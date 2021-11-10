U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,668.25
    -10.00 (-0.21%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,139.00
    -70.00 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    16,172.50
    -40.25 (-0.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,420.50
    -6.30 (-0.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.48
    +0.33 (+0.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,829.80
    -1.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    24.32
    +0.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1593
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4320
    -0.0650 (-4.34%)
     

  • Vix

    17.78
    +0.56 (+3.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3550
    -0.0010 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    112.8680
    -0.0120 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    67,076.61
    -574.28 (-0.85%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,649.43
    -22.31 (-1.33%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,274.04
    -26.36 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,222.64
    -62.82 (-0.21%)
     

Zynga CEO on its blockchain gaming division and navigating the advertising crisis

Martine Paris
·6 min read

Beating the street and its own guidance, Zynga reported record third-quarter revenue of $705 million, up 40% from the same period last year and reaching its largest mobile audience ever of 183 million monthly active users, up 120% year over year.

Despite warning in the second quarter of a material impact from Apple’s privacy policy changes that caused a dramatic 30% sell off in its stock from August 5 through November 4, Zynga’s share price jumped today on news that it had better than expected user-acquisition performance and is back on track to finish the year strong.

Zynga CEO Frank Gibeau
Zynga CEO Frank Gibeau

Zynga CEO Frank Gibeau. Image Credits: Zynga

TechCrunch spoke with Zynga CEO Frank Gibeau on how the mobile game giant has been able to navigate the advertising crisis while making moves to expand cross-platform and onto the blockchain.

Weathering the storm

On April 26, when Apple changed its IDFA (Identifier For Advertisers) and required developers to use its ATT (App Tracking Transparency) tool to allow users to opt out of being tracked across iOS apps, it shook the mobile ad ecosystem. New users gained during the lockdown dropped off in droves as pandemic restrictions lifted but as targeting became more difficult, acquisition costs soared. Companies began to report a 15%-20% hit to revenue according to marketing firm Consumer Acquisition. Among those most affected were ad platforms like Snapchat, advertisers like Peloton and Zynga, which is both an ad platform and advertiser.

“The midpoint of this year was tough,” Gibeau told TechCrunch. “We were one of the first ones out of the chute with the combination of IDFA and the great reopening demand issues. To navigate, we pulled back on our ad spend and began to experiment with new tools and techniques, and by September, we started to see yields come back to normal.”

Gibeau said they waited to launch FarmVille 3 until growth rates returned, and he was excited to see the game shoot to the No. 1 and No. 2 spots on the top free iPad and iPhone app store, respectively, after its November 4 launch.

“I’m happy to report that we feel the worst is behind us and we are scaling up our spending for new games as we head into the fourth quarter. The key to navigating this period has been how we use our first-party data with the Chartboost platform,” he said, referencing the ad network Zynga acquired earlier this year.

“We have a lot of data about what happens when players come into our games, the events they play and what advertisers are doing in our existing supply. First-party data allows us to build models that make predictions about the types of returns or auctions that would be beneficial to us,” he said.

Zynga is also partnering with Unity, Google and Iron Source, among others, to find ways to better target players.

“There are a lot of smart people attacking this problem. It’s more a function of time than there’s not going to be a solution,” he said. “Over the long term, Apple is building a capable platform to support a healthy advertising market while protecting player privacy, and we’re happy to work with them on this,” he said.

Rocking hypercasual

Although 80% of Zynga’s business is subscriptions and microtransactions from in-app purchases, a fifth of the company’s revenue is from advertising, a fast-growing segment being driven by the popularity of hypercasual games, which are games with simple interfaces that can typically be played in fewer than 30 seconds.

In the third quarter, Zynga nearly doubled its advertising revenue over the prior-year period, said Gibeau, attributing its success to Rollic, an Istanbul-based game studio that Zynga acquired a year ago that helped it become a top-three publisher in the category.

“If you look at the number of installs on the app stores, hypercausal is the largest category. These are very inexpensive games that reach massive audiences and utilize advertising as its primary means of monetization. It’s a very lucrative place for us to be and a great feeder of users into our network that ties into our ambitions to create an at-scale publishing and advertising platform that will be a growth driver for us into 2022 and beyond,” said Gibeau.

All roads lead to the metaverse

Zynga’s next big game release is Star Wars: Hunters, which is soft launching on Android in select markets next week and testing on iOS and Switch in the New Year, Gibeau said. It’s the company’s first cross-platform game on console and FarmVille 3 was its first cross-platform launch on macOS.

Gibeau explained his interest in making Zynga’s mobile games playable on other platforms.

