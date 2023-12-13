Amex Gold vs. Amex Platinum: Which card should you bring on your next trip?

The American Express® Gold Card and The Platinum Card® from American Express offer some of the best perks, rewards, and benefits for frequent travelers today. We'll take a look at each one and help you decide which one to bring on your next trip.

Amex Gold vs. Amex Platinum

Best annual fee: American Express Gold Card

Both the Gold and Platinum cards carry high annual fees relative to other rewards and travel credit card options. However, with a $445 difference between them, our choice is the (comparatively) more budget-friendly Amex Gold.

The Amex Platinum Card does have plenty to offer cardholders in exchange for its $695 annual fee. Frequent travelers, especially, can quickly outpace the cost in benefits and savings.

But we believe the Amex Gold card’s $250 annual fee is easier to offset with the value it can offer a wide range of users. Say you spend $250 per month at restaurants and $450 at the supermarket (in line with the most recent average spending data from the BLS), earning 4x points on each. Over the course of a year, you could net around 33,600 Membership Rewards points with your Gold card on those purchases. If you redeem for travel, that’s about $336 in rewards value.

Already, you’re getting your money’s worth before even accounting for the annual credits you’ll earn on select dining and Uber spending, worth up to $240 annually.

The Platinum Card, on the other hand, can offer more than enough value to offset its $695 annual fee, too — but requires much of your spending to go toward travel and travel-related expenses, which may not be the case for many people.

If you’re considering either of these cards (or any credit card with an annual fee), take some time to look at your frequent spending categories and make sure you’ll save enough money on the purchases already in your budget to justify the cost.

Best welcome offer: American Express Gold Card

To earn the Gold Card’s 60,000-point welcome offer, you must spend at least $6,000 on purchases within six months of opening your account. That’s about $1,000 per month. The Platinum Card, on the other hand, requires at least $8,000 in purchases within the first six months to earn its 80,000-point bonus. That’s more than $1,300 each month.

The 60,000-point Amex Gold offer is worth $600 when you redeem for travel, while the 80,000-point Amex Platinum offer is worth $800 toward travel.

But while you won’t earn quite as many points with the Amex Gold’s welcome offer, you also don’t have to spend as much money to attain it. Unless the extra $2,000 required to earn the Amex Platinum welcome offer is already in your budget, we believe the Amex Gold’s lower spending threshold is worth the $200 difference in redemption value.

Best rewards: American Express Gold Card

The more you compare travel credit cards, you may find yourself in one of two camps: Either you prefer earning rewards on everyday spending to redeem for travel, or you prefer earning rewards on travel to put toward more travel.

The Amex Gold is better for the former, while the latter type of cardholder will prefer the Amex Platinum. But there are a few more details of these cards’ rewards structures that lead us to choose the Gold Card in this category.

The Platinum Card rewards your travel spending — making it ideal for cardholders who are constantly on the go:

5x points on flights booked directly with airlines or Amex Travel (up to $500,000 spent each year, then 1x)

5x points on prepaid hotels booked with Amex Travel

1x points on everything else

But even frequent travelers may be limited with these categories, since you’ll only earn the 5x bonus rewards when you book travel through Amex’s travel portal or reserve flights directly with airlines. Compared to other cards with much more comprehensive travel rewards, this could hinder your ability to score a great deal elsewhere while still earning bonus points.

The Amex Gold, on the other hand, offers some of the highest rewards rates at restaurants and supermarkets you’ll find among any rewards credit card today. It’s among the highest-earning cards for everyday spending:

4x points at restaurants in the U.S. (including takeout and delivery)

4x points at U.S. supermarkets (up to $25,000 spent per year, then 1x)

3x points on flights booked directly with airlines or through AmexTravel.com

1x points on everything else

Not only do we love the everyday rewards, but even the airfare category is only slightly lower than the Platinum Card (3x vs. 5x, with the same restrictions on where you can spend). Unless you’re spending thousands of dollars year after year on flights and hotels — say you fly for business, for example, and get reimbursed by your company — the Gold Card’s rewards will make much more sense for the majority of cardholders.

Rewards redemptions

Both the Gold and Platinum cards earn Membership Rewards points, which are worth the same amount no matter which card account you have. There is a difference in redemption value depending on how you choose to use your points, though.

