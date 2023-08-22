Back-to-school teacher savings: $25 Somerset gift card, Target discount, $300 tax breaks

A new school year brings a zillion reasons for teachers to pull out their wallets.

Teachers can spend hundreds of dollars a year outfitting their classrooms. One survey indicated that teachers spent an average of $860 out-of-pocket on classroom supplies during the 2022-2023 school year, according to a "Teacher Spending Survey" by AdoptAClassroom.org, a fundraising platform. The survey is based on responses from more than 3,200 teachers in all 50 states, Washington D.C., and Puerto Rico.

So it could pay to take a refresher course on some new and old deals that could help save cash in the weeks and months ahead:

Discounts for teachers

Several stores offer special back-to-school promotions and discounts for teachers. Sometimes, a deal can last throughout the year. Other times, it's limited to August. It does not hurt to ask at the register if there are special discounts for teachers, as you might not realize that a promotion is available that applies to teachers.

J. Crew, for example, offers a 15% discount at stores and online for teachers (and college students) that may be used up to four times a month. Not valid in J. Crew Factory Stores. You'll need to verify your eligibility with a teacher (or college student) ID. Exclusions apply.

Grand Rapids-based Meijer will offer back-to-school savings of 15% on school and home office equipment for teachers from now through the end of the school year. The program also will apply to additional categories, like children's apparel and cleaning supplies, for a limited time through Sept. 4.

Teachers can get the discount at Meijer, in the form of a paper coupon, by presenting a current school ID at their local Meijer Customer Service desk. You can only use the coupon for purchases made in the store. Some restrictions apply. Teachers can take advantage of the coupon repeatedly by obtaining a new coupon any time they return to Meijer.

Joann Fabric and Crafts has a 15% discount every day for teachers as part of a rewards program.

Somerset Collection in Troy has a new event Aug. 30 and Aug. 31 to support teachers.

Somerset Collection's gift card

Troy's trendy, upscale shopping destination has a new two-day appreciation event called "Somerset Loves Teachers" on Aug. 30 and Aug. 31 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The mall's South Rotunda will be transformed into a Teachers’ Only Store where teachers will be to choose from a variety of free classroom supplies, including cases of pencils to 12-packs of Kleenex. Each teacher can select 10 bulk items.

Somerset also is giving teachers a $25 gift card to spend on themselves at any of the shopping center’s retailers on Aug. 30 or Aug. 31.

Teachers are required to show a valid teacher ID. Gift cards are not redeemable for cash.

Second graders sit at their desks on the first day of school at the Tau Beta Hamtramck Public School on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022.

Target thanks teachers

Target is offering 20% off one qualifying storewide purchase using the Target Circle app through Aug. 26 for teachers. You'll have to verify that you're a teacher by uploading a teacher's ID, recent pay stub or homeschool document.

More: Michigan schools rank among nation’s worst for chronic absenteeism, study shows

More: Back-to-school shoppers adapt to inflation, quirky trends: Here's how you can save money

The 'educator expense' tax deduction

When teachers file their 2023 tax returns next year, they'll want to make sure to take advantage of a deduction for up to $300 for qualifying out-of-pocket classroom expenses that aren't reimbursed. It's the same limit that applied on 2022 federal income tax returns.

If two teachers are married, and file a joint return, they can claim up to $600. But the deduction remains up to $300 for each spouse, according to the Internal Revenue Service. For example, one spouse cannot claim $500 in expenses and the other claim $100 even if both are teachers.

Earlier, the deduction educators had was limited at $250. But it is now set to rise in $50 increments in future years based on inflation adjustments.

It's a tax break you might overlook because it needs to be claimed on Schedule 1.

As you're doing back-to-school shopping, carefully file any receipts and paperwork to back up your claim for a tax deduction.

More: New SAVE student loan plan will drive down payments for many: Here's how it works

What's important to realize: You do not have to itemize other deductions to qualify. Educators can deduct these expenses, if they take the standard deduction on their federal income tax returns. You can be a K-12 teacher, instructor, counselor, principal or aide who worked in a school for at least 900 hours during the school year. Both public and private school educators qualify.

The IRS said unreimbursed expenses that qualify include:

Books, supplies and other materials used in the classroom.

Computer equipment, software and services.

Face masks, disinfectant for use against COVID-19, hand soap, hand sanitizer, disposable gloves, and other items recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Professional development courses related to the curriculum that is being taught by the teacher or relates to the students they teach. But the IRS suggests that for these expenses related to development courses, it may be more beneficial to claim another educational tax benefit, especially the lifetime learning credit. See Publication 970, Tax Benefits for Education, particularly Chapter 3.

Some teachers might have yet to file a 2022 return -- such as if they requested an extension until Oct. 16 or you live in a state where the IRS extended the deadline due to severe storms and natural disasters. If you've yet to file, you'd claim "educator expenses" on Line 11 of Schedule 1 on the 2022 federal income tax return.

Contact personal finance columnist Susan Tompor: stompor@freepress.com. Follow her on Twitter @tompor. Also contributing: Lily Altavena and Georgea Kovanis.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Stores with teacher discounts: Target, Meijer, J. Crew offer savings