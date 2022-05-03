U.S. markets close in 4 hours 30 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,192.71
    +37.33 (+0.90%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,282.98
    +221.48 (+0.67%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,592.23
    +56.21 (+0.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,894.31
    +11.40 (+0.61%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.50
    -1.67 (-1.59%)
     

  • Gold

    1,875.90
    +12.30 (+0.66%)
     

  • Silver

    22.81
    +0.22 (+0.98%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0542
    +0.0033 (+0.32%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9190
    -0.0770 (-2.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2516
    +0.0027 (+0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.9260
    -0.2550 (-0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,380.57
    -380.18 (-0.98%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    886.14
    -3.11 (-0.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,555.92
    +11.37 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,818.53
    -29.37 (-0.11%)
     

Zywave Enhances its Industry-Leading CPQ Solution for Employee Benefits

·3 min read

Expanded carrier data contributes to 144% increase in number of plans available over past year

MILWAUKEE, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading insurtech provider, Zywave, today announced enhancements to its CPQ for Employee Benefits solution, including the expansion of its carrier data with new lines of coverage added across the United States. Continued carrier expansion has contributed to a 144% increase in the number of plans available over the past year. To further that growth trajectory, Zywave is continually adding more carrier rating API's, additional carriers and more lines of coverage.

Zywave_logo (PRNewsfoto/ZYWAVE)
Zywave_logo (PRNewsfoto/ZYWAVE)

Zywave offers a complete suite of configure, price, quote (CPQ) solutions for insurance carriers and distributors, from rating and quoting through presentation to binding and issuance, across all lines of business. In the past year, more than 18,000 users have run over 30 million quotes using Zywave's CPQ technology for employee benefits, commercial and personal lines.

Zywave CPQ for Employee Benefits makes quoting seamless for small group clients and enables brokers to configure, price and quote benefit plans with a single census upload. Through increased utilization and adoption, the number of quotes created within the platform has increased year-over-year by 114%, making it the fastest growing quoting and proposal solution in Zywave's portfolio.

"As Zywave continues to grow, the expansion of Zywave CPQ for Employee Benefits was a natural development to enable us to better serve both brokers and carriers," said Eric Rentsch, Zywave's senior vice president of product management. "The evolution and growth of our quoting and proposal solutions play a key role in Zywave's mission to power digital transformation at every stage in the insurance lifecycle."

First in the market with a recent integration is United Healthcare's rating API, which allows users to access rates immediately and directly from the carrier quoting system. This ensures complete accuracy and quoting is mirrored within United Healthcare's quoting system, saving brokers additional time. In all, over 50% of the plan data within Zywave's platform is fed via carrier-direct API with the remaining plan data all being sourced through direct relationships with carriers.

"Zywave is working hard to expand our partnership with a number of new carriers," added Harrison Hahn, director of carrier relationships. "As we move through 2022 we are looking to build new relationships and add even more carriers to this already robust list."

Carriers in the recent expansion of Zywave CPQ for Employee Benefits include: United Healthcare, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Montana, Renaissance Benefits, VSP Vision Care, and Kansas City Life Insurance Company, among others.

To view Zywave's up-to-date list of carriers by state visit https://www.zywave.com/small-group-rates/. For more information on Zywave, visit www.zywave.com.

About Zywave
Zywave leads the insurtech industry, fueling business growth for its partners with cloud-based sales management, client delivery, content and analytics solutions. Zywave's all-in-one platform provides customizable, user-friendly options that enable insurance professionals to build a unique solution to fit their specific growth goals—their own Modern RevOps Machine. More than 15,000 carriers, agencies and brokerages worldwide—including all of the top 100 U.S. insurance brokerages—use Zywave solutions to enhance client services, achieve business growth and promote greater health, wellness, risk management and safety. Additional information can be found at www.zywave.com.

Contact: Megan O'Shea
megan.oshea@zywave.com
414-454-6117

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zywave-enhances-its-industry-leading-cpq-solution-for-employee-benefits-301538635.html

SOURCE Zywave

Recommended Stories

  • Jim Cramer Says You Should Buy These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer says you should buy. If you want to read about some more stocks that Jim Cramer says you should buy, go directly to Jim Cramer Says You Should Buy These 5 Stocks. Jim Cramer, the former hedge fund manager and present journalist investor, has […]

  • Paramount misses quarterly revenue estimate, but streaming grows

    (Reuters) -Paramount Global reported forecast-missing quarterly revenue on Tuesday that sent its shares down 6%, but the media giant still added millions of streaming subscribers. Total revenue fell about 1% to $7.33 billion in the first quarter, below analysts' estimates of $7.38 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. Paramount said revenue in its TV media segment, its highest revenue generator, fell 6% compared to last year when CBS' broadcast of Super Bowl LV - a championship this year carried by Comcast Corp-owned NBC - brought more viewers and ad revenue.

  • These stocks soared during the pandemic, and then crashed. Ten are now expected to double in price.

    DEEP DIVE A screen of stocks that popped during the coronavirus pandemic highlights dozens that have crashed. But some are considered worthy of purchase by a majority of analysts. You might want to keep an eye on them because every market cycle, even bad ones like today’s, eventually turns around.

  • Why Shopify Stock Was Climbing Today

    After a rough week to close out April, Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) stock was climbing today as investors looked ahead to the company's fourth-quarter earnings report, and as two analysts lowered their price targets but maintained their ratings on the stock. As of 11:51 a.m. ET, Shopify was up 2.5% after climbing as much as 5% earlier in the session. Shopify shares plunged as market sentiment continued to move away from high-growth tech stocks, and as Amazon launched its Buy with Prime initiative, which will allow any e-commerce company, including Shopify sellers, to sell to Amazon's Prime customers and use Amazon's logistics network.

