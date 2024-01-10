Which is the best Chase credit card?

With Chase’s expansive selection of 39 diverse options, there’s no shortage of card choices. Chase has a card for every need, from building credit to enjoying luxurious travel perks. With 14 possibilities featuring no annual fee and 10 dedicated to cash-back rewards, the question remains: Which is the best Chase credit card?

Best Chase credit card overall: Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card

Selecting the top Chase credit card involves weighing rewards, annual fees, and user needs. Among the options, the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card is a versatile choice suitable for various consumers. While not as extensive as some premium cards, the Chase Sapphire Preferred offers a range of travel protections and benefits, adding to its value.

Annual fee : Priced at $95 annually, the Chase Sapphire Preferred is significantly more accessible than the higher-end Chase Sapphire Reserve®.

Welcome offer : With a generous bonus of 60,000 points after spending $4,000 in the first three months, Chase Sapphire Preferred provides substantial value, especially when redeeming points for travel.

Rewards : Users earn 5x points on travel purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards, 3x points on dining, 2x on travel purchases, and 1x points on all other purchases, appealing to regular travelers and general spenders.

Point redemption: The card’s versatility is evident in its flexible redemption options, including travel bookings through Chase Ultimate Rewards and point transfers to different travel partners.

Best for cash back: Chase Freedom Flex®

The Chase Freedom Flex card is a dynamic option for those who love maximizing their cash-back rewards. With a variety of bonus categories and high reward rates, it caters to a diverse spending pattern.

Annual fee: $0

Welcome offer: Earn a $200 bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in the first three months from account opening, plus 5% cash back on gas station and grocery store purchases (up to $12,000) in the first year.

Rewards:

5% cash back on quarterly bonus categories (up to $1,500 spent each quarter)

3% cash back on dining and drugstore purchases

1% cash back on all other purchases

The Freedom Flex also boasts a range of redemption options, including cash back, travel, and gift cards. It's a card that provides flexibility in how you earn rewards and how you use them. With no annual fee, it's affordable for those who want to maximize their cash-back potential.

Why we like it: The Chase Freedom Flex offers a high reward rate in rotating quarterly categories for cash-back lovers, allowing you to tailor your spending to maximize rewards. On top of this, the consistent 3% cash back on dining and drugstore purchases adds substantial value, especially for frequent diners and shoppers. This card is particularly beneficial for those who enjoy strategizing their spending to maximize their rewards, making it a powerful tool in any cash-back enthusiast's wallet.

The Chase Freedom Unlimited stands out for its versatility and reward structure. This card is an excellent choice for those who prefer simplicity in earning rewards without sacrificing value.

Annual fee: $0

Welcome offer: Earn a $200 bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in the first three months from account opening, plus 5% cash back on gas station and grocery store purchases (up to $12,000) in the first year.

Rewards:

Unlimited 1.5% cash back on all purchases

Quarterly rotating categories that earn 5% cash back

Rewards can be redeemed through statement credits, gift cards, and travel bookings through Chase's rewards program. This flexibility adds to the card's appeal, making it a suitable choice for various spending habits.

Beyond the basic rewards, the Freedom Unlimited offers a 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 15 months from account opening.

Why we like it: The Chase Freedom Unlimited card is an excellent choice for cash-back enthusiasts. Its unlimited 1.5% cash back on all purchases ensures a steady return on your spending. Additionally, the 5% cash back on rotating categories each quarter allows savvy spenders to maximize their rewards. This combination of consistent and bonus cash-back opportunities makes it a top contender for those looking to get the most out of their everyday spending.

Best for travel: Chase Sapphire Preferred Card

Chase has an exceptionally deep bench of travel-related credit cards, 28 in total. They hold partnerships with Disney, Marriott, and Southwest, to name a few. Plus, redeeming any of your travel points within the Chase Ultimate Rewards Points portal provides even more in terms of redemption power.

The Chase Sapphire Preferred Card is a distinguished player in the rewards credit card market, particularly appealing to those with a penchant for travel and dining. In addition to being our top pick overall, it balances generous rewards with a moderate annual fee, making it a popular choice among frequent travelers.

Annual fee: $95

Welcome offer: Earn 60,000 bonus points after spending $4,000 in the first three months.

