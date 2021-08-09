U.S. markets close in 5 hours 39 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,427.87
    -8.65 (-0.19%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,074.48
    -134.03 (-0.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,846.09
    +10.33 (+0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,238.73
    -9.03 (-0.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.80
    -2.48 (-3.63%)
     

  • Gold

    1,740.70
    -22.40 (-1.27%)
     

  • Silver

    23.74
    -0.59 (-2.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1752
    -0.0015 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2850
    -0.0050 (-0.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3858
    -0.0015 (-0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.1430
    -0.0900 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,027.91
    +1,415.58 (+3.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,124.43
    +65.10 (+6.15%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,123.25
    +0.30 (+0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,820.04
    +91.94 (+0.33%)
     

Zyter to Unveil Integration of Clinical and Care Management Data on a Single Digital Health Platform at HIMSS 2021

Zyter
·6 min read

Enables Providers and Payers to Deliver Patient-Centric Care for Better Patient Outcomes at Reduced Costs, Even in a Value-Based Care Environment

Value-based healthcare demands better collaboration between providers and payers. In 2021, Zyter acquired Casenet&#x002019;s TruCare population health management solution, a complete enterprise solution spanning care management, utilization management, as well as appeals and grievances. The result: deep integration of patient EHR data, telehealth services, remote patient monitoring, and care coordination data on the secure ZyterHealth collaboration platform. Now, physicians and care coordinators share and access physiological and social patient data across disparate systems to gain the same 360-degree view of each patient&#x002019;s healthcare experience. Working together with comprehensive patient analytics, care teams can more quickly identify at-risk patients and respond to possible emergent situations before they require ER visits or hospital readmissions. As such, they can improve patient outcomes and increase patient satisfaction.
Value-based healthcare demands better collaboration between providers and payers. In 2021, Zyter acquired Casenet’s TruCare population health management solution, a complete enterprise solution spanning care management, utilization management, as well as appeals and grievances. The result: deep integration of patient EHR data, telehealth services, remote patient monitoring, and care coordination data on the secure ZyterHealth collaboration platform. Now, physicians and care coordinators share and access physiological and social patient data across disparate systems to gain the same 360-degree view of each patient’s healthcare experience. Working together with comprehensive patient analytics, care teams can more quickly identify at-risk patients and respond to possible emergent situations before they require ER visits or hospital readmissions. As such, they can improve patient outcomes and increase patient satisfaction.
Value-based healthcare demands better collaboration between providers and payers. In 2021, Zyter acquired Casenet’s TruCare population health management solution, a complete enterprise solution spanning care management, utilization management, as well as appeals and grievances. The result: deep integration of patient EHR data, telehealth services, remote patient monitoring, and care coordination data on the secure ZyterHealth collaboration platform. Now, physicians and care coordinators share and access physiological and social patient data across disparate systems to gain the same 360-degree view of each patient’s healthcare experience. Working together with comprehensive patient analytics, care teams can more quickly identify at-risk patients and respond to possible emergent situations before they require ER visits or hospital readmissions. As such, they can improve patient outcomes and increase patient satisfaction.
ZyterHealth is the foundation for smart applications that enable more efficient secure collaboration between clinical care teams and care coordinators, as well as extend telehealth and remote patient monitoring services outside of traditional care venues. Zyter&#x002019;s modular digital health components integrate with existing systems and clinical workflows or work independently to deliver the right care, at the right time, at the right place. From virtual video visits to at-home monitoring of chronically ill and post-surgical patients to care management collaboration, ZyterHealth integrated solutions benefit providers, patients, and payers on a single technology platform. That&#x002019;s how Zyter makes virtual healthcare smarter, easier and more efficient today.
ZyterHealth is the foundation for smart applications that enable more efficient secure collaboration between clinical care teams and care coordinators, as well as extend telehealth and remote patient monitoring services outside of traditional care venues. Zyter’s modular digital health components integrate with existing systems and clinical workflows or work independently to deliver the right care, at the right time, at the right place. From virtual video visits to at-home monitoring of chronically ill and post-surgical patients to care management collaboration, ZyterHealth integrated solutions benefit providers, patients, and payers on a single technology platform. That’s how Zyter makes virtual healthcare smarter, easier and more efficient today.
ZyterHealth is the foundation for smart applications that enable more efficient secure collaboration between clinical care teams and care coordinators, as well as extend telehealth and remote patient monitoring services outside of traditional care venues. Zyter’s modular digital health components integrate with existing systems and clinical workflows or work independently to deliver the right care, at the right time, at the right place. From virtual video visits to at-home monitoring of chronically ill and post-surgical patients to care management collaboration, ZyterHealth integrated solutions benefit providers, patients, and payers on a single technology platform. That’s how Zyter makes virtual healthcare smarter, easier and more efficient today.

