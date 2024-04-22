Can you deposit cash at an ATM?

With the prevalence of credit cards, peer-to-peer payment platforms, and digital wallets, you may rarely deal with cash these days. But when you do receive cash — as a gift, payment, or refund, for example — you want to be able to deposit it to your checking account easily.

Typically, you can deposit cash at an ATM, but the specifics depend on your bank. Read on to learn when you can deposit cash at an ATM and the steps you should take to do so.

Can I deposit cash at an ATM?

In general, you can deposit cash at an ATM, but there can be some limitations.

ATM policies and networks vary by bank, so you should always check your bank’s policy on ATM deposits. Most large, traditional banks allow you to deposit cash at their branded ATMs at no charge. Your bank may also let you make deposits at out-of-network ATMs, but doing so could incur a fee .

Keep in mind that not all ATMs accept cash deposits, so you’ll have to find a machine that does. Some banks’ ATM locator tools may allow you to filter results for cash deposit ATMs.

ATM cash deposits and online banks

While cash deposits at ATMs are relatively straightforward when you use a traditional bank, you may run into hurdles if you use an online bank. For example, some online banks don’t accept cash deposits, period. In this case, you may need to deposit your cash into another bank account and transfer it electronically to your online account.

Certain online banks, like Axos , do allow cash deposits at ATMs. Axos uses the Allpoint ATM network and accepts cash deposits at Allpoint+ locations. Other banks, like Chime , don’t have an ATM network but allow you to deposit cash at select retailers. Keep in mind that you may have to pay a fee to use these third-party deposit services.

How to deposit cash at an ATM

Depositing cash at an ATM is a simple process. But first, you’ll have to find an ATM that accepts cash deposits. Use your bank’s online ATM locator tool or call customer service for help finding a cash deposit ATM near you. Before you head to the ATM, count your cash so you know the exact amount you plan to deposit.

The process of depositing cash at an ATM may vary by bank and machine but generally involves the following steps:

Select your transaction: Insert your ATM or debit card and enter your PIN to access your account. When prompted to select a transaction type, choose “deposit.” Insert your cash: Insert your bills either directly through the deposit slot or, depending on the machine, by sealing them in a provided envelope. If you haven’t already counted your deposit, do so before inserting your cash. Confirm the transaction amount: Following the prompts on the screen, verify the deposit amount. Get a receipt: Keep a record of your transaction. You can generally get a printed receipt from the ATM or request a digital receipt via text or email.

Always use caution and be aware of your surroundings when depositing cash at an ATM. Choose a machine in a well-lit, public area, and be discreet when entering your PIN.

Alternatives to depositing cash at an ATM

Depending on where you bank and the accessibility of in-network ATMs, it may not be possible or convenient to deposit cash at an ATM. If that’s the case, you may be able to deposit your cash with one of the following alternatives:

Visit a participating retailer: Certain online banks accept cash deposits via third-party retailers. For example, Chime customers can deposit cash for free at Walgreens by visiting the register — or for a fee at any one of an extensive list of additional retailers.

Make an electronic transfer from a separate account: If you have another bank account that does accept cash deposits, you can deposit cash into that account and then electronically transfer the money into your online account.

Buy a money order: If your online bank account accepts money orders, you can buy a money order using your cash and deposit it into your account.

Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

Are there fees for depositing cash at an ATM?

Typically, there are no fees for depositing cash at an in-network ATM. But some banks charge for out-of-network ATM transactions, and the ATM vendor may charge fees, too.

How much money can you deposit at an ATM?

Cash deposit limits at ATMs vary by bank and machine. Some banks or ATMs may limit the number of bills you can deposit. For example, U.S. Bank allows you to deposit up to 50 bills at a time. Other banks or machines may limit the deposit amount. Capital One 360 Checking, for example, limits cash deposits to $5,000 at a time.

How long does it take for ATM deposits to clear?

Cash deposits made at an ATM are generally available the same day or the next day, but it depends on your bank. You can check your bank’s funds availability policy to find out how long it takes ATM deposits to clear.