Rewards:

2x points on travel and dining

1x points on all other purchases

Points can be transferred to various travel partners

Why we like it: The Chase Sapphire Preferred Card is a top travel card due to its focused reward structure and redemption options. The 2x points on travel and dining quickly accumulate, catering to those who frequently indulge in these activities. The card's capacity to transfer points to numerous travel partners enhances its utility, allowing travelers to tailor their reward use to their specific travel preferences.

Additionally, the variety of travel protections and insurance offers gives travelers a layer of security and peace of mind. This combination of rewards, flexibility, and additional travel benefits makes the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card a prime choice for those seeking a versatile and rewarding travel credit card.

The Chase Sapphire Reserve is a premier travel credit card, widely recognized for its exceptional rewards and benefits for frequent travelers. Its emphasis on travel and dining makes it a top-tier choice for globetrotters and food enthusiasts.

Annual fee: $550

Welcome offer: Earn 100,000 bonus points after spending $4,000 in the first three months.

Rewards:

3x points on travel and dining worldwide

1x points on all other purchases

Points can be transferred to numerous travel partners

Why we like it: The Chase Sapphire Reserve is arguably one of the best travel cards available for several reasons. Its high reward rate on travel and dining ensures frequent travelers earn significant points on their most common expenses. The luxury of airport lounge access and the $300 annual travel credit (earned after spending $300 annually on travel purchases) provide comfort and cost savings, enhancing the overall premium travel experience.

The flexibility in point redemption — including transferring points to travel partners — offers unmatched value, allowing travelers to maximize rewards across a broad spectrum of travel options. For anyone seeking a card that enriches their travel experiences with luxury, convenience, and value, the Sapphire Reserve stands out.

Second runner-up: World of Hyatt Credit Card

The World of Hyatt Credit Card is an excellent choice for those who frequently stay at Hyatt hotels or seek a card that rewards their lifestyle choices. It combines a lucrative rewards program with unique perks for travelers, particularly those loyal to the Hyatt brand.

Annual fee: $95

Welcome offer: Earn 40,000 Hyatt points after spending $3,000 in the first three months.

Rewards:

4x points on Hyatt hotel stays

2x points on local transit, dining, and fitness club & gym memberships

Ability to transfer points to airline partners

Why we like it: The World of Hyatt Credit Card stands out as a premier travel card for several reasons. Its impressive 4x points on Hyatt stays make it an exceptional choice for Hyatt loyalists, ensuring that frequent guests earn rewards quickly. The 2x points in categories like local transit and dining align well with typical traveler spending, making accumulating points on everyday activities easy.

Plus, transferring points to various airline partners allows for greater flexibility in travel planning, making it an ideal card for those who want to maximize their travel rewards and experiences. The combination of high rewards in key spending areas, transfer options, and a focus on the Hyatt ecosystem makes this card a top-tier option for travel enthusiasts.

Best for business: Chase Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card

For small businesses and large, start up to seasoned establishments can all find a fitting business credit card from one (or several) of Chase’s offers.

The Chase Ink Business Unlimited Credit Card is a versatile and straightforward choice for businesses seeking a no-fuss approach to earning rewards. Its uncomplicated cash-back structure makes it an attractive option for a wide range of business expenses.

Annual fee: $0

Welcome offer: Earn a $900 statement credit after spending $6,000 in the first three months.

Rewards: Unlimited 1.5% cash back on all purchases

This card is ideal for businesses that prefer a simple, yet effective rewards program without the need to track specific spending categories. The unlimited 1.5% cash back on all purchases ensures that businesses earn rewards on every transaction, from office supplies to client dinners.

Why we like it: The Chase Ink Business Unlimited Credit Card stands out as a top business card due to its simplicity and universal appeal. The flat-rate cash back on all purchases eliminates the need for strategic spending, making it a hassle-free choice for busy business owners. This card is a solid choice for businesses looking for an easy-to-understand rewards structure, combined with the reliability and service that comes with the Chase brand.

The Chase Ink Business Preferred Credit Card is an outstanding option for business owners looking to maximize their spending in key business categories. This card is particularly well-suited for businesses with frequent travel or shipping needs.

Annual fee: $95

Welcome offer: Earn 100,000 bonus points after spending $8,000 in the first three months.

Rewards:

3x points on the first $150,000 spent on travel and select business categories each year

1x points on all other purchases

Points can be transferred to travel partners

Additional details: This card is tailored to the specific spending patterns of businesses, offering high rewards on travel and shipping, which are common expenses for many companies. The ability to transfer points to a variety of travel partners adds further value, particularly for businesses that frequently require air travel.