Rockville, Maryland, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

++++

News Summary: Zyter is providing access to physiological clinical data and social care management data, plus EHR integration, on a single digital healthcare platform, making it easier for providers and payers coordinate care.

Why it Matters: Clinical and care management data integration makes it easier to identify at-risk patients sooners and respond to possible emergent situations before they require ER visits or hospital readmissions. Better provider-payer collaboration improves patient outcomes and increases patient satisfaction, while satisfying all payer requirements for value-based care..

Who it’s For: Healthcare organizations, healthcare providers, and payers nationwide.

HIMSS 2021: Zyter will be demonstrating the integration of the TruCare™ care management with its telehealth and remote patient monitoring (RPM) products on the ZyterHealth™ platform at Booth #2549, SANDS EXPO, Level 2.

+++

ROCKVILLE, Md., August 9, 2021 – Zyter, Inc., a leading digital health and IoT-enablement platform, announced today that it will unveil the integration of the TruCare™ care management solution with the company’s clinical solutions for telehealth and remote patient monitoring (RPM) on the ZyterHealth™ platform at HIMSS 2021 (August 9-13, Las Vegas). During the show, Zyter will demonstrate these industry-leading capabilities in Booth #2549 on Level 2 of the Sands Expo Convention Center.

“The sharing of care management data between providers and payers is the missing link in delivering coordinated, patient-centric care,” said Sanjay Govil, founder and CEO of Zyter, Inc. “Zyter is making that possible, helping to improve provider-payer coordination and patient outcomes while lowering costs.”

In February 2021, Zyter acquired Casenet LLC and its population health and care management solution TruCare®. The integration of TruCare with existing telehealth and RPM products provides visibility of both physiological and social data on a single, secure platform, making it much easier to coordinate care and treat the whole patient.

Healthcare payers such as the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) define value-based healthcare as a program of incentive payments based on the quality of care physicians give to their patients. The key goals are to bring about overall better patient outcomes and satisfaction and reduce healthcare costs. When the expected outcome and cost metrics for treatment are not met by the physician, payers can reduce the reimbursement amount. Therefore, physicians in value-based care programs are challenged to take more proactive measures for early intervention to reduce poor outcomes, and avoid costly post-treatment ER visits, and hospital readmissions.

Zyter’s integration of clinical data and care management data on the ZyterHealth platform supports the goals of value-based care programs by giving providers and payers a more comprehensive picture of both the medical issues and social challenges affecting the patient’s healthcare experience.

TruCare integration with the ZyterHealth platform enables physicians to see a care coordinator’s notes on their Zyter dashboard, for example, a patient has not refilled their prescription because they cannot afford it. With both clinical and care management data accessible on a single platform, physicians and care coordinators alike can more quickly identify at-risk patients, collaborate to determine the reason, and make more informed decisions on how to intervene to avoid emergent outcomes, as well as avoid the increased healthcare costs of ER visits and hospital admissions.

“We encourage HIMSS attendees to schedule a demo at our booth to see how the integration of Zyter’s telehealth and RPM solutions with TruCare care management can make the value-based care environment more successful for providers, payers, and patients,” Govil said.

Zyter product demonstrations at HIMSS 2021 include:

  • TruCare – TruCare is a leading suite of population health products that enable healthcare payers and providers to improve care coordination as well as the quality and delivery of care.

  • Zyter Telehealth™ – Zyter offers healthcare organizations of all sizes a full range of secure, HIPAA-compliant telehealth services including virtual emergency room consultations, remote monitoring of chronic conditions, and post-surgery recovery in the “hospital at home”.

  • Zyter Remote Patient Monitoring™ (RPM) – Zyter offers a complete remote care management approach that offers continuous monitoring coupled with electronic health record (EHR) integration and secure collaborative communication between patients and physicians.

  • ZyterHome™ – ZyterHome is a comprehensive RPM solution for provider practices to care for patients by actively managing, monitoring, and tracking patient health conditions remotely.

For more information on Zyter’s participation in HIMSS 2021 and to schedule a product demo, please visit: https://www.zyter.com/zyter-at-himss/

About Zyter, Inc.

