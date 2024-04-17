Best Amex credit cards for April 2024

If you’re a credit card rewards-seeker, you might already know just how coveted some American Express benefits and perks can be — but this issuer isn’t only for premium spenders. Amex has something for nearly every type of cardholder.

Not only is it one of our favorite issuers for top rewards, but Amex is among the largest credit card companies today. It accounts for the second-largest purchase volume of any U.S. card issuer, according to a 2024 Nilson Report.

There is a range of American Express cards for different financial goals, whether you’re looking for cash back, travel rewards, an introductory 0% APR, or anything in between. Below, learn about the Amex cards that should be at the top of your list.

Best American Express credit cards for April 2024

Best for cash back: Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express

Annual fee: $0 for the first year, then $95 (see rates and fees)

Welcome offer: Earn a $250 statement credit after spending $3,000 within the first 6 months

Rewards:

6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets (up to $6,000 spent per year, then 1%)

6% cash back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions

3% cash back at U.S. gas stations

3% cash back on transit (includes rideshare, parking, tolls, and more)

1% cash back on all other purchases

More details: The Blue Cash Preferred offers an introductory 0% APR on both balance transfers and new purchases after opening. You’ll also get up to $84 in statement credits annually ($7 per month; with enrollment) when you spend at least $9.99 monthly on an eligible Disney Bundle subscription and up to $120 in statement credits annually ($10 per month; with enrollment) when you pay for an auto-renewing Equinox+ subscription with your card.

Why we like it: With 6% cash back for the first $6,000 you spend at U.S. supermarkets each year, the Blue Cash Preferred can help you earn up to $360 on your grocery shopping alone. Combined with great returns on other everyday spending, this card carries a lot of potential.

Before you apply, make sure your spending aligns with each of the reward categories so you can guarantee at least more rewards than the annual fee cost. And if you already have an eligible Disney Bundle or Equinox+ subscription, don’t forget to enroll and earn even more with monthly credits.

Best for travel: American Express® Gold Card

Annual fee: $250 (see rates and fees)

Welcome offer: Earn 60,000 points after spending $6,000 within the first 6 months

Rewards:

4x points at restaurants worldwide (includes takeout and delivery in the U.S.)

4x points at U.S. supermarkets (up to $25,000 spent per year)

3x points on flights booked directly with airlines or via AmexTravel.com

1x points on all other purchases

More details: Amex Gold earns Membership Rewards points, which you can redeem through Amex Travel, with travel partners, as statement credits, and more. Enroll your card and earn up to $120 annually ($10 per month) in dining statement credits toward purchases with Grubhub, The Cheesecake Factory, Goldbelly, Wine.com, Milk Bar, and select Shake Shack locations, as well as up to $120 in annual Uber Cash ($10 per month) when you connect your card to your Uber account.

Why we like it: We like the Amex Gold for travel rewards because it has a lot to offer both occasional and very frequent travelers. With 4x per dollar spent at restaurants and U.S. supermarkets, you can rack up plenty of rewards on your regular food expenses at home to put toward future trips. And with valuable annual credits on common expenses, you may even earn back the annual fee cost before even accounting for rewards value.

Just make sure you understand the Membership Rewards program before you apply for an Amex Gold Card. While there are plenty of redemption options, you’ll likely get the best value when you redeem points for flights through Amex Travel or transfer to one of American Express’ travel partners.

Best for Delta: Delta SkyMiles® Platinum American Express Card

Annual fee: $350 (see rates and fees)

Welcome offer: Earn 90,000 SkyMiles after spending $4,000 within the first 3 months

Rewards:

3x miles on Delta purchases

3x miles on purchases made directly with hotels

2x miles on dining (including takeout and delivery in the U.S.)

2x miles at U.S. supermarkets

1x miles on all other purchases

More details: Delta travelers get plenty of extra benefits from this card, including a 15% discount on award flights booked with miles, an annual MQD headstart and MQD boosts to help earn Medallion Status faster, up to $10 back in statement credits each month for rideshares (with enrollment), an annual statement credit up to $150 for eligible Delta Stays bookings, and more. One of the most valuable Delta SkyMiles Platinum benefits is an annual Companion Certificate with Delta, good for one Main Cabin round trip domestic, Caribbean, or Central American flight each year after card renewal.