“FarmVille fans and Star Wars fans are everywhere, so it really behooves us to be platform agnostic and make our experience available as many places as possible,” he said. “At the end of the day, we’re a social game company that believes it’s more fun to play games together than by yourself. So as part of our culture, we like to innovate and try new things.”

Since 2020, Zynga has had games on Snapchat, Google Nest and Amazon Alexa, and just released its first game on TikTok called Disco Loco 3D, which is a free-to-play music and dance challenge.

TikTok ventures into mobile gaming, initially in partnership with Zynga

“In gaming you can get caught out if you miss the next platform. If you get that wrong, it can be pretty painful. So we thought it would be cool to develop experiences on these social platforms to see if there’s any interest. With Snapchat, we partnered with them to help them figure out how to make gaming more a part of their ecosystem, and we’re seeing some good results — but it’s early days,” said Gibeau emphasizing that these games are intended to be proof of concept more than revenue generators.

With Netflix Gaming having launched on November 2 with former Zynga chief creative officer Mike Verdu at the helm, Gibeau said, “For Netflix, there’s a lot to learn in terms of how they want to approach the subscriptions end of the business and how their users interact with the games, so I don’t know if they’re ready yet for third-party content, but it would be great to talk with them at some point in the future.”

He added, “Whether it’s Netflix or Roblox or Epic or Valve, if they have a platform and it makes sense for our content to be there and reach an audience, we’ll definitely investigate it.”

But perhaps Zynga’s biggest venture ahead lies with the hire of former EA executive Matt Wolf to head up its new blockchain gaming division. As the NFT craze sweeps the gaming industry, blockchain startups like Mythical Games, Animoca and Forte have reached billion-dollar valuations in the past few months to help developers create permanent collectible items that can be used across games.

“There’s a lot of capital and talent heading into the space,” said Gibeau, explaining the timing of the decision. “Our founder and chair, Mark Pincus, and longtime board member, Bing Gordon, are very hot on the sector and we believe that blockchain is going to be part of the fabric of gaming long term.”

Gibeau said Wolf is setting up a skunkworks project to identify the best path forward and will be looking at things like how owning a farm in the FarmVille franchise could drive greater engagement and retention.

“We plan to move at Zynga speed so you should start to see some things from us in the coming months,” he said.

Recommended Stories

  • Netflix Games Launch on Apple iOS Devices

    One week after Netflix kicked off the global launch of its initial mobile games on Android, the streamer is bringing the titles to users with Apple’s iOS devices. Starting Nov. 9, Netflix games will be available to access and download on the Apple App store for all members on iOS mobile and tablet devices. Then, […]

  • PayPal down after its Venmo-Amazon partnership, Palantir sales force expansion

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors break down earnings reports for PayPal, which took a dip after announcing its Venmo partnership with Amazon, as Palantir Technology is expected to have a strong 2022 after exceptional growth in its staffing.

  • Why Shares of Amyris Are Getting Crushed Today

    Failing to deliver on both the top and bottom lines, synthetic-biology specialist Amyris (NASDAQ: AMRS) reported disappointing third-quarter 2021 earnings results yesterday after the market closed. In addition, investors are selling shares after learning that the company is raising capital through the issuance of senior convertible notes. Although the company reported a year-over-year sales increase of 39.7%, it didn't seem to be enough to satisfy investors' appetites.

  • Why Palantir Technologies Stock Is Down Today

    On Tuesday morning, Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) reported third-quarter results that ranked right up there with the best this period among defense IT companies. Shares of Palantir fell by as much as 10% in morning trading, and were off by 8.8% as of 12:26 p.m. EST. Palantir, best known as the company whose tech helped locate Osama bin Laden, went public about a year ago and immediately shot higher as the market considered the potential commercial-sector applications for its data analytics tools.

  • 3 Dow Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in November

    This past May, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) celebrated its 125th anniversary. The Dow Jones also happens to be home to some serious value stocks. If you're looking for a smart place to put your money to work in November, the following three Dow stocks are screaming buys.

  • Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) Q3 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    With me today, our Ocugen's chairman, CEO, and co-founder, Dr. Shankar Musunuri, who will provide a business update; and our chief financial officer, and head of corporate development, Sanjay Subramanian, who will provide a financial update. This call is also being recorded and a replay along with an accompanying slide presentation will be available on the investor section of Ocugen's website for approximately 45 days.

  • Why BioNTech Is Tumbling Today

    After a spike in price following the release of its latest earnings, BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) fell below the waterline on Tuesday. In a combined earnings release and corporate update, BioNTech revealed that it earned just under 6.09 billion euros ($7.05 billion), a giant leap above the less than 68 million euros ($79 million) of the same quarter last year. The reason, it nearly goes without saying by now, is sales of the Comirnaty coronavirus vaccine it developed in partnership with U.S. pharmaceutical giant Pfizer.