Zyter delivers a wide range of cloud-based, software as a service (SaaS) digital health products for providers, payers and patients that span telehealth, home health and remote patient monitoring, as well as care, utilization and population health management. In 2021, Zyter acquired Casenet®, LLC and together the two company’s products are used to manage healthcare for 11% of the U.S. population. Zyter’s products improve clinical operations and patient outcomes while reducing healthcare costs by enhancing interoperability, communication and collaboration. The company’s 5G-ready platform also supports IoT/smart technology and thermal imaging solutions. In 2021, the company won more than 105 awards for its products including Best Health Care and Medical Innovation; The Most Innovative Digital Health Startup; Best Product and Best Technology. Founded in 2017, the privately-held company is based in Rockville, Md. For more information, please visit www.Zyter.com.

Zyter Media Contact:

Michael E. Donner

Chief Marketing Officer

Zyter, Inc.

Press@Zyter.com

Attachments

CONTACT: Michael Donner Zyter 3103557760 michael.donner@zyter.com


Recommended Stories

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Just Bottomed

    Let’s talk about buying low. It’s the starting point to buying low and selling high, of course, the clichéd path toward profits. But the thing about clichés is, they usually have a core of truth. And if you buy at a low price, and sell at a high price, you’ve made a profit. The trick, for investors, is recognizing the low price, the point of entry. Conventional wisdom would suggest avoiding stocks whose share prices have bottomed out – after all, low prices happen for a reason, and share sell-of

  • Covid Cases Are Still Rising, but the Vaccine News Is Promising

    The study, a trial of 480,000 healthcare workers, found that the vaccine’s efficacy against hospitalization caused by the Delta variant was 71%, according to the news reports. The news could serve to defuse concern caused by another study of the (JNJ) vaccine by researchers at New York University, which examined the blood of patients who had received the vaccine, and found that the neutralizing antibody levels elicited by the Delta variant were very low. In other promising vaccine news, a major Israeli healthcare organization reported results from a survey of patients that found that a third booster dose of (PFE) (PFE) Covid-19 vaccine had resulted in similar or less serious side effects than the second dose, according to a report from Bloomberg.

  • Vaccine-resistant lambda variant is in the US

    A new coronavirus mutation known as the lambda variant that is thought to have increased resistance to vaccines has appeared in the United States.

  • NYC's vaccine mandate will test the authority of a 1905 Supreme Court case

    New York City’s plan to ban unvaccinated people from indoor restaurants, gyms, and entertainment venues gives legal experts reason to expect the rule will test the authority of a century-old Supreme Court case. The city’s mayor Bill de Blasio announced the policy during a Tuesday press conference and said its details would be made public and implemented the week of August 16.

  • Philip Morris Acquires Respiratory Drug Development Firm OtiTopic For Undisclosed Sum

    Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE: PM) has acquired OtiTopic, a U.S. respiratory drug development company, for an undisclosed sum. OtiTopic has late-stage inhalable acetylsalicylic acid (ASA) treatment ASPRIHALE for acute myocardial infarction. ASPRIHALE is a patented, dry powder inhalation of ASA delivered through a self-administered aerosol. The treatment is expected to move from clinical trials to filing with FDA for approval in 2022. Through the acquisition, Philp Morris aims to leverage

  • Dr. Fauci Says There Will Be "A Flood" of Vaccine Mandates After This

    Anthony Fauci, MD, the director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and a chief advisor to President Joe Biden, recently said that he believes Americans will see a "flood" of additional vaccine mandates after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) offers its full approval to the COVID-19 vaccines. Speaking to the editorial board of USA Today last week, Fauci predicted that the expected FDA approval would give institutions and governments more leeway to implement suc

  • 'This Is Really Scary': Kids Struggle With Long COVID

    Will Grogan stared blankly at his ninth grade biology classwork. It was material he had mastered the day before, but it looked utterly unfamiliar. “I don’t know what you’re talking about,” he blurted. His teacher and classmates reminded him how adeptly he’d answered questions about the topic during the previous class. “I’ve never seen this before,” he insisted, becoming so distressed that the teacher excused him to visit the school nurse. The episode, earlier this year, was one of numerous cogni

