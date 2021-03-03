U.S. markets close in 37 minutes

Zynga buys the studio behind 'Torchlight 3'

Igor Bonifacic
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

Zynga has gobbled up Echtra Games, the developer of Torchlight 3 (Via Rock Paper Shotgun). The studio was started by Blizzard North co-founder and Diablo series co-creator Max Schaefer after he left his previous stint at Runic Games in 2016. Runic, which Schaefer co-founded as well, had worked on the first two Torchlight games, as well as the criminally underrated Hob. And it’s his involvement in Echtra Games that drew Zynga, which is best known for games like FarmVille, to the studio.

"Max and his team at Echtra Games are responsible for some of the most legendary game properties ever created, and they are experts in the action RPG genre and cross-platform development," Zynga CEO Frank Gibeau said. "This acquisition will be instrumental in growing our iconic licenses and brands from mobile to PCs and consoles."

Zynga didn’t disclose the terms of the deal, but it did share its plan for Echtra. The developer will work with NaturalMotion, another one of its first-party studios, on a new cross-platform RPG. It’s an unusual match, to be sure, but Schaefer said his team is excited to apply its talents to Zynga's vision. 

  • Netflix's Fast Laughs is a TikTok-style comedy feed for your phone

    The TikTok-style feature pulls videos from comedy shows and movies as well as stand-up specials.

  • Nintendo's Switch Pro Controller drops to $59 on Amazon

    Today is the Nintendo Switch's fourth birthday, and you can grab the excellent Pro Controller for only $59 right now.

  • EA bans a FIFA player for life after racist abuse of ex-footballer Ian Wright

    The teen sent the messages to Wright after losing an Ultimate Team game.

  • Vanessa Kirby and ‘Pieces of a Woman’ Editor Dávid Jancsó Discuss a Rare Collaboration

    When Vanessa Kirby went from starring in “The World to Come” to “Pieces of a Woman,” she had the rare gift of working with Dávid Jancsó for 18 months, because Jancsó ended up as the editor on both films. Kirby first met Jancsó during an ADR session. “I remember thinking, ‘He’s going to see me […]

  • South Africa's information regulator says WhatsApp cannot share users' contact information

    Facebook Inc cannot share any contact information it collects from WhatsApp users with its other properties without first obtaining authorisation from South Africa's Information Regulator (IR), the agency said on Wednesday. In January, the Facebook-owned messaging platform WhatsApp informed users it was preparing a new privacy policy, under which it could share some data, including location and phone numbers, with Facebook and its other units such as Instagram and Messenger. The move has sparked backlash among users in South Africa and elsewhere, and prompted many to opt for rival services such as Signal or Telegram.

  • Xbox Game Pass is full of sports games this month

    Madden and Football Manager games are joining the lineup, as are 'NBA 2K21' and 'Star Wars: Squadrons.'

  • Bag maker Peak Design calls out Amazon for its copycat ways

    Amazon is well-known for its copycat ways, but it's not so often that another company calls it out on it, much less in a way that's funny.

  • Facebook will start accepting political ads again on March 4th

    Facebook put the initial ban in place after polls for the 2020 presidential election closed on the night of November 3rd.

  • Facebook takes down hundreds of fake Instagram accounts in Russia

    Facebook has taken down hundreds of fake Instagram accounts in Russia that were trying to interfere with protests in the country.

  • Postscript raises $35M to give Shopify stores SMS superpowers

    Postscript helps Shopify stores stay in touch with customers via SMS, with a focus on keeping everything opt-in, legally compliant, and spam free. The round was led by Greylock, and backed by YC, 1984vc, Ali Capital, Elephant VC, and Larry Fitzgerald.

  • AMD's Radeon RX 6700 XT is a $479 GPU for 1440p gaming

    According to AMD, the RX 6700 XT can consistently deliver greater than 60 frames per second in graphically demanding games like Cyberpunk 2077 and Assassin's Creed Valhalla

  • Canon EOS R5 review: A powerhouse of a camera with video compromises

    Canon’s EOS R5 is an innovative high-resolution 8K mirrorless camera, but it’s not for everyone.