  • Tesla Erases $199 Billion in Worst Two-Day Rout in 14 Months

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. lost about $199 billion in value during its biggest back-to-back selloff since September 2020 amid a host of negative news.Most Read from BloombergWhy Hong Kong Is Building Apartments the Size of Parking SpacesWhere Did All the Public Bathrooms Go?Do Prisons Deserve a Second Chance?COP26 Protests: Inflatable Cows, Megaphones and a RainbowThe Rising Pacific Forces a Native Village to Move. Who Will Pay?The drumbeat of adverse headlines reached a crescendo after Elon Musk

  • Roblox shares soar 31% on Q3 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi discusses Roblox earnings as the company doubled its revenue and has zeroed in on the metaverse.

  • Why Cronos Group Is Plunging Today

    Shares of Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON) are tumbling 16.5% in morning trading Tuesday after the Canadian marijuana company filed a form 12b-25 with the Securities and Exchange Commission saying it would be unable to file its quarterly earnings report on time. Cronos said it needs more time to figure out just how big of an impairment charge it's going to take on its cannabidiol (CBD) business, but it's going to take a hit of at least $220 million to its goodwill and intangible assets. It was just yesterday that its shares were soaring on speculation that Altria would acquire the pot stock.

  • Plug Power Raises Guidance. The Stock Drops Anyway.

    Plug Power raised its 2022 sales guidance when reporting third-quarter numbers late Tuesday. Investors initially sold the stock lower anyway.

  • The CEO of MicroStrategy just predicted that Bitcoin is 'going up forever' — here are 3 other companies with plenty of crypto on the balance sheet

    This CEO is betting big on Bitcoin. But he's not alone.

  • Is Moderna (MRNA) A Smart Long-Term Buy?

    Carillon Tower Advisers, an investment management firm, published its “Carillon Eagle Mid Cap Growth Fund” third quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The Russell Midcap® Growth Index (down 0.76%) marginally outperformed its Russell Midcap® Value Index (down 1.01%) counterpart. Individual sectors across the Russell Midcap Growth were largely […]

  • Why Tesla Stock Fell Further on Tuesday

    Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) took a hit on Tuesday, extending a sharp decline that occurred on Monday. A sharp pullback in Tesla's stock price yesterday was likely driven by news that the electric car maker's founder and CEO, Elon Musk, may be selling 10% of his stock. Well over half of the respondents said Musk should sell 10% of his stock.

  • 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Goldman Sachs Predicts Will Soar at Least 60%

    U.S. stocks have been on a roll. The S&P 500 closed Monday at a new record high and was up for the eight consecutive positive day -- its longest streak of records since 1997. Among the recent supporting factors are Q3 earnings, which are up 40% year-over-year and have been beating expectations; and passage of the bipartisan infrastructure bill last week, offering hope that Congress may be able to get its act together and put consequential legislation on the President’s desk. In addition, weekly

  • Why Shares of Arrival Are Plunging Today

    It seems like investors are going to have to wait a little longer for the company's anticipated growth.

  • Why Carnival Corporation Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of cruise line stock Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) fell as much as 3.1% in trading on Tuesday as investors started to sell some of the stimulus driven stocks. Cruise line stocks jumped across the board after clinical trial data showed that Pfizer's (NYSE: PFE) antiviral treatment reduced the risk of hospitalization or death by 89% for adults with COVID-19. Over the long term, the challenge is that Carnival's revenue is still well below pre-pandemic levels, it's burning cash, and even if it does get back to "normal," the company has tens of billions in new debt to eventually pay off.

  • 3 Stocks That Could Soar 46% or More, According to Wall Street

    Are you looking for undervalued stocks to buy? If so analysts on Wall Street think there are at least a few stocks in the healthcare sector that deserve more attention than they've been getting lately. Telehealth, vaccines, and genetic testing could make these stocks huge winners down the road.

  • Top 10 Stocks To Buy According to Ken Heebner’s Capital Growth Management

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 stocks to buy according to Ken Heebner’s Capital Growth Management. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Ken Heebner’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to the Top 5 Stocks To Buy According to Ken Heebner’s Capital Growth Management. Ken Heebner founded […]

  • PayPal Stock Fell More Than 10%. Why It’s Still No Bargain.

    PayPal was the latest payment company to disappoint investors. Despite weak performance this year, PayPal and others in the space still aren't cheap.