  • For Seniors Especially, COVID Can Be Stealthy

    One day in March 2020, Rosemary Bily suddenly grew so tired she could barely get out of bed. “She slept a lot,” said her son-in-law Rich Lamanno. “She was wiped out for most of a month.” Bily, now 86, also developed nausea and diarrhea, along with a slight cough, and subsisted mostly on Tylenol and Gatorade. A few days later her husband, Eugene Bily, 90, started coughing and became lethargic as well. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Had it not been for a family gatherin

  • A COVID Surge in Florida Challenges Gov. Ron DeSantis, Again

    MIAMI — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis snapped this week at a reporter who asked if masks might help keep children safe in a state that now has more COVID-19 hospitalizations, including for pediatric patients, than anywhere else in the nation. He blamed President Joe Biden’s purported failure to control the spread of the virus across the border after the president suggested that governors such as DeSantis should either “help” fight the coronavirus or “get out of the way.” And he touted a new state ru

  • Letters to the Editor: 'General welfare' is in the Constitution. Mandate vaccines already

    Our leaders are sworn to uphold and defend the Constitution, which states explicitly that one of its purposes is to "promote the general welfare." Why not mandate vaccination then?

  • Army soldier mauled by crocodile, saved by colleague

    One man suffered significant injuries to his head, chest and arms, while his rescuer received lacerations to his arms.

  • "Where the hell are the data?": Biden officials grow frustrated with lack of CDC visibility

    America is increasingly reliant on data coming from other countries or from drug companies about the coronavirus vaccines' effectiveness over time, particularly when it comes to the Delta variant. Between the lines: Top Biden officials are growing frustrated with the lack of internal visibility into data being collected by the CDC, particularly as they try to deal with Delta's spread.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDriving the n

  • Wacky Texas COVID Rules Push Mom to Home-School for Second Year in a Row

    Crystal BlackerbyIn Texas, elementary schools are required by law to notify parents within 48 hours if a student in their child’s class becomes aware they have head lice, and provide Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendations on how to treat and prevent the infestation.But last week, the Texas Education Agency announced that the same practice will not apply to positive cases of the novel coronavirus—despite the mass surge of cases, hospitalizations, and deaths in the Lone S

  • DeSantis defends the unvaccinated. Schools, cruise lines and employers raise stakes. Hello sports bets. Farewell dear Bobby.

    It’s Monday, Aug. 9 and the week has not started well for Florida’s governor.

  • What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

    One person is now dying from COVID-19 every two minutes in Iran, state TV said on Monday, as the Middle East’s worst-hit nation reported a new record daily toll of 588 fatalities. Australia expanded a lockdown to a rural town and the coastal region of Byron Bay on Monday, as fears grew that the virus has spread from Sydney to the northern tip of the country's most populous state. Tamworth, a farming town 414 km (257 miles) northwest of Sydney, and Byron Bay, a tourist spot about 770 km north of Sydney, will both enter a seven-day lockdown.

  • Why refusing the COVID-19 vaccine isn't just immoral – it's 'un-American'

    Many individuals are rejecting the COVID-19 vaccines for personal reasons. Mark Felix / AFP via Getty ImagesDecades ago I helped organize a conference that brought together vaccine skeptics and public health officials. The debate centered on what governments can and cannot demand from citizens, and what behaviors one can rightly expect from others. It took place many years before the current coronavirus pandemic, but many things that happened at that conference remind me of our circumstances tod

  • CytomX Therapeutics, inc (CTMX) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    With me today are Dr. Sean McCarthy, CytomX's President, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman; Dr Amy Peterson, Chief Development Officer; and Carlos Campoy, Chief Financial Officer. Earlier today, we issued a press release that includes a summary of our second quarter 2021 financial results and highlights the important progress we made during the quarter.

  • One Major Effect of Eating Oranges, New Study Says

    Sure, eating more fruits and vegetables can do wonders for your health and wellbeing. Yet according to the latest research from the American Academy of Neurology, adding even a small serving of an orange (or green, yellow, or blue) food in your diet each day may help keep your brain young.Since previous studies have concluded that flavonoids—a large group of naturally occurring compounds found in plants that act as powerful antioxidant agents—can slow down or prevent mental decline, medical rese

  • DeSantis, Republicans are shamefully scapegoating immigrants on COVID

    The surge of a new strain of the disease couldn’t possibly have anything to do with their refusal to follow CDC guidelines and implement mask mandates.

  • Florida parents sue governor Ron DeSantis saying 'children could die' because of mask mandate ban

    A group of parents in Florida are suing the state’s governor Ron DeSantis for preventing schools from introducing mask mandates when children return to the classroom in September.