Why we like it: The Chase Ink Business Preferred Credit Card excels as a business card due to its targeted reward structure and valuable perks. The 3x points on travel and shipping can significantly reduce the cost of these frequent business expenses.

The card's broad points transferability to travel partners also provides flexibility, allowing businesses to choose the most advantageous travel options. These features, combined with the substantial welcome offer, make it a top choice for businesses seeking a card that supports their operational needs while offering significant rewards.

Best for credit building: Chase Freedom Rise℠ Credit Card

If you’re looking to establish or boost your credit score– there’s a Chase credit card for that as well.

The Chase Freedom Rise is an excellent choice for those new to credit and students beginning their financial journey. This card combines the benefits of a simple rewards program with the tools necessary for building a healthy credit history.

Annual fee: $0

Welcome offer: None

Rewards: Unlimited 1.5% cash back on all purchases

Additional details: Cardholders will earn a $25 statement credit after signing up for automatic payments within the first three months of opening an account. Users will also be evaluated for a credit line increase as soon as six months after receiving their card.

Why we like it: The Chase Freedom Rise is particularly well-suited for newcomers to credit and students due to its uncomplicated rewards system and lack of annual fee. The consistent 1.5% cash back on all purchases means users earn rewards on every transaction, a great incentive for those just starting out with credit cards. Its simplicity and accessibility make it an ideal tool for building credit, learning financial responsibility, and earning rewards in the process.

Additional benefits to consider when choosing Chase

When selecting a Chase credit card, there are several additional benefits worth considering that extend beyond the standard rewards and perks. These benefits enhance the overall banking experience with Chase, making it a more convenient and versatile choice for managing your finances.

Long-term banking relationships: Chase often rewards long-standing customers with preapproval offers for other banking products. These offers can include exclusive credit card deals, loan options, or premium banking services, adding value to your ongoing relationship with Chase.

Integrated banking experience: Chase allows for the seamless fusion of checking and credit accounts within their app. This integration provides a unified view of your finances, making it easier to manage your accounts, monitor spending, and transfer funds.

Same-day card use: With Chase credit cards, you don’t have to wait for the physical card to arrive. You can add your new card virtually to digital wallets like Apple Pay and use it the same day. This feature is particularly beneficial for urgent or immediate purchases.

Flexible payment options with My Chase Plan: For larger purchases over $100, Chase offers “My Chase Plan,” allowing you to pay off these amounts over a period of 3 to 24 months. This feature provides greater flexibility in managing your cash flow and budgeting for big-ticket items.

Comprehensive travel benefits: Chase cards often include a suite of travel-related benefits that significantly enhance your travel experience. These perks can include TSA PreCheck, which streamlines your security check process at airports. Certain cards offer free checked bags, often in partnership with airlines like United Airlines, leading to substantial savings on travel costs.

The Priority Pass benefit included with some cards grants access to over 1,300 airport lounges worldwide, offering a more relaxed and comfortable travel experience. Additionally, purchase protection and extended warranty benefits provide peace of mind and financial security on your travel-related purchases.

These comprehensive travel benefits make Chase cards particularly appealing for frequent travelers, combining convenience, comfort, and protection.

Alternatives cards to consider



Best cash-back alternatives

When exploring best credit card options for cash back, two notable alternatives to Chase cards are the Chase Prime Visa and the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card. Each offers unique benefits that might suit different spending patterns and preferences.

Annual fee: $0

New cardmember offer: Prime members receive a $100 Amazon Gift Card upon approval.

Rewards:

Unlimited 5% back at Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market, and on Chase Travel purchases with an eligible Prime membership

Unlimited 2% back at gas stations, restaurants, and on local transit (including rideshare)

Unlimited 1% back on all other purchases

The Prime Visa is ideal for frequent Amazon and Whole Foods shoppers, offering high rewards in these categories and a generous welcome gift for Prime members.

Annual fee: $0

Welcome offer: Enjoy 0% APR for 18 months on balance transfers and purchases.

Rewards: Earn unlimited 2% cash back on purchases

The Wells Fargo Active Cash Card is a great choice for those seeking simplicity in their cash back rewards, coupled with an appealing introductory APR offer for new cardholders.

Best travel credit card alternatives

For avid travelers looking beyond the traditional travel cards, the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless® Credit Card and the Southwest Airlines® Rapid Rewards® Premier Credit Card offer tailored benefits that cater to specific travel preferences.

