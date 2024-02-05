Apple Card review: Daily cash back and no fees

Apple is one of the largest companies in the world. From television to tablets, its products are everywhere, so it's no surprise that Apple created its own credit card, too. In partnership with Goldman Sachs, a leading financial services company, Apple launched the Apple Card in 2019.

Since its launch, the Apple Card has become quite popular. In fact, it was the highest-ranked card for customer satisfaction among co-branded credit cards with no annual fee. But if you aren't an Apple devotee, the Apple Card may not be as useful for you, and you may be better off with another credit card with broader rewards categories.

APR

19.24% to 29.49%

Annual fee

The Apple Card has no annual fee.

Fees

Unlike many credit cards, the Apple Card is a true fee-free card. It doesn't charge annual fees, foreign transaction fees, late fees, or authorized user fees.

Rewards

With the Apple Card, you can earn the following rewards:

3% cash back at Apple and select merchants As of January 2024, eligible merchants include Ace Hardware, DuaneReade, Exxon, Mobile, Nike, Panera Bread, Uber, T-Mobile, Uber Eats and Walgreens.)

2% cash back when you use the Apple Card with Apple Pay

1% cash back on all other purchases

The Apple Card's rewards are awarded daily, so you don't have to wait until the end of the billing cycle to use your rewards; you can redeem your daily cash-back rewards as soon as the same day.

Apple Card rewards program details

Your Apple Card rewards are issued as daily cash back, and you can redeem your rewards in the following ways:

Statement credit: As you build your daily cash-back rewards, you can redeem them for a statement credit. You can apply the rewards to pay some or all of your outstanding Apple Card balance.

Account deposit: You can set up a savings account and deposit your Apple Card daily cash to the account and earn interest to grow your money.

Transfer to Apple Cash: Apple Card daily cash accumulates, and you can send the money to Apple Cash to use for purchases you make through Apple Pay.

Apple Card potential drawbacks

No balance transfers or cash advances: The Apple Card can only be used for purchases; it doesn't allow cardmembers to transfer balances from other cards or take out cash advances.

No promotional APR: While some cards offer introductory APR promotions — such as 0% APR for 18 months on new purchases — the Apple Card does not. The regular APR applies to all purchases.

No physical cards for authorized users: The Apple Card is a titanium card rather than plastic. However, not everyone will get one; you must request a physical card and, if you have authorized users, they aren't eligible for a physical card.

Limited benefits: The Apple Card is a Mastercard, and it only provides limited benefits like ShopRunner membership and identity theft protection. Other cards have more robust benefits, such as travel insurance and extended warranty protection.

Where can you use Mastercard?

The Apple Card is part of the Mastercard network, one of the largest networks in the world. It can be used at most retail locations in the U.S. and internationally.

How to make an Apple Card payment

To have an Apple Card, you must have an Apple iCloud account. You can make payments through the Apple mobile app or over the phone:

Phone: 877-255-5923

Mobile app: To make a payment, open the Wallet app on your iPhone. Tap the Apple Card and tap "pay." Choose a payment amount and follow the instructions to submit the payment.

Apple Card customer service info

Customer support is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You can reach customer service through the following methods:

Alternative cards to consider

Here are a few more of our picks for great rewards cards that can offer a lot of value back on your spending.

Why we like it: The SavorOne card from Capital One is another no annual fee cash-back card with a number of rewards categories that can easily fit your regular spending. After opening, you can earn a $200 cash bonus when you spend at least $500 within the first three months. Cash back rewards include 3% back on dining, entertainment, popular streaming services, and grocery stores (not including Target or Walmart) and 1% on all other purchases.

You can also earn a boosted 8% back on Capital One Entertainment spending and 5% back on hotels and rental cars via Capital One Travel. Finally, the card also comes with an introductory 0% APR on new purchases and balance transfers for 15 months, after which you’ll take on a variable 19.99%-29.99% APR.

Why we like it: American Express offers a solid no annual fee cash back option, too, with the Blue Cash Everyday . You can earn a $200 welcome bonus when you spend $2,000 within the first six months. Then, get 3% cash back at U.S. supermarkets, on U.S. online retail purchases, and at U.S. gas stations (each up to $6,000 spent each year, then 1%) and 1% on everything else. Cash back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be redeemed as a statement credit or at Amazon.com checkout.

This card also has an introductory 0% APR offer on new purchases and balance transfers for 15 months after account opening (19.24%-29.99% variable APR thereafter). And you’ll get a few added benefits. That includes $7 in statement credits back each month you spend at least $9.99 on the Disney Bundle (with subscription subject to auto-renewal; enrollment required) and $15 back each month when you pay for an auto-renewing Home Chef subscription with your card (enrollment required).

Why we like it: If you’re open to earning points instead of cash back, the Chase Sapphire Preferred can be an incredibly valuable option for travel rewards. This card has a $95 annual fee and a welcome bonus worth 60,000 points when you spend at least $4,000 within three months of account opening. Thanks to the 25% boost you get when you redeem points for travel through Chase, that bonus may be worth up to $750 in value.

Each year, you’ll get a $50 hotel credit for stays you book through Chase Ultimate Rewards. Ongoing rewards include 5x points on travel through Chase (not including purchases that qualify for the hotel credit), 3x on dining, 3x on select streaming services, 3x on online grocery spending (not including wholesale clubs, Target, or Walmart), 2x points on all other travel, and 1x on everything else. In addition to the hotel credit, you’ll get a points boost on your account anniversary worth 10% of your overall purchases from the past year.