You can redeem for travel through American Express Travel at a rate of 1 cent per point. Many transfer partners (including Delta Air Lines, Marriott Bonvoy, Air France KLM, and more) also transfer 1:1. Amex does sometimes offer boosted transfer rates for some partners, so it can pay to keep an eye out for deals throughout the year.

If you choose any other redemption option — gift cards, statement credits toward purchases, making purchases online with points, and others — you’ll get a lower value for your points.

Best benefits: The Platinum Card from American Express

The Platinum Card’s added benefits are second to none among premium travel credit cards available today, making it the clear winner in this category. According to Amex, the Platinum Card’s value is worth more than $1,500. Here’s a breakdown comparing the overall benefits offered by each card:

Amex Gold*

Up to $120 Uber Cash: $10 per month for eligible Uber Eats orders and Uber rides in the U.S.

Up to $120 annual dining credits: Up to a total $10 each month toward purchases at Grubhub, The Cheesecake Factory, Goldbelly, Wine.com, Milk Bar, and select Shake Shack locations

$100 experience credit when you book a minimum two-night stay with The Hotel Collection through American Express Travel

Amex Platinum*

Up to $200 per year on prepaid Fine Hotels + Resorts or The Hotel Collection bookings (minimum two night stay) through American Express Travel

Up to $200 airline fee credit per year for purchases with your selected qualifying airline

$155 Walmart+ credit: Receive a monthly statement credit to cover the full cost of membership

$240 digital entertainment credit: Up to $20 per month in statement credits for purchases toward Disney+, a Disney Bundle, ESPN+, Hulu, The New York Times, Peacock, SiriusXM, and The Wall Street Journal (enrollment required)

$200 Uber Cash: $15 per month for eligible Uber Eats orders and Uber rides in the U.S., plus an extra $20 in December

Up to $300 toward Equinox+ subscription or Equinox club membership per year (enrollment required)

$300 statement credit when you purchase a SoulCycle at-home bike (requires Equinox+ membership)

Up to $189 annual CLEAR Plus credit

Up to $100 in annual credits for purchases at Saks Fifth Avenue or saks.com ($50 from January-June and $50 from July-December; enrollment required)

Global Lounge Collection: Complimentary access to more than 1,400 airport lounges across the globe

Global Dining Access by Resy: Access to exclusive dining reservations and experiences

International Airline Program: Savings on international first, business, and premium economy class tickets with more than 20 airlines booked through American Express Travel

Fee credit for Global Entry every 4 years or TSA PreCheck every 4.5 years

Marriott Bonvoy Gold Elite status and Hilton Honors Gold status (enrollment required)

Complimentary premium status among choice of car rental services (enrollment required)

Concierge access

Benefits offered on both Amex Gold and Amex Platinum:

No foreign transaction fees

Car rental loss and damage insurance

Baggage insurance plan

Trip delay insurance (the Platinum Card also offers trip cancellation and interruption insurance)

*Enrollment may be required for select American Express benefits and offers. The eligibility and benefit levels vary by card. Terms, Conditions, and Limitations Apply. Please visit the American Express benefits guide for more details. Underwritten by Amex Assurance Company.

If you take advantage of every single benefit the Platinum Card offers, you’ll undoubtedly get hundreds of dollars in value — more than enough to make up for the $695 annual fee.

But remember: credits and benefits can only save you money if they offer value on purchases you would have made anyway. Hundreds of dollars per year toward gym memberships, streaming services, hotel stays, and more can be incredible perks. But if you wouldn’t have purchased them anyway, you could end up spending more than you otherwise would just to take advantage of the benefit.

Our overall winner: American Express Gold Card

For most travelers, the American Express Gold Card will offer maximum value relative to cost. Not only does it carry a much lower annual fee, but its rewards and benefits can help you make the most from your purchases at home and when you travel.

With bonus rewards at restaurants and supermarkets and annual credits for Uber and dining, many people will easily maximize the Gold Card’s value and get more out of it than they spend on the annual fee. Then, you can take those boosted rewards and turn them into savings on hotels, airfare, and more on your next trip close to home or abroad.

Amex Gold vs. Amex Platinum: Which one should you get?