Annual fee: $95

Welcome offer: Earn 3 free night awards (each night valued up to 50,000 points) after spending $3,000 in the first 3 months.

Rewards:

Unlimited Marriott Bonvoy points

Up to 17x total points per $1 spent at hotels participating in Marriott Bonvoy

This card is a perfect fit for those loyal to Marriott hotels, offering significant points on stays and a substantial welcome bonus that translates into free nights.

Annual fee: $69

Welcome offer: Earn 50,000 points after spending $1,000 in the first 3 months.

Rewards:

3,000 points each year for your account anniversary

3x points on Southwest® purchases

2x points on local transit, internet, cable, and phone services (and select streaming)

1x points on all other purchases

Ideal for Southwest Airlines frequent flyers, Southwest Rapid Rewards offers bonus points on airline purchases and a generous anniversary points bonus each year, enhancing your travel experience with Southwest.

Best business credit card alternative: Ink Business Cash® Credit Card

For business owners seeking a robust rewards program without an annual fee, the Ink Business Cash Credit Card is an excellent alternative. This card combines high cash back rates in select business categories with a substantial welcome bonus, making it a standout choice for small to medium-sized businesses.

Annual fee: $0

Welcome offer: Earn $900 bonus cash back after spending $6,000 in the first 3 months.

Rewards:

Earn 5% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in select business categories every year

Earn 2% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at gas stations and restaurants every year

Earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases

The Ink Business Cash Credit Card is particularly advantageous for businesses that have significant expenses in the card's high cash back categories. Its generous welcome bonus and absence of an annual fee make it a cost-effective option for businesses looking to maximize their rewards with minimal expenses.

Best credit builder alternative: Discover it® Secured Credit Card

The Discover it® Secured Credit Card came in number one for our best secured credit card pick, making it a top choice for those aiming to build or rebuild their credit. This card offers a unique combination of a refundable security deposit, cash back rewards, and a valuable welcome bonus, all without an annual fee.

Annual fee: $0

Security deposit: $200 (refundable)

Welcome offer: Automatic cash back match in your first year.

Rewards:

Earn 2% Cashback Bonus® at gas stations and restaurants on up to $1,000 in combined purchases each quarter.

Unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.

The Discover it Secured Credit Card is ideal for individuals seeking to establish or improve their credit score while still earning rewards on their spending. The cash back match in the first year effectively doubles the rewards earned, making it a particularly attractive option for credit-conscious consumers.

Our methodology

In our quest to identify the best Chase credit cards, we maintain a rigorous and impartial evaluation process, ensuring our recommendations are solely focused on serving our readers' best interests. Our analysis remains independent, free from external financial influences, and credit card issuers (Discover, Capital One, American Express, Chase,etc), do not influence our editorial decisions. This commitment upholds our editorial integrity and the reliability of our advice, aimed at optimizing your financial benefits.

Our methodology involved an extensive review of 29 Chase cards across five distinct categories, considering factors such as annual fees, rewards, benefits, and features. Recognizing the diverse financial needs and preferences of our readers, we aimed to provide a comprehensive analysis that addresses various user scenarios.

The evaluation process involved a detailed comparison of these cards, analyzing them across a wide range of data points. This in-depth approach allowed us to assess each card's specific features and benefits thoroughly. We examined the cost-effectiveness of the annual fees, the value and accessibility of rewards, the practicality and appeal of cardholder benefits, and the overall features that enhance user experience.

Utilizing a proprietary scoring system, we were able to quantitatively and qualitatively measure each card against these crucial factors. This balanced assessment method ensures a comprehensive evaluation, considering both the immediate and long-term value each card offers to its users.

After carefully scoring each card, we selected those that excel in delivering exceptional value, robust rewards, and beneficial features, aligning with the needs of various consumer segments. Our choices include cards that stand out for their overall appeal in their respective categories, offering the best combinations of rewards, fees, and benefits.

This ongoing and dynamic review process guarantees that our recommendations remain up-to-date and genuinely beneficial, reflecting the latest market developments and changes in Chase's credit card offerings. By adhering to this thorough and unbiased methodology, we aim to present our readers with a meticulously curated list of the best Chase credit cards, empowering you to make well-informed financial decisions suited to your personal and business needs.

Editorial Disclosure: The information in this article has not been reviewed or approved by any advertiser. The details on financial products, including card rates and fees, are accurate as of the publish date. All products or services are presented without warranty. Check the bank’s website for the most current information. This site doesn't include all currently available offers.