Why we like it: This is a more premium option among American Express and Delta’s co-branded credit cards, but the Delta Platinum carries enough extras to help Delta frequent flyers justify the cost. The annual Companion Certificate alone may save hundreds of dollars in award value, especially now that you can use it to book Caribbean and Central American destinations in addition to domestic flights. And if you’re working toward Medallion Status with the airline, you’ll get a lot of help with the annual MQD headstart and MQD boost for your card spending.

Finally, this card is great for earning miles today for award flights tomorrow. Not only can you earn bonus miles on Delta flights, but you’ll also get rewarded on everyday spending at restaurants and U.S. supermarkets. Combined with the 15% discount on award flights, that’s a lot of potential savings on upcoming trips.

Best for Hilton: Hilton Honors American Express Card

Annual fee: $0 (see rates and fees)

Welcome offer: Earn 100,000 Hilton Honors points after spending $2,000 within the first 6 months

Rewards:

7x points on eligible purchases directly with Hilton hotels and resorts

5x points at U.S. restaurants

5x points at U.S. supermarkets

5x points at U.S. gas stations

3x points on all other purchases

More details: There aren’t too many added benefits from the no annual fee Hilton Honors Amex card, but you will get automatic Silver status with Hilton Honors. This status tier has benefits like fifth night free on award stays, free bottled water, a 20% boost on the points you earn during stays, and more. If you spend $20,000 on your card in a calendar year, you can earn another upgrade to Gold status through the following calendar year.

Why we like it: We like this card for its major rewards potential as a no annual fee card. To start, it has one of the highest welcome bonuses on any card right now — worth 100,000 Hilton Honors points when you meet the spending requirement. Plus, the wide range of rewards categories, including everyday purchases like dining out at restaurants and filling up at gas stations, can also help you quickly rack up points toward award stays with Hilton.

Compared to high-priced hotel cards with premium rewards, the Hilton Honors American Express Card can make a solid choice for travelers who prefer staying with Hilton but don’t spend the majority of their budget on travel expenses.

Annual fee: $250 (see rates and fees)

Welcome offer: Earn 150,000 Marriott Bonvoy points after spending $5,000 within the first 6 months

Rewards:

6x points on eligible purchases at Marriott Bonvoy hotels

4x points at restaurants worldwide (including takeout and delivery in the U.S.)*

4x points at U.S. supermarkets*

2x points on all other purchases

*Up to $15,000 in combined restaurant and U.S. supermarket spending per year, then 2x

More details: Added benefits for Marriott Bonvoy members with the Bonvoy Bevy card include 1,000 bonus points per paid stay booked through Marriott Bonvoy, complimentary Gold Elite status, 15 Elite Night Credits each calendar year, and one Free Night Award after you spend $15,000 on eligible purchases in a calendar year.

Why we like it: If Marriott is your preferred hotel chain when you travel, this card has a lot to offer toward future stays and the extra perks you can get with status. Of course, we like that you can start with a 150,000-point welcome bonus (after meeting the spending requirement) — which can go a long way in reducing the cost of your next vacation.

Longer term, the Bonvoy Bevy card’s rewards categories, extra points earned when you stay at Marriott Bonvoy properties, and other benefits offer potential big savings for relatively frequent travelers. Because of its higher fee, consider your upcoming and regular yearly travel schedule to see if there are enough potential savings to make up the annual cost.

Best for no annual fee: Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express

Annual fee: $0 (see rates and fees)

Welcome offer: Earn a $200 statement credit after spending $2,000 within the first 6 months

Rewards:

3% cash back at U.S. supermarkets*

3% cash back on U.S. online retail purchases*

3% cash back at U.S. gas stations*

1% cash back on all other purchases

*Up to $6,000 in combined spending per year, then 1%

More details: The no annual fee Blue Cash Everyday card also comes with some valuable perks, starting with an introductory 0% APR on both new purchases and balance transfers. Also get up to $84 annually ($7 per month; with enrollment) in statement credits after you spend at least $9.99 on an eligible Disney Bundle subscription and up to $180 annually ($15 per month; with enrollment) in statement credits toward an auto-renewing Home Chef subscription.

