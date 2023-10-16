How to find the best business credit cards for October 2023

How to find the best business credit cards for October 2023 · Yahoo Personal Finance

Navigating the modern business landscape requires financial tools that offer flexibility and efficiency. Whether you're an emerging entrepreneur, a seasoned professional, or a small business owner eager to distinguish personal from business expenses, a business credit card can be an invaluable asset. But now, the question arises: How do you zero in on the best one tailored for your needs?

What is a business credit card?

A business credit card is a specialized type of credit card designed specifically for business rather than personal use. Business credit cards unlock incentives and rewards that can help propel your business forward.

With a business credit card, you can make purchases and pay them off over time, helping to manage cash flow and maintain a healthy balance between income and expenses. This can be particularly beneficial for businesses that experience seasonal fluctuations or have irregular payment cycles. Additionally, a dedicated credit card becomes invaluable when separating business from personal finances, and makes it much easier when tax season comes around.

Pros of using a business credit card

There are several advantages to using a business credit card for your company:

Financial organization

Separates your personal and business expenses for clarity.

Streamlines accounting and tax preparation.

Helps identify and track your business-related expenses for the day-to-day and tax season.

Reward benefits

Provides you with potential perks like cashback rewards, welcome bonuses, and travel benefits.

Offers discounts on business-related purchases.

Can lead to significant savings, from cash back on office supplies to points for business trips.

Credit building

Helps boost your business credit history.

A robust credit profile offers you opportunities for better loan conditions, higher limits, and lower interest rates.

Boosts the financial profile required for business growth.

Potential cons of business credit cards

While business credit cards offer numerous benefits, it's important to be aware of potential drawbacks.

Higher interest rates: Business cards can have high interest rates, particularly if you don't pay off the balance monthly. Understanding your card's interest rates and ensuring punctual payments is crucial to sidestep exorbitant interest accruals.

Additional fees: Some cards come with annual fees or charges for international transactions. Review the card's terms and conditions, weighing the benefits against any fees. Considering your business's spending patterns alongside the card's rewards rate can help you make a well-informed choice.

Usage responsibility: Irresponsible spending or mismanagement of a business credit card can strain your business financially and tarnish its credit reputation. Establish clear spending guidelines, consistently monitor expenses, and adhere to payment schedules.

Key features to look for in a business credit card

Explore the key features and characteristics to consider when choosing the best option for your business. Here’s the most commonly valuable ones to look for:

Reward programs : Depending on your needs and types of business you may opt for cards that offer lucrative incentives like: Cash back that you can apply as statement credit toward select eligible purchases Points you can redeem to cover business purchases Travel rewards including travel credit, seat upgrades, or airport lounge access

Expense management tools : Features that help you track expenses in separate business categories can be invaluable for accounting.

High credit limits : Important if you have a business with large operational costs.

Introductory offers : Look for cards offering initial benefits such as zero interest for the first few months.

Integration with accounting software : Allows you to easily sync with popular accounting platforms and can simplify bookkeeping.

Employee cards : The ability to issue additional business credit cards to your employees with customizable limits.

No foreign transaction fees : Beneficial if your business deals with international transactions or travel.

Purchase protection : Security features that safeguard you against unauthorized transactions or fraud.

Flexible payment terms : Options that allow for varied payment cycles, catering to businesses with fluctuating revenues.

Customer support: A responsive support team that can promptly assist you with any questions or issues.

How to compare different business credit cards

Don’t risk damaging your credit profile by wasting a credit inquiry on just any card. Here are features to consider to help you narrow down your choices and find a credit card that aligns with your business needs:

Assess your business needs: Every business is unique, with distinct financial habits and requirements. Recognizing your frequent expenses or the need for international transactions will help tailor your card choice. A card that aligns with your business's specific needs maximizes benefits and minimizes inefficiencies.

Look at interest rates (APR): Interest rates directly influence the cost of borrowing. A lower APR can lead to substantial savings, especially if balances are carried month-to-month. This is where a great 0% APR sign-up bonus can be handy. Over time, even a small difference in interest can accumulate, affecting your business's profitability.

Review reward programs: Different cards have varied reward programs. Understanding these can ensure you earn maximum returns on your spending so be sure to read the fine print. Select a card whose reward system matches your expenditure to get the most out of every dollar spent.

Beware of hidden costs: Beyond the transparent charges, cards may have hidden fees that can eat into your bottom line like foreign transaction and balance transfer fees. Identifying and factoring in all potential costs ensures there are no unexpected financial surprises down the line.

Consider credit limit: The offered credit limit should cater to your business's operational scale. This can be difficult since many card issuers don’t readily disclose their minimum and maximum credit limits. A suitable credit limit ensures you can cover large expenses when needed, without promoting excessive spending.

