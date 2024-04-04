Ally Unlimited Cash Back Mastercard review: A simplistic approach to cash back

The Ally Unlimited Cash Back Mastercard® offers a stellar 2% rewards rate on every purchase you make, but unlike other top cash-back credit cards, it doesn't offer a welcome bonus or introductory 0% APR credit card. What's more, you can't apply for the card unless you receive an invitation from the card issuer.

Annual fee : $0

Welcome offer : None

Rewards : 2% cash back on every purchase

More details: Must apply through an online or mail offer

APR

The Ally credit card charges a 26.99% variable APR , which is slightly higher than average for rewards credit cards.

Annual fee

The card doesn't charge an annual fee.

Welcome offer

The credit card doesn't provide a welcome bonus for new cardholders.

Intro offer

There is no introductory 0% APR promotion.

Rewards rate

2% cash back on every purchase

How to earn rewards

The Ally Unlimited Cash Back Mastercard gives you a flat 2% cash back on every purchase, with no limit to how much you can earn. If you prefer a simple rewards structure, this card makes it so you don't have to keep track of different rewards rates and spending categories.

How to redeem rewards

The card allows you to redeem your rewards as a statement credit. Other top cash-back credit cards offer more flexibility, with options like direct deposit, paper checks, gift cards, and more.

Additional benefits

The Ally credit card doesn't charge foreign transaction fees. However, there aren't any other major perks.

Who is the Ally Unlimited Cash Back Mastercard best for?

The Ally Unlimited Cash Back Mastercard may be worthwhile if you've received an offer in the mail or online, you're an Ally Bank customer, and you want to keep all of your finances under one proverbial roof.

However, if you're looking to maximize the value of your credit card, you can get 2% back and other perks like welcome bonuses and introductory 0% APR offers from credit cards like the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card and the Citi Double Cash® Card .

Ally Unlimited Cash Back Mastercard pros

High rewards rate: For people who prefer simplicity, the card offers an impressive 2% cash back on every purchase.

No penalty APR: Many other credit cards charge a higher interest rate if you miss more than one payment in a six-month period. But with the Ally credit card, you don't have to worry about a penalty APR.

No annual fee: Unlike some other rewards credit cards, this one doesn't charge an annual fee.

Ally Unlimited Cash Back Mastercard potential cons

No welcome bonus: The card's lack of a welcome bonus makes it less appealing to people who are hoping to instantly maximize their rewards.

No introductory 0% APR offer: Most of the top cash-back credit cards offer a 0% APR promotion on purchases, balance transfers, or both. With the Ally credit card, however, you won't get either.

Requires an invitation to apply: Even if you like what the Ally credit card has to offer, you can't apply unless you've received a targeted offer to do so.

Where can you use Ally Unlimited Cash Back Mastercard?

As a Mastercard credit card, you can use the Ally Unlimited Cash Back Mastercard just about anywhere you'd like, both within the U.S. and internationally. The lack of a foreign transaction fee makes it worthwhile for international travel.

How to make an Ally Unlimited Cash Back Mastercard® payment

Online: Log in to your account and select "Account Summary," then "Make a Payment."

Phone: Call 888-366-2559 and provide your full credit card number.

Mail: Send a check with your account number to:

Ally Credit Card

P.O. Box 660371

Dallas, TX 75266-0371

It typically takes one to two days for a payment to reflect in your account balance. If you're mailing a check, however, it can take up to 10 days.

Ally Unlimited Cash Back Mastercard customer service info

Customer service availability: Phone 24/7

Phone number: 888-366-2559

Customer service email: Ally does not provide email support

Online: Ally Unlimited Cash Back Mastercard® login page

Alternative cards to consider

If you haven't received an offer to apply to the Ally credit card or you're not sure it's the right fit for you, here are some other top cash-back credit cards to compare.

Why we like it: The card offers 5% cash back on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel and 1.5% back on every purchase you make. While that isn't as generous as the Ally credit card's 2% back, the Capital One Quicksilver Cash Rewards Credit Card also offers a one-time $200 cash bonus when you spend $500 in the first three months.

As a new cardholder, you'll also get an introductory 0% APR on purchases and balance transfers for the first 15 months, after which the variable APR ranges from $19.99% to 29.99% based on creditworthiness. You'll also get a complimentary Uber One membership for up to six months through Nov. 14, 2024, plus more flexible redemption options. There's no annual fee.



Why we like it: If you want to maximize your cash back on certain everyday purchases, the Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express could be worth a glance. The card offers 3% cash back on up to $6,000 spent per year at U.S. supermarkets (then 1%), 3% back on up to $6,000 spent per year on U.S. online retail purchases (then 1%), 3% back on up to $6,000 spent per year at U.S. gas stations (then 1%), and 1% back on everything else.

The card also offers a $250 statement credit when you spend $2,000 in the first six months. You'll also enjoy a 0% APR on purchases and balance transfers for 15 months from the date of account opening, after which the variable APR ranges from 19.24% to 29.99%, depending on your creditworthiness.

Why we like it: If you're looking for travel rewards, the Capital One Venture Rewards credit card should be on your radar. The card offers 5 miles per dollar on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel and 2 miles per dollar on all other purchases.

While it doesn't offer an introductory 0% APR promotion, you will get 75,000 bonus miles when you spend $4,000 in the first three months—that's worth $750 in travel. You'll also get an application fee credit toward Global Entry or TSA PreCheck, a wider selection of rental cars with Hertz Five Star status, and access to special events and reservations through Capital One Entertainment and Capital One Dining. The card charges a $95 annual fee.

Editorial Disclosure: The information in this article has not been reviewed or approved by any advertiser. The details on financial products, including card rates and fees, are accurate as of the publish date. All products or services are presented without warranty. Check the bank’s website for the most current information. This site doesn't include all currently available offers.