For most people, the American Express Gold Card is the better option for maximizing value on every dollar and saving on travel — whether you go on vacation once per year or you’re always planning your next trip.

However, the American Express Platinum Card is still one of the highest-value premium cards with a lot to offer frequent travelers. If you dedicate much of your annual budget toward hotels, airfare, airport lounges, and other related travel expenses you can find a ton of value in this card. But if you only travel once or twice per year, you likely won’t be able to maximize it — which could make the Platinum Card a less-than-ideal choice.

When to consider both cards

If you really want to rack up Amex Membership Rewards points and cash in on travel, you may consider adding both cards to your wallet. But again, the annual fees can be a major factor. Combined, you’ll pay a whopping $945 each year to own both the Amex Gold and Amex Platinum cards.

If you’re a very frequent traveler who spends most of your year on a trip or planning for the next, combining these cards’ rewards can help you increase your points earned while taking advantage of the range of added benefits.

But for most people, combining the Amex Gold and Platinum probably isn’t necessary. Choose the card that best fits your spending and budget, and you can maximize your spending without leaving any value on the table.

Amex Gold vs. Platinum: Perks and potential drawbacks

Alternative card options

We consider both the Amex Gold and Amex Platinum among today’s top travel rewards credit cards, but there are plenty of other options that may be a better fit for your spending, redemption preferences, budget, and more.

If you’d rather earn Chase Ultimate Rewards: Chase Sapphire Reserve®

For a $550 annual fee, the Sapphire Reserve is Chase’s premium travel card offering.

After maxing out the $300 annual travel credit, earn 10x points on hotels and rental cars through Chase Ultimate Rewards, 5x points on flights through Chase Ultimate Rewards, and 3x points on all other travel. Plus, get 3x points at restaurants and 1x on everything else. In addition to the $300 travel credit, you’ll get benefits including Priority Pass Select airport lounge membership and a fee credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck.

The Sapphire Reserve is great for travelers who prefer Chase Ultimate Rewards to Amex’s Membership Rewards, because every point you redeem gets a boosted 1.5x on travel. That means, for example, the card’s 60,000-point welcome bonus (after spending $4,000 within the first three months) is worth $900 when you redeem it for travel through Chase.

If you want premium benefits for a lower price tag: Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card

Another major premium travel rewards card available today is the Venture X from Capital One, with a $395 annual fee.

You can earn 75,000 bonus miles when you spend at least $4,000 within the first three months. Then, earn 10x miles on hotels and rental cards through Capital One Travel, 5x miles on flights through Capital One Travel, and 2x miles on all other spending. Your Capital One miles are worth 1 cent per point when you redeem them toward past travel purchases made with your card or when you book through Capital One Travel.

The Venture X also offers an annual $300 toward travel booked through Capital One Travel. Plus, you’ll get an additional 10,000 miles each year starting on your first account anniversary.

If you want to pay less: Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card

It’s hard to go wrong with the $95 annual fee Chase Sapphire Preferred as your travel card of choice.

You’ll earn 5x points on travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards (not including hotel purchases that count toward the $50 annual hotel credit); 3x points at restaurants, on select streaming services, and online grocery purchases (not including Walmart or Target); 2x points on all other travel; and 1x on everything else. Every anniversary, you’ll also receive a bonus worth 10% of your spending throughout the year.

Like the Sapphire Reserve, you can boost your points when you redeem them for travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards. The Sapphire Preferred Card has a 1.25x boost, making this card’s 60,000-point welcome bonus (when you spend at least $4,000 within the first three months), worth $750 on travel through Chase.

If you want a travel card for beginners: Capital One VentureOne Rewards Credit Card

This no-annual-fee travel card may be easier for cardholders with little experience using travel credit cards to open and start earning.

You can start with a 20,000-mile welcome bonus after spending $500 within the first three months of account opening. From there, you’ll earn 5x miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel and 1.25x miles on every other purchase. Unlike many travel cards, VentureOne also has an introductory 0% APR on new purchases and balance transfers for 15 months (19.99%-29.99% variable APR thereafter).

Editorial Disclosure: The information in this article has not been reviewed or approved by any advertiser. The details on financial products, including card rates and fees, are accurate as of the publish date. All products or services are presented without warranty. Check the bank’s website for the most current information. This site doesn't include all currently available offers.