  • Why Airbnb Stock Is Ready for Liftoff

    With those positive signs for travel in mind, investors might want to look at Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) stock. While Airbnb has always been somewhat of a seasonal business -- users book more nights and experiences in Airbnb's second and third quarters -- there's been an overall shift in how people travel that allows the company to reap the benefits. On Airbnb's last earnings call, CEO Brian Chesky noted how the company has benefited from the change in consumer behaviors due to the pandemic, saying, "We're in the midst of a revolution in travel because people have newfound flexibility in how they live and work."

  • Big Tech stocks offer ‘prime buying opportunities,’ strategist says

    Defiance ETFs CEO Sylvia Jablonski joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Big Tech amid volatility and inflation, buying opportunities for investors, and the outlook for consumer demand.

  • Buy These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Before They Rebound, Says Wells Fargo

    As an indication of how the stock market has suffered so far this year, the 2022 selloff has been unlike anything seen for the last 80 years. While there have been a host of reasons for the market wide rout, the meltdown has been most acute amongst growth stocks. As Wells Fargo’s Head of Equity Strategy Christopher Harvey puts it, "the sell-off is all about ‘growth’ -- but not economic growth. Rather, it is about the growth style, the mispricing of duration, and risk appetite (or lack thereof).”

  • Shale Giants Dump Oil Hedges as Losses Spiral Toward $42 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. shale giants stung by billions of dollars in hedging losses are spending big bucks to ditch their positions in a risky bet that prices stay high.Most Read from BloombergCiti Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling BillionsAlibaba Recovers After Report on ‘Ma’ Briefly Erased $26 BillionUkraine Latest: Johnson to Evoke Wartime History in SpeechEnd of Easy Money Brings a $410 Billion Global Financial ShockCompanies

  • ‘You don’t want to own bonds and stocks’ in this environment, says legendary investor who called ’87 crash

    A Federal Reserve moving aggressively to play catch-up with inflation offers an ugly backdrop for stocks and bonds, warns the billionaire investor who rose to fame predicting the 1987 stock-market crash.

  • These 3 Growth Stocks Got Pummeled Last Week: Are They Buys Now?

    Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) stock cratered nearly 50% on Thursday after the virtual care provider reported its first-quarter results. The company's lower 2022 outlook added insult to injury. In 2020, Teladoc ranked as one of the hottest stocks on the market.

  • Why Palantir Stock Dropped 24.3% in April

    Shares of Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) dropped 24.3% in April, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. It is likely that Palantir was affected by fears over rising interest rates, inflation, and the potential for a recession, which has severely impacted the prices of growth stocks. There were no material business updates from Palantir in April, so all these price moves come from changes in market sentiment.

  • Expedia Stock Falls Sharply Even as It Sees a ‘Robust’ Summer Recovery

    Chief Executive Peter Kern says the online travel company is 'feeling very good about a summer recovery that should be very robust.'

  • Better Buy: American Express vs. SoFi Technologies

    SoFi is making waves in personal finance, but American Express has reinvented itself for a new generation of consumers.

  • Enbridge Provides Notice of Series B and C Preferred Shares Conversion Right and Announces Reset Dividend Rates

    Enbridge Inc. (TSX: ENB) (NYSE: ENB) (Enbridge or the Company) announced today that it does not intend to exercise its right to redeem its currently outstanding Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares, Series B (Series B Shares) (TSX: ENB.PR.B) or its right to redeem its currently outstanding Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares, Series C (Series C Shares) (TSX: ENB.PR.C) on June 1, 2022. As a result, subject to certain conditions, the holders of the Series B Shares have the right to convert

  • Why UPS Stock Failed to Deliver in April

    In April, United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) reported quarterly results that came in much better than what analysts had expected. Shares of UPS lost 16.1% during the month, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, on fears that a slowing macro environment would eat into shipping demand in the second half of the year. Long before UPS's April 26 earnings report, Wall Street was getting nervous about the shares.

  • Oil: 'Something far more serious is going on,' says analyst

    The oil market is undergoing a serious production problem, warns one analyst. Even as prices retreat temporarily amid COVID lockdowns in China.

  • Stock Market Mixed Amid Fed Worries; This Former Pandemic Winner Plummets 33%

    The stock market seemed unsure about how to follow up Monday's bullish reversal, and were mixed in the first hour of trading. The Nasdaq composite reversed lower 0.3% after rising 0.5%. The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average were both higher, with the S&P up 0.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Trading in Oversold Territory

    The investing game is rarely plain sailing. While no doubt investors would like the choices that make up their portfolio to always go up, the reality is more complicated. There are periods when even shares of the world’s most successful companies have been on a downward trajectory for one reason or another. Amazon is a good case in point. While it’s no fun watching a stock you own drift to the bottom, any savvy investor knows that if the company’s fundamentals are sound to begin with, the pullba

  • Rivian Has News That May Ease Concern Among Investors

    Rivian is trying to break a bad streak. "We have also taken care to protect our interests through the use of clawbacks in the extremely unlikely event of company goals not being met in the timeline offered," Commissioner Pat Wilson of the economic-development agency said in a statement.

  • Starbucks set to report second-quarter earnings on Tuesday

    Coffee giant Starbucks is set to report its latest earnings on Tuesday amid a backdrop of a unionization battle with employees.