Amex Blue Cash Everyday Card review: Earn solid rewards in common categories

The right cashback rewards card can help you offset the cost of your regular spending, especially if it offers bonus rewards for certain purchases.

If you’re looking to add a new cashback credit card to your wallet, the Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express could be worth a look. This card offers big rewards in popular spending categories — including U.S. supermarkets — and several other perks you don’t commonly see.

Here’s what to know about the Blue Cash Everyday Card from American Express, its features, benefits, potential drawbacks, and more.

Amex Blue Cash Everyday Card features



Annual fee: $0 (See rates and fees)

Welcome offer: Earn $200 after spending $2,000 on qualifying purchases in the first six months

Rewards:

3% cash back on purchases at U.S. supermarkets, U.S. gas stations, and U.S. online retailers (on up to $6,000 per year in each category, then earn 1%)

1% cash back on everything else

Terms apply

Other benefits: 0% introductory APR on new purchases and balance transfers for 15 months, statement credits for eligible Disney streaming subscriptions and Home Chef memberships

APR

The Blue Cash Everyday Card has a variable APR ranging from 19.24% to 29.99%. The APR you receive depends on your creditworthiness and other factors.

Annual fee

As a Blue Cash Everyday cardholder, you won’t pay an annual fee, so you won’t need to worry about offsetting any additional yearly cost.

Welcome offer

New cardholders can earn $200 after spending $2,000 on qualifying purchases in the first six months. If you meet this card’s minimum spend requirement, you’ll receive your bonus as a statement credit.

Intro offer

If you have a large purchase coming up or want to transfer a balance from another credit card, the Blue Cash Everyday from American Express could be a good choice. It comes with a 0% promotional APR on new purchases and balance transfers for 15 months, after which its regular APR applies.

Rewards rate

3% cash back on purchases at U.S. supermarkets, U.S. gas stations, and U.S. online retailers (on up to $6,000 per year in each category, then earn 1%)

1% cash back on everything else

How to earn rewards

This card offers its highest earning rate (3%) in three common categories: U.S. supermarkets, gas stations, and online retailers. Heavy spending in those areas will help you maximize your rewards with this card.

However, there is a spending cap: You’ll only earn 3% back on the first $6,000 spent in each of those bonus categories every year. After that, you’ll get 1% back on these purchases.

All other expenses will also net you 1% back on the Blue Cash Everyday. You won’t earn rewards on balance transfers or cash advances, though.

How to redeem rewards

While many families can maximize this card’s bonus categories, redemption options are more limited than some competitors. You can redeem the rewards earned with this card for statement credits or Amazon purchases. There’s no minimum redemption amount, though you will need to link your card to your Amazon account to use your rewards for merchandise.

Additional benefits

Statement credits

Cardholders can get two recurring statement credits with partner services:

$7 monthly credit for Disney Bundle streaming subscriptions over $9.99.

Monthly credit of up to $15 for a qualifying Home Chef meal kit membership

Terms apply, enrollment required

Taking advantage of those credits could save you more than $260 a year.

Car rental loss and damage waiver

When you pay for a rental car using your card and decline the company’s collision damage waiver, your card will provide secondary rental car collision and theft coverage. In the event of loss or damage, you’ll need to file a claim with your primary insurer first. That said, the secondary coverage could fill any gaps your primary insurance won’t cover.

Eligibility and Benefit level varies by card. Terms, conditions, and limitations apply. Please visit americanexpress.com/benefitsguide for more details. Underwritten by Amex Assurance Company.

Amex Offers and Experiences access

With the Blue Cash Everyday Card, you’ll have access to Amex Offers and Experiences. These programs let you earn extra rewards on certain purchases and access exclusive events and ticket presales.

Who is the Blue Cash Everyday Card from American Express best for?

The Amex Blue Cash Everyday Card is best for those seeking a cashback card offering no annual fee and generous rewards. While many competitors offer earnings rates from 1% to 2%, this card will net you 3% back in its top earning categories. What’s more, it’s bonus earnings at supermarkets, gas stations, and online retailers are common expenses for most, making it easy for many families to maximize their rewards.

This card also has a 0% introductory APR offer for 15 months, making it a good choice if you’re making a large purchase soon or want to transfer high-interest debt and pay it off. After the intro rate expires, the regular APR kicks in.

Amex Blue Cash Everyday Card pros

Generous cash-back earnings

No annual fee

Introductory APR for both purchases and balance transfers

Can earn welcome offer

Statement credits available

Amex Blue Cash Everyday Card cons

Foreign transaction fee of 2.7%

Earnings caps of $6,000 apply in bonus categories

Late payment fees of up to $40 apply

Where can you use the Blue Cash Everyday Card from American Express?

American Express cards are less widely accepted globally than cards on the Visa or Mastercard networks. Despite this, they can be used for most purchases in the United States. Amex indicates that it has a 99% acceptance rate in the U.S., so you can feel confident that your card will work no matter where you’re traveling within the country.

If you plan to use your card abroad, be mindful of its 2.7% foreign transaction fee. Acceptance rates will likely be lower as well. Consider using an alternative card with no foreign transaction fee for international purchases.

How to make a Blue Cash Everyday Card from American Express payment

Online through your Amex account

Via the American Express mobile app

By mail:

American Express

P.O. Box 96001

Los Angeles, CA

90096 – 8000

By phone: 1-800-472-9297

Blue Cash Everyday Card from American Express customer service info

You can contact American Express customer service by phone at 1-800-528-4800 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. You can also sign into your Amex account for assistance or visit the FAQ page.

Alternative cards to consider

If the Blue Cash Everyday Card doesn’t sound like the best choice for you, consider other top rewards cards that could be a good addition to your wallet.

Why we like it: If you prefer to maximize rewards on your grocery spending, the Blue Cash Preferred might be a better option. As a cardholder, you’ll earn 6% back at U.S. supermarkets and on select streaming services, 3% back at U.S gas stations and on transit purchases, and 1% back on everything else. You can also earn a $250 welcome offer if you spend $2,000 within the first six months of account opening.

This card has a $0 introductory annual fee the first year and a $95 annual fee after that. New card members can also benefit from a 0% intro APR on new purchases and balance transfers for 12 months. (See rates and fees, terms apply.)

Why we like it: If you’d rather not track spending categories, the Capital One Quicksilver could be a good alternative. This card offers a straightforward rewards structure: Get 1.5% unlimited cash back on all purchases made with your card. New cardholders can also earn a $200 bonus after making $500 worth of qualifying purchases in the first three months.

The Capital One Quicksilver card has no annual fee and a 0% introductory APR on purchases and balance transfers for 15 months.

Why we like it: If you’re a fairly frequent traveler who enjoys dining out, the Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Card is worth considering. As a cardholder, you’ll earn 5% cash back on rental car and hotel bookings through Capital One Travel, 3% back on dining, entertainment, select streaming services, and grocery stores, and 1% back on everything else.

Apart from its generous rewards, this card has no annual fee and a $200 welcome offer after you spend $500 in the first three months. You’ll also benefit from a 0% introductory APR on purchases and balance transfers for 15 months.