Why we like it: We like the Blue Cash Everyday for the value it can add to anyone’s wallet — whether you’re looking for a single catch-all cash-back card or want to round out the rewards you already earn. Not only does it cover everyday expenses at the supermarket and gas station, but the added online retail category can help you maximize purchases that usually aren’t included among credit card rewards categories. And with no annual fee, the annual credits (if you already subscribe to Disney Bundle and Home Chef) can help put money directly back into your pocket each month.

Best for premium rewards: The Platinum Card® from American Express

Annual fee: $695 (see rates and fees)

Welcome offer: Earn 80,000 points after spending $8,000 within the first 6 months

Rewards:

5x points on flights booked directly with airlines or through AmexTravel.com

5x points on eligible prepaid hotels booked through AmexTravel.com

1x points on all other purchases

More details: The Platinum Card’s real value comes from its ample added benefits. These include up to $200 back in annual statement credits for eligible prepaid hotel bookings through Amex Travel, up to $200 in statement credits each calendar year for airline fees with your chosen airline, up to $200 annual Uber Cash ($15 per month plus a bonus $20 in December), $189 in annual statement credits for CLEAR Plus membership, up to $240 annually ($20 per month) in statement credits toward eligible digital entertainment, and airport lounge access — just to name a few.

Why we like it: It might be among the most expensive credit cards available today, but the Platinum Card from Amex can offer major annual savings for the right cardholder. For premium travel cards like this one, it’s important to make sure the benefits and rewards offset the steep annual fee cost. If you travel often and value things like airport lounge access, priority security lines, and hotel and airline credits, it can be easy to get your money’s worth with the Platinum Card — especially when you earn rewards toward future travel. But if you only travel occasionally or you don’t already pay for the subscriptions you can get credits for, you’ll probably want to opt for a lower-cost rewards card or cash-back credit card.

Best for business: American Express Blue Business Cash™ Card

Annual fee: $0 (see rates and fees)

Welcome offer: Earn a $250 statement credit after spending $3,000 within the first 3 months

Rewards:

2% cash back on the first $50,000 in eligible purchases each year, then 1%

1% cash back on all purchases after the first $50,000 you spend

More details: The cash back you earn with the Blue Business Cash Card is automatically credited to your statement. You can also add employee cards to your account, gain access to expense management options for your business, and enjoy an introductory 0% APR period for new purchases after opening.

Why we like it: The Blue Business Cash offers simple — but potentially high-value — rewards for small business owners across any industry. You’ll pay no annual fee for this card and earn 2% cash rewards on every purchase up to the first $50,000 you spend per year without having to track spending categories. If you meet that cap, you’ll earn $1,000 cash back.

Given the $50,000 spending cap on 2% rewards, this card is best for businesses with an average monthly budget of $4,000 or less. If you have a large business expense coming up, you can also benefit from the card’s 0% intro APR on new purchases, which gives you some flexibility to pay it down over time before taking on interest.

Benefits of an American Express card

Rewards and benefits: Whether you’re seeking cash back or points and miles rewards, Amex cards are some of the best options for maximizing your spending. Just make sure you compare all your options to find the right fit for how you prefer to earn and redeem rewards on the money you spend.

Travel transfer partners: Not only does Amex have a wide selection of co-branded airline and hotel cards, but it also offers transfers to over 21 partners on Membership Rewards-earning cards. These partners range from Delta Air Lines and Marriott Bonvoy to JetBlue TrueBlue, Emirates Skywards, Choice Privileges, and many more.

Cardmember exclusives: American Express offers one of the most robust programs for entertainment access among issuers. As a cardholder, you may qualify for access to exclusive dining, entertainment, and sports events, as well as gain early access to ticket sales when available.

