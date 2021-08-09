Zyter to Unveil Integration of Clinical and Care Management Data on a Single Digital Health Platform at HIMSS 2021

Enables Providers and Payers to Deliver Patient-Centric Care for Better Patient Outcomes at Reduced Costs, Even in a Value-Based Care Environment

Value-based healthcare demands better collaboration between providers and payers. In 2021, Zyter acquired Casenet’s TruCare population health management solution, a complete enterprise solution spanning care management, utilization management, as well as appeals and grievances. The result: deep integration of patient EHR data, telehealth services, remote patient monitoring, and care coordination data on the secure ZyterHealth collaboration platform. Now, physicians and care coordinators share and access physiological and social patient data across disparate systems to gain the same 360-degree view of each patient’s healthcare experience. Working together with comprehensive patient analytics, care teams can more quickly identify at-risk patients and respond to possible emergent situations before they require ER visits or hospital readmissions. As such, they can improve patient outcomes and increase patient satisfaction.

ZyterHealth is the foundation for smart applications that enable more efficient secure collaboration between clinical care teams and care coordinators, as well as extend telehealth and remote patient monitoring services outside of traditional care venues. Zyter’s modular digital health components integrate with existing systems and clinical workflows or work independently to deliver the right care, at the right time, at the right place. From virtual video visits to at-home monitoring of chronically ill and post-surgical patients to care management collaboration, ZyterHealth integrated solutions benefit providers, patients, and payers on a single technology platform. That’s how Zyter makes virtual healthcare smarter, easier and more efficient today.

News Summary: Zyter is providing access to physiological clinical data and social care management data, plus EHR integration, on a single digital healthcare platform, making it easier for providers and payers coordinate care.

Why it Matters: Clinical and care management data integration makes it easier to identify at-risk patients sooners and respond to possible emergent situations before they require ER visits or hospital readmissions. Better provider-payer collaboration improves patient outcomes and increases patient satisfaction, while satisfying all payer requirements for value-based care..

Who it’s For: Healthcare organizations, healthcare providers, and payers nationwide.

HIMSS 2021: Zyter will be demonstrating the integration of the TruCare™ care management with its telehealth and remote patient monitoring (RPM) products on the ZyterHealth™ platform at Booth #2549, SANDS EXPO, Level 2.

ROCKVILLE, Md., August 9, 2021 – Zyter, Inc., a leading digital health and IoT-enablement platform, announced today that it will unveil the integration of the TruCare™ care management solution with the company’s clinical solutions for telehealth and remote patient monitoring (RPM) on the ZyterHealth™ platform at HIMSS 2021 (August 9-13, Las Vegas). During the show, Zyter will demonstrate these industry-leading capabilities in Booth #2549 on Level 2 of the Sands Expo Convention Center.

“The sharing of care management data between providers and payers is the missing link in delivering coordinated, patient-centric care,” said Sanjay Govil, founder and CEO of Zyter, Inc. “Zyter is making that possible, helping to improve provider-payer coordination and patient outcomes while lowering costs.”

In February 2021, Zyter acquired Casenet LLC and its population health and care management solution TruCare®. The integration of TruCare with existing telehealth and RPM products provides visibility of both physiological and social data on a single, secure platform, making it much easier to coordinate care and treat the whole patient.

Healthcare payers such as the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) define value-based healthcare as a program of incentive payments based on the quality of care physicians give to their patients. The key goals are to bring about overall better patient outcomes and satisfaction and reduce healthcare costs. When the expected outcome and cost metrics for treatment are not met by the physician, payers can reduce the reimbursement amount. Therefore, physicians in value-based care programs are challenged to take more proactive measures for early intervention to reduce poor outcomes, and avoid costly post-treatment ER visits, and hospital readmissions.

Zyter’s integration of clinical data and care management data on the ZyterHealth platform supports the goals of value-based care programs by giving providers and payers a more comprehensive picture of both the medical issues and social challenges affecting the patient’s healthcare experience.

TruCare integration with the ZyterHealth platform enables physicians to see a care coordinator’s notes on their Zyter dashboard, for example, a patient has not refilled their prescription because they cannot afford it. With both clinical and care management data accessible on a single platform, physicians and care coordinators alike can more quickly identify at-risk patients, collaborate to determine the reason, and make more informed decisions on how to intervene to avoid emergent outcomes, as well as avoid the increased healthcare costs of ER visits and hospital admissions.

“We encourage HIMSS attendees to schedule a demo at our booth to see how the integration of Zyter’s telehealth and RPM solutions with TruCare care management can make the value-based care environment more successful for providers, payers, and patients,” Govil said.

Zyter product demonstrations at HIMSS 2021 include:

TruCare – TruCare is a leading suite of population health products that enable healthcare payers and providers to improve care coordination as well as the quality and delivery of care.

Zyter Telehealth™ – Zyter offers healthcare organizations of all sizes a full range of secure, HIPAA-compliant telehealth services including virtual emergency room consultations, remote monitoring of chronic conditions, and post-surgery recovery in the “hospital at home”.

Zyter Remote Patient Monitoring™ (RPM) – Zyter offers a complete remote care management approach that offers continuous monitoring coupled with electronic health record (EHR) integration and secure collaborative communication between patients and physicians.

ZyterHome™ – ZyterHome is a comprehensive RPM solution for provider practices to care for patients by actively managing, monitoring, and tracking patient health conditions remotely.

For more information on Zyter’s participation in HIMSS 2021 and to schedule a product demo, please visit: https://www.zyter.com/zyter-at-himss/

About Zyter, Inc.

Zyter delivers a wide range of cloud-based, software as a service (SaaS) digital health products for providers, payers and patients that span telehealth, home health and remote patient monitoring, as well as care, utilization and population health management. In 2021, Zyter acquired Casenet®, LLC and together the two company’s products are used to manage healthcare for 11% of the U.S. population. Zyter’s products improve clinical operations and patient outcomes while reducing healthcare costs by enhancing interoperability, communication and collaboration. The company’s 5G-ready platform also supports IoT/smart technology and thermal imaging solutions. In 2021, the company won more than 105 awards for its products including Best Health Care and Medical Innovation; The Most Innovative Digital Health Startup; Best Product and Best Technology. Founded in 2017, the privately-held company is based in Rockville, Md. For more information, please visit www.Zyter.com.

