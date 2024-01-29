Are banks open today? 12 federal holidays when your bank is closed.

On federal bank holidays, banks all over the country close their doors for the day, and certain services are paused or delayed. These holiday schedules are standardized to help businesses and consumers manage their finances and plan ahead.

Most years, there are 11 federal banking holidays:

New Year’s Day Birthday of Martin Luther King, Jr. Washington’s Birthday (Presidents' Day) Memorial Day Juneteenth National Independence day Independence Day Labor Day Columbus Day Veterans Day Thanksgiving Day Christmas Day

But every four years, a new president takes office. As a result, Inauguration Day pushes the number of federal bank holidays to 12.

If a holiday falls on a weekend, there are adjustments to when banks recognize the holiday. For holidays that occur on a Saturday, the bank will be open on the preceding Friday. But if the holiday lands on a Sunday, the bank will be closed the following Monday.

Here are the actual federal bank holidays for 2024 through 2027:

Holidays when banks are typically open

Other holidays, from niche observations like Houseplant Appreciation Day to major holidays like Ramadan or Yom Kippur, aren't federal banking holidays. Banks can adjust their hours on those holidays if they wish, but banks are usually open on those dates, and they'll follow their normal operating schedules.

Banks usually operate normally on the following holidays:

Valentine's Day

Ash Wednesday

Ramadan

St. Patrick's Day

Palm Sunday

Good Friday

Easter Sunday

Passover

Cinco de Mayo

Mother's Day

Father's Day

Rosh Hashanah

Yom Kippur

Halloween

Black Friday

Boxing Day

Chanukah

Kwanzaa

New Year's Eve

If you need to visit a bank in person, it's a good idea to call the branch location ahead of time to ensure they're open.

Other reasons your bank might be closed

The 12 federal bank holidays are the most common reasons for bank closures. However, there are other instances when banks close.

Banks may close if a natural disaster, such as a hurricane or earthquake, affects certain regions. If a storm is expected, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency may issue a declaration to federal banks and credit unions authorizing them to close.

Banks may also close if there is an emergency declaration due to calamities or emergency conditions. One of the most famous bank closures occurred in 1933. President Franklin D. Roosevelt proclaimed a bank holiday lasting from March 6, 1933, to March 13, 1933. The week-long closure helped restore consumer confidence in the U.S. bank system as people returned their hoarded deposits.

4 ways federal banking holiday closures can affect you

Even if you do the majority of your banking via mobile app or online portal, you'll still be affected by federal bank holidays. The holidays can impact you in the following ways:

1. You could be paid early

If you're paid via direct deposit rather than receiving a paper check, your paycheck is transferred through the Automated Clearing House (ACH) network. The ACH network is a system connecting banks and credit unions that allows them to transfer money between them securely.

The standard practice for paydays that fall on a weekend or federal banking holiday is to pay them on the prior Friday to benefit the employee.

However, if you work for a small company or have an employer that manually processes payroll, there could be delays if they miss the earlier cut-off date for payroll submissions.

2. Bills may be processed later

Electronic bill payments, such as credit card or utility bill payments, are processed on the next business day after the federal banking holiday.

For example, let's say your credit card payment is typically due on the 19th of the month. This year, Feb. 19 is Presidents' Day, a federal banking holiday. If you submit your payment, it won't be processed until the next business day; in this case, it will be processed on Tuesday, Feb. 20.

If the payment's due date lands on a federal bank holiday, then any mailed payments received by the bank by the end of the next business day are considered on-time payments.

3. Check deposits may be delayed

If you deposit a check, a federal bank holiday can delay when the check clears and the money is available for your use.

For example, let's say you deposit a check this year on Friday, Feb. 16, 2024. Normally, the check would clear and the funds would be available to you by Monday. But because Monday, Feb. 19, is a holiday, the money won't be available for withdrawals or transfers until Tuesday, Feb. 20.

4. Branches will be closed

On federal bank holidays, banks and credit unions will close their brick-and-mortar branches. If you need to visit a teller or meet with a bank representative to discuss loan options, you'll have to go to the branch on another day.

Services available when banks are closed

Just because banks close their branches and pause operations on federal bank holidays doesn't mean your accounts aren't accessible. You can still complete the following activities on bank holidays:

Transfer money between accounts with the same bank

If you have multiple accounts with the same bank, electronic transfers between accounts are often instant. You can transfer money from your checking account to your savings account online or through a mobile app, and the money will move over immediately.

Withdraw from ATM

Although bank branches are closed on federal bank holidays, you can still withdraw cash or make deposits at ATMs.

Deposit check via mobile app

Rather than depositing a check in person at a bank, you can deposit a check to your account through your bank or credit union mobile app. You can complete the deposit, which will be processed the following business day.

Open a new account online

Banks and credit unions will allow you to open new checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit (CDs), or other accounts online.

Bank holiday FAQs

What does it mean if it's a bank holiday?

The government declares federal bank holidays to provide consistency and standardization across the industry. On federal bank holidays, bank branches typically close, and most transactions and processing systems are delayed until the next business day.

Do check deposits clear on holidays?

If a check is deposited on a holiday, it won't be processed until the next business day, and the check may not clear for several days.

Do bank holidays affect automatic payments?

Bank holidays can affect automatic payments. Your payment will typically be processed on the next business day. But as long as the payment occurs by the end of the next business day, it's considered a timely payment, and you won't incur late fees or penalties.