Drawbacks of an American Express card

Card acceptance: While American Express has made major strides in the number of merchants that accept its cards, you may still find it’s less-accepted than some other networks, like Visa and Mastercard. In the U.S., you probably don’t have to worry about your card being accepted, though; 99% of merchants that accept credit cards will take Amex payments.

Different rewards types: With its wide range of credit cards also comes a wide range of rewards types — but this feature can also make it somewhat difficult to combine cards. If you have an Amex cash-back card and an Amex travel card that earns Membership Rewards, for example, you won’t be able to pool your rewards and redeem them together. Along the same lines, you may not be able to upgrade or downgrade a card that earns one type of rewards for another card type.

Not all card types available: In general, you’ll likely need good-to-excellent credit to qualify for an Amex credit card. If you’re looking for a student credit card or secured credit card to begin building credit, you may want to seek out another issuer.

Is an American Express card worth it?

Opening any new credit card, including an American Express card, is only worth it if the card makes sense for your specific financial goals.

American Express has great options for earning both cash-back and travel rewards on your regular spending — plus cards well-suited for small business owners, paying down debt with a balance transfer, and more.

But before applying for any new card, look back at your regular spending. Make sure you’ll get enough value to offset any annual fee cost and that you can maximize purchases you already make. Read the card’s terms and conditions to make sure you understand how to avoid fees that could lower your potential value. Evaluate the details of any welcome offer to determine whether the required spending threshold is within your budget.

Most importantly, consider how the card might affect your overall financial plan. If you’re worried you might be tempted to overspend so you can score a bonus or make purchases only to take advantage of annual credits, you may want to rethink applying for a new card. Spending more than you can afford to pay off can lead to high-interest debt balances that last for years — and cost you much more over time than you’ll earn from any potential rewards.

More details to know about American Express cards

Here are some features and benefits you may come across when you open an American Express card:

Amex Offers

Amex Offers give you additional savings and points on specific purchases when you opt in through your American Express account. You may find, for example, an offer for $30 back after spending $100 at Levi’s or for 15% back on Bose.com purchases (up to a total $50 back).

The value of each offer varies and the offers available to you may differ depending on your location. Before you can use an offer, you’ll need to add the offer to your card — and make sure to use it before the expiration date.

From your Amex account, you can see the total amount of money you’ve saved with Amex Offers. You can participate in the program with any eligible consumer or business Amex card in the U.S.

Pay Over Time

If you already have a credit card, you’re probably familiar with how the payment process works. At the end of each billing cycle, you’ll receive a statement with your total balance and minimum payment due. Then, you must pay at least the minimum to avoid late payment fees and penalties. If you pay at least the minimum but less than the full amount owed by your due date, you’ll start accruing interest at your given APR.

But some American Express cards (including the Platinum Card from Amex, Amex Gold, and Amex Green Card) differ from this formula a bit. Amex cards with Pay Over Time flexibility don’t have a standard preset spending limit. Instead, the limit can vary depending on your spending, credit, and other factors. And unlike a typical credit card, you must pay your balance in full each month — unless you opt into Pay Over Time.

If you choose to activate Pay Over Time, the process looks more like other credit cards. You can make eligible charges up to your assigned Pay Over Time limit (which you can find within the card agreement) and will need to pay at least your minimum amount due by the due date before the remainder accrues interest at your Pay Over Time APR. Of course, you can always still choose to pay your full balance by the due date before the APR kicks in.

Despite how these card terms may offer some added flexibility, it doesn’t change anything about avoiding interest. If you don’t pay your balance in full by the due date each month, you can still take on interest at your card’s high APR. The best way to avoid interest charges — Pay Over Time or otherwise — is to spend only what you can afford to pay in full each month.

Membership Rewards

Many American Express cards earn points under the issuer’s Membership Rewards program. You can redeem your Membership Rewards points for travel, statement credits, shopping, and more. But like many rewards programs, different redemptions carry different values.