  • Gold eases as firm dollar counters slight dip in U.S. yields

    Gold edged lower on Tuesday, having touched a more than eight-month trough earlier in the session, as a buoyant dollar threatened to overshadow support from a slight retreat in U.S. Treasury yields and equity markets. Spot gold was down 0.1% at $1,720.96 per ounce by 1542 GMT, after falling to $1,706.70, its lowest since June 15. Offering some respite to gold, benchmark U.S. Treasury yields eased from a one-year high hit last week, while U.S. stocks dipped after strong gains on Monday.

  • China Gives Fintech Firms Up to Two Years to Meet Capital Rules

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s top financial regulator said all fintech platforms that offer banking services must comply with the same capital requirements as those imposed on traditional lenders to curb risks.The regulator has set different deadlines for different financial services with the longest grace period of no more than two years, Guo Shuqing, chairman of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission and party secretary of the central bank, said at a briefing on Tuesday, without elaborating.China has introduced a slew of rules for online lenders since late last year, telegraphing an abrupt loss of appetite among regulators for free-wheeling fintech innovations. The derailment of Ant Group Co.’s $35 billion share sale and mounting scrutiny of its operations have since upended one of China’s biggest business success stories. The authorities have also cracked down on technology juggernauts in everything from e-commerce to credit-scoring and payments.The capital requirements are expected to hit Ant the most by crippling growth at its two microlending arms. Ant’s Jiebei and Huabei units had facilitated 1.7 trillion yuan ($263 billion) in consumer loans to 500 million people as of June 30, with only about 2% being kept on the parent’s balance sheet. Concerns that it will need to raise capital to plug the shortfall and seek national licenses have prompted analysts at Morningstar Inc. to slash estimates on Ant’s valuation by half from $280 billion before its scrapped listing.Meanwhile, Guo said China continues to support fintech innovation such as providing credit to small businesses, though they must do so according to law and regulations.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Exxon touts growing dividends, cutting spending as climate challenges loom for Big Oil

    Exxon Mobil Corp on Wednesday unveiled plans to grow dividends and curb spending with projections that were less bold than previous years after the top U.S. oil and gas producer posted a historic annual loss for 2020. Investor pressure has mounted for Exxon to cut costs, improve financial returns and better prepare for the energy transition to lower-carbon fuels. At its investor day presentation, the company reaffirmed plans to keep project spending between $16 billion and $19 billion in 2021, and between $20 billion and $25 billion a year through 2025.

  • Rocket Companies Short Squeeze Gives $25B Single-Day Boost To Dan Gilbert's Wealth

