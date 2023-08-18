What assigned risk means for your car insurance

Here’s what to know about assigned risk pools, how they work, and how to improve your driving record to obtain cheaper coverage down the line.

If you have a spotty driving history, you may find it difficult to get car insurance. Multiple violations for things like driving under the influence, reckless driving or at-fault accidents could result in private companies denying you coverage, forcing you into your state’s assigned risk pool to get insurance.

An assigned risk pool is an expensive, last-resort option, but it ensures access to the minimum coverage required in your state.

Here’s what to know about assigned risk pools, also called high-risk pools, how they work and how to improve your driving record to obtain cheaper coverage down the line.

What is the assigned risk pool?

The typical way to buy auto insurance is to shop on the private market, also known as the voluntary market. Drivers compare rates among commercial insurers, then apply for a policy, and insurance companies decide whether to offer coverage based on the applicant’s risk profile, i.e. how likely they are to file a claim.

But drivers with multiple offenses may not be able to find an insurer willing to cover them. Instead, they’ll need to apply for an insurance policy through their state’s assigned risk pool, also known as the residual market or assigned risk market. This system spreads the risk of covering those people among the state’s providers — and protects others on the road in the event they get in an accident with a high-risk driver.

While each state’s assigned risk plan has its own criteria, motorists could be forced into the pool for such violations as:

Reckless driving offenses

Speeding tickets

At-fault accidents

DUI/DWIs

No insurance or inadequate coverage

Inexperience behind the wheel

A driver’s age, location and other factors may also impact their ability to obtain automobile insurance through the voluntary market. For instance, a 23-year-old with a DUI who lives in a high-crime area may be placed in the assigned risk pool.

Information about obtaining residual market coverage is often available on state DMV or insurance department websites, or you can inquire about high-risk insurance options directly with insurance companies or through an insurance agent.

More facts to know about assigned risk pools

There’s no way around it: If you’re in a high-risk pool, you’re going to pay more.

While the coverage is more expensive, states generally limit how much insurers in assigned risk pools can charge. Premiums vary by state, your age, driving record and more. Since auto insurance is required in every state but New Hampshire, you risk having your driving privileges revoked if you don’t obtain the minimum required coverage.

The assignment of risk that a specific insurer in the pool receives is generally proportional to the amount of business it provides in a particular state. For instance, Massachusetts auto insurance law states that "assignments of risks and the apportionment of premiums, losses, and expenses shall equal the proportion that each company's voluntary business bears to all companies' voluntary business."

Coverage options available in a high-risk pool also vary by state. For instance, you may be able to obtain liability coverage , but comprehensive and collision may not be an option.

Breaking free from the assigned risk pool

In general, breaking free from the assigned risk pool is a waiting game, and the length of time you’ll need to maintain coverage from the involuntary market depends on your state’s requirements and your driving record.

For instance, if you have multiple DUIs, you might remain in the assigned risk pool until the last one drops off your record, which takes 5-10 years in most states. Understanding your state’s requirements related to residual market insurance is essential.

Beyond that, improving your driving habits is essential. Maintain consistent coverage, even if it’s expensive; failing to do so could further deem you a high risk to insure.

You may be able to shop around for alternative coverage once you’ve fulfilled any state requirements for being in the assigned risk pool.

Steps to improve your insurance risk profile