With Membership Rewards, you’ll generally get the best value for your points when you redeem them for travel. This includes booking travel through American Express Travel. Airfare, specifically, is typically worth a maximum 1 cent per point — while hotels and rental cars, for example, may offer lower redemptions.

The other potentially lucrative travel redemption is transferring points to one of Amex’s travel partners. Though redemption values vary depending on your travel plans, the specific partner program, and other factors, this is often one of the most valuable ways to redeem.

If you’re comparing different card options, use the Membership Rewards calculator on Amex’s site to see exactly how much value you’ll get with different credit cards and redemption options.

Types of American Express cards

Travel rewards cards

American Express travel rewards credit cards range in rewards categories, annual fee, and other benefits, but they all earn Membership Rewards points.

If you’re looking for an Amex card you can use to earn rewards on your spending toward future travel (and you’re not tied to any one specific travel brand), these are the cards to consider. These are also the cards most likely to have annual fees in exchange for very high welcome offers and annual credits.

Examples:

The Platinum Card® from American Express

American Express® Gold Card

American Express® Green Card

Co-branded travel cards

American Express has co-branded travel credit cards with Delta Air Lines, Hilton Honors, and Marriott Bonvoy. If you always prefer to fly Delta or stay with Hilton or Marriott when you travel, you may want to consider these co-branded cards — which cover a range of different annual fees and rewards structures.

Unlike other travel rewards cards from Amex, these cards do not earn Membership Rewards. Instead, you’ll redeem the points and miles you earn on your spending with the airline or hotel rewards program — Delta SkyMiles, Hilton Honors points, or Marriott Bonvoy points.

Examples:

Hilton Honors American Express Card

Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant® American Express® Card

Delta SkyMiles® Gold American Express Card

Cash-back credit cards

American Express’ cash-back credit cards are a great way to maximize your regular spending for cash rewards. You’ll find competitive rewards rates compared to other cash-back credit cards and some even have annual credits to give you more money back on specific expenses.

Introductory 0% APR periods on new purchases and balance transfers are also common among Amex’s cash-back credit cards. If you want to earn rewards after paying down existing debt or you have a large upcoming purchase, this is another valuable benefit.

Examples:

Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express

Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express

Cash Magnet® Card

Business credit cards

Small business owners have plenty of options when it comes to making the most of business expenses with Amex. American Express business cards range from cash-back to travel rewards and co-branded travel cards. You can even find business cards with no annual fee and 0% APR offers.

Amex business cards generally come with the ability to add employee cards to your account as well as expense management tools that can help you track business spending and stay prepared come tax season.

Examples:

American Express Blue Business Cash™ Card

The Blue Business® Plus Credit Card from American Express

The Business Platinum Card® from American Express

Our methodology

Our list of the best American Express credit cards is made up of cards that we already rank among the best in their specific categories — cash-back credit cards, rewards credit cards, travel credit cards, and more.

To compile this list, we determined the categories we wanted to divide Amex cards into, based on what types of cards the issuer offers and common card types sought out by cardholders. These became the superlatives we aimed to fulfill, from the best Amex card for business or cash back to the best no annual fee Amex card and best premium Amex card.

From there, we looked to our existing card ratings and “best cards” lists to find the cards that both fit within the chosen categories and have high ratings. These ratings consider both details specific to the card type (welcome offers for rewards cards, 0% APR for balance transfer cards, etc.) as well as more general card details (annual fee, ongoing APR, transparency, app ratings, etc.).

The final list above is made up of the American Express cards we rate highly within their given categories and that fit within the list of superlatives we created for American Express cards specifically. Through this combination of decisions, we believe we can help the widest variety of potential Amex cardholders find the card options that best fit their wallets — or navigate them to valuable options they may not have considered otherwise.

This article was edited by Rebecca McCracken

Editorial Disclosure: The information in this article has not been reviewed or approved by any advertiser. The details on financial products, including card rates and fees, are accurate as of the publish date. All products or services are presented without warranty. Check the bank’s website for the most current information. This site doesn't include all currently available offers.