeZObZy6M?version=3&rel=1&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&fs=1&hl=en-US&autohide=2&wmode=transparent&w=640&h=360]

Recommended Stories

  • Game publisher Activsion Blizzard stock dips, project delays ahead of holiday season

    Yahoo Technology Editor Daniel Howley speaks with Brian Sozzi and Emily McCormick about video game publisher Activision Blizzard's stock dips ahead of the holiday season forecast.

  • Facebook’s metaverse will still track your every move

    Meta's metaverse will be an entirely new opportunity to track you like never before.

  • Why Activision Blizzard Stock Plunged Today

    Shares of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI) fell 14% on Wednesday after the digital-entertainment company postponed two major game launches. Revenue in the video game maker's Blizzard segment jumped 20% to $493 million, fueled by strong sales of Diablo II: Resurrected. Meanwhile, revenue in the company's King mobile gaming division leaped 22% to $652 million, driven by in-app purchases and advertising sales in popular games like Candy Crush.

  • Activision Blizzard Stock Had Its Worst Day Since 2008. Game Delays Caught Wall Street Off Guard.

    The videogame maker said it's not planning for material contributions from 'Diablo IV' and 'Overwatch 2' in 2022. Shares fell 14%.

  • Activision Blizzard Q3 Earnings: Engagement Stays High Even as Economies Are Reopening

    Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI) creates and sells games played on personal computers, mobile devices, and gaming consoles. Activision Blizzard stock falls after Q3 earnings reveal game delays. The boost in Activision Blizzard's business at the pandemic onset was a little surprising, but actually made a lot of sense.

  • Ether to Extend Outperformance Versus Bitcoin Following Recent Breakout, FSInsight Says

    Ether should rally “with little to no resistance” after outperforming bitcoin, while solana may consolidate, according to FSInsight.

  • Silver Price Forecast – Silver Markets Get Pummeled

    Silver markets have been crushed heading into the announcement coming out of the Fed, as tapering is going to be a main catalyst one way or the other.

  • Facebook has already announced its first acquisition as Meta

    In December 2020, the US federal government and 46 state attorneys general sued Facebook, claiming that its acquisitions of Instagram and WhatsApp violated antitrust law. Last Friday, just one day after rebranding as “Meta,” Facebook announced that it’s acquiring Within, a Los Angeles-based startup behind the virtual-reality workout app Supernatural. Within has raised just over $52 million in investment to date, and Supernatural—which requires a subscription—has been available exclusively for Oculus, Facebook’s VR platform.

  • Why It Might Already Be Too Late For Zuckerberg’s Metaverse

    Lack of vision and big-pocketed competition will come between Meta and its ultimate goal. The post Why It Might Already Be Too Late For Zuckerberg’s Metaverse appeared first on Worth.

  • Father of the bride stops halfway down the aisle to grab daughter’s stepdad: ‘Life is so much easier without the drama’

    "If this doesn’t serve as a lesson to all divorced and/or additional parents, I don’t know what will..."

  • Options Activity Tied to Avis, Meme Stocks Explodes

    Traders are rushing to place options bets on Avis Budget Group and other meme stocks.

  • Crypto Exchange Kraken Fails to List SHIB, Despite Promise

    The San Francisco-based exchange may have underestimated the power of SHIBArmy.

  • Don't Get Boxed Into Square Ahead of Earnings

    Let's circle back to Square Inc. , which reports its latest quarterly numbers on Thursday. In this daily bar chart of SQ, below, we can see that prices have been in a downward drift since early August. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line shows improvement in October, but has not led the price action so far.

  • This West Virginia town will give you a $20,000 incentive to move in

    The pandemic has undoubtedly served as a catalyst for home buying and moving as Americans continue to search for new employment opportunities en masse. Some cities are looking to capitalize on this migration and grow their communities by offering up to $20,000 in cash and other incentives to move there.

  • Activision Blizzard stock logs worst day in 13 years following downgrades

    Activision Blizzard Inc. shares plummeted Wednesday after the videogame publisher said two of its anticipated game releases would be delayed as the company seeks to right its ship following allegations of sexual harassment and discrimination, causing analysts to downgrade the stock.

  • Notoriously Trustworthy “Papa” John Schnatter Says He’s Had 800 Pizzas in Last 18 Months

    The disgraced pizza tycoon has retreated to his Louisville mansion, reminiscing on his glory days and screaming about how much pizza he's eating to anyone who'll listen. Notoriously Trustworthy “Papa” John Schnatter Says He’s Had 800 Pizzas in Last 18 Months Wren Graves

  • Netflix Games Launch Kickstarts Worldwide: What You Need To Know

    Streaming giant Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) is girding up for a serious foray into the lucrative gaming arena. What Happened: Netflix said it is taking its first step in the worldwide launch of Netflix games on mobile. Beginning Tuesday, Netflix subscribers can play five mobile games, namely "Stranger Things," "Stranger Things 3," "Shooting Hoops," "Card Blast" and "Teeter Up." "We're in the early days of creating a great gaming experience, and we're excited to take you on this journey with us,

  • China ministry orders 38 apps to rectify excessive collection of personal data

    China's government on Wednesday ordered 38 apps from a number of companies including social media giant Tencent Corp to rectify what it called the excessive collection of personal information. The order marks the latest move in a continuing regulatory crackdown in China across a range of sectors, and arrives days after China's Personal Information Protection Law (PIPL), a sweeping ordinance dictating online privacy practices, went into full effect. In a statement posted on a social media account of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT), the regulator found that the apps in question collected unnecessary personal information.

  • Ray Liotta claims Frank Sinatra’s daughters sent him a horse head

    On “Jay Leno’s Garage,” Wednesday, actor Ray Liotta revealed that while playing the role of Frank Sinatra in the film “The Rat Pack” he received a fake severed horse head. The gesture was made famous in the film “The Godfather,” and is meant to convey a warning. While at first he couldn’t imagine who would be upset about him playing Sinatra, he soon figured it out. “It turned out that his daughters sent it,” Liotta said. “The daughters, they wanted me to do a mini-series when they were doing a mini-series about it. And I just felt too uncomfortable. And then I played Sinatra in a movie called “The Rat Pack.” Tina and Nancy Sinatra sent the fake head as a joke, apparently. Liotta recalled them saying, “Oh, you could do this one, but you couldn't do the one that we wanted you to?"

  • The Morning After: Ford electrified a classic truck to show off its EV motor kit

    Today’s headlines: Ford electrified a classic truck to show off its EV motor kit, Amazon's Ring Alarm Pro combines WiFi and security sensors, Nintendo’s big 'Animal Crossing: New Horizons' update arrives a day early.