    Rocket Companies Inc (NYSE: RKT) founder Dan Gilbert’s wealth got a $25 billion booster on Tuesday as the holding company gets the attention of retail investors on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets, according to Bloomberg Billionaire’s Index. What Happened: Gilbert, Age 59, has moved up 19 spots to No. 16 on the index that tracks 500 of the world’s richest. A large chunk of Gilbert’s fortune, 93% to be precise, is comprised of his stake in Rocket, reported Bloomberg. See also: How to Buy Rocket Companies (RKT) Stock Why It Matters: The one-day jump in Gilbert’s wealth is the largest so far in the year, noted Bloomberg. As of press time, Detroit-based Rocket Companies with subsidiaries such as Rocket Mortgage and Quicken Loans was the most discussed company on WallStreetBets, according to SwaggyStocks data. WallStreetBets investors previously carried out short squeezes in the stocks of GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME), AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC), Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK), BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE: BB), and others. Rocket reported 162% revenue growth and 350% growth in net income for the fourth quarter, which beat analyst estimates. The company’s shares have shot up since last Friday. S3 Partners data indicates the Rocket has currently $1.2 billion in short interest — making it one of the most shorted stocks in the market. Price Action: Rocket shares traded nearly 8.2% lower at $38.20 in after-hours trading on Tuesday after shooting up almost 71.2% in the regular session. Photo by Steve Jennings on Wikimedia See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaRocket Companies Overtakes GameStop, Palantir As WallStreetBets' Top Interest© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • S&P 500 Has Best Day Since June; Treasuries Drop: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks climbed as confidence returned to markets, with investors shaking off concern about the impacts of higher Treasury yields.In a broad-based rally, the S&P 500 notched its biggest advance in almost nine months, the Nasdaq Composite jumped 3% while the Russell 2000 of small caps outperformed. GameStop Corp. added to last week’s surge of over 150%, with retail investors promoting the stock on social-media platforms such as Reddit and StockTwits. After the close of regular trading, Zoom Video Communications Inc. soared as its revenue forecast topped Wall Street’s estimates.Read: Stock Bulls Have Stopped Pretending to Care About Balance SheetsLonger-dated Treasuries resumed their selloff even as intermediate maturities found support, with traders priming themselves for how Federal Reserve officials slated to speak this week might respond to the recent tumult. Investors piled back into risk assets as stocks rebounded following a rout that was triggered by concern that massive stimulus as well as progress in battling the coronavirus have left some areas of the economy at risk of possibly overheating. The S&P 500 extended a rally from its March 2020 lows to about 75%.“Equity investors are still looking at the rise in rates mostly as ‘a good thing’ and not yet as a threat, notwithstanding some shaking of the tree in high multiple stocks and other parts of the market last week,” wrote Peter Boockvar, chief investment officer at Bleakley Advisory Group. “The benefits of the vaccines versus the challenge of higher rates will be the theme this year.”Read: Investors Poured Record $86 Billion Into Equity ETFs in FebruaryBitcoin rallied after a volatile weekend session, riding a broad resurgence in risk assets and a bullish report from Citigroup Inc. The bank’s strategists laid out a case for the digital asset to play a bigger role in the global financial system, saying the cryptocurrency could become “the currency of choice for international trade” in the years ahead.There are some key events to watch this week:U.S. Federal Reserve Beige Book is due Wednesday.OPEC+ meeting on output Thursday.U.S. factory orders, initial jobless claims and durable goods orders are due Thursday.The February U.S. employment report on Friday will provide an update on the speed and direction of the nation’s labor market recovery.These are some of the main moves in markets:StocksThe S&P 500 Index surged 2.4% as of 4 p.m. New York time.The Stoxx Europe 600 Index climbed 1.8%.The MSCI Asia Pacific Index advanced 1.8%.The MSCI Emerging Market Index rose 1.7%.CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index dipped 0.1%.The euro declined 0.2% to $1.2046.The Japanese yen depreciated 0.2% to 106.78 per dollar.BondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries rose two basis points to 1.43%.Germany’s 10-year yield sank seven basis points to -0.33%.Britain’s 10-year yield declined six basis points to 0.759%.CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude declined 1.8% to $60.40 a barrel.Gold fell 0.6% to $1,723.42 an ounce.Silver dropped 0.6% to $26.51 per ounce.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • What Will Happen To Bitcoin In The Next Decade?

    Bitcoin's first decade of existence was marked by scandals and wild price swings. Will the next decade be similar or is the cryptocurrency poised for bigger things?

  • AUD/USD and NZD/USD Fundamental Daily Forecast – Will RBA Resort to ‘Tough Talk’ to Defend Its Credibility?

    The RBA is widely expected to reinforce its forward guidance for three more years of near-zero rates, while also addressing the market dislocation.

  • Staff at some major U.S. firms to keep masks on in Texas even as state lifts mandate

    Japanese carmaker Toyota, which has its U.S. headquarters and a factory in Texas, said it was looking into the move by Governor Greg Abbott to roll back the mask mandate, and it doesn't contemplate any immediate changes. "The early read is – no change for us," Toyota spokesman Scott Vazin said.