Consult peer reviews: Reviews provide firsthand insights into a card's real-world utility, highlighting both its strengths and limitations. Just don’t forget to compare in a relative space. A construction company will have vastly different needs than a digital marketing company. Understanding the experiences of fellow business owners can help you anticipate potential charges, challenges, or benefits.

Test customer service: Efficient, responsive, and knowledgeable customer support can be a lifesaver during unforeseen issues or for clarifying doubts. The three pillars are phone, email, or live chat. Having a reliable support system can mean the difference between a quick resolution and prolonged complications in times of need.

How to apply for a business credit card

After pinpointing the ideal business credit card for your company's specific needs, the next step is the application. This process, while mostly straightforward, does require some preparation.

Know your credit score

Credit scores hold substantial weight in the outcome of business credit card applications. Before you apply for a business credit card, consider the following:

Review both your personal credit score and business credit scores: Many times if you’re a new business owner, startup, or lack business credit history, issuers will require both your personal and business information on a card application.

Look for credit score boosters: Reflect upon ways to improve your credit score if it’s on the lower end — clearing outstanding debts or disputing any credit inaccuracies can help.

Aim for excellent credit: Remember that stronger scores can potentially unlock more advantageous business credit card offers, higher credit limits, and better rates.

Gather all your business documents

Have your business documents in order to expedite the application process. Typically, issuers may request:

Employer identification number (EIN) that validates your company’s legitimacy

Business industry

Business address

Proof of ownership (your personal information)

The application process

Typically, the application process itself isn't complicated, but having all the right info on hand can make it easier. When applying for a business credit card, you'll usually need to:

Provide basic business details such as entity type, address, and tax ID.

Provide personal information such as name, email, and Social Security number.

Submit relevant financial documentation like income statements or balance sheets.

Understand that issuers' requirements differ; some might prioritize business financial details while others focus more on personal credit.

Some credit card issuers (like American Express, and Bank of America) can provide immediate approval, while some can take weeks. If you need a credit line ASAP, don’t put all of your hope on a credit card app for a quick fix.

Look for preapprovals. Many times your business bank will offer you pre approvals on cards they feel match your spending and cash flow. This doesn’t guarantee an approval, but your chances may be better than a blind application.

3 tips to effectively manage your business credit card

Having successfully secured a business credit card, the next task is to manage it properly. The key is to be responsible. Here are some helpful tips.

Use your credit card appropriately

Begin by ensuring your business credit card is dedicated solely to business-related expenses. This will simplify your financial tracking and make tax season much less complicated. Make a habit of going over your monthly statements. Just like proofreading an important email, catching and addressing any unusual charges or errors early can save you a lot of trouble down the line.

Be consistent with on-time payments

Credit cards can damage your credit much quicker than they build it. On-time payments are of the utmost importance. Think of them as turning in assignments before a deadline. Not only do timely payments save you from unnecessary fees, but they also bolster your credit reputation.

Attempt to keep your spending below 30% of the card's limit. This not only helps with cash flow but also lets lenders know you’re a responsible borrower.

Put your business credit card perks to use

Just as you'd use all the features of a new smartphone, be sure to put as many of your perks and benefits to use. Many come equipped with expense management features that can help categorize and track your business outlays. Some even offer a breakdown of your spending, which can be invaluable for strategic planning.

FAQs

What is the best credit card for a business to have?

The best business credit card to have is the one that provides value. This includes having access to a sufficient line of credit, rewards, benefits, and perks that you can’t live without.

What is the easiest business credit card to get?

The easiest business credit cards to obtain are secured business credit cards because they don't have the rigid requirements that many other credit cards have.

Plus, since they are secured, they are backed by a cash deposit from you (the cardholder). They offer little to no risk for the card issuer, making them easier to attain.

Can you use an EIN to get a credit card?

Yes, you can use an EIN to get a credit card. However, there are usually higher requirements to apply for a credit card with only an EIN and not using your personal information (Social Security number).

Applications using only your EIN number are typically reserved for incorporated businesses with proven revenue and cash. Most of the card issuers want to ensure that the debt will be repaid, which is why they tie it not only to your business, but also your personal credit as well.

What is the credit limit on a business credit card?

Starting credit limits vary depending on the card issuer but can range from hundreds to thousands of dollars. When you submit a business credit card application, the credit card issuer takes into account your personal credit score, your business information and more to determine your credit limit.

After your first six-month period or your annual account anniversary with a solid record of good credit utilization and on-time payments, you can comfortably ask for an credit limit increase.

What credit card is best for business travel?

Look for travel perks, like free checked baggage, seat upgrades, and mileage earnings. Couple this with a great welcome offer plus a low annual fee and this is your target for a great business travel credit card.

Editorial Disclosure: The information in this article has not been reviewed or approved by any advertiser. The details on financial products, including card rates and fees, are accurate as of the publish date. All products or services are presented without warranty. Check the bank’s website for the most current information. This site doesn't include all currently available offers.