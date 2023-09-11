Can you have two checking accounts at the same bank?

Having multiple checking accounts can make it easier to organize your finances, but managing your money across different banks and credit unions can complicate things. So, can you have two checking accounts at the same bank? Generally, yes. Here's what you need to know and whether opening multiple checking accounts is a good idea.

Understanding checking accounts

A checking account is a type of deposit account that you can use for everyday money management. It's generally used as a hub for all of your financial activity. You'll receive deposits from your employer, which you can then use to pay bills, make debt payments, and make everyday financial transactions.

Checking accounts offer easy access to your money via a debit card, personal checks, ATMs, and online transfers. They're generally risk-free, and in rare cases, they may even offer rewards in the form of cash back on your debit card purchases or a high interest rate on your balances.

In most cases, however, they don't offer interest, and some banks charge monthly fees and fees for overdraft protection and other services.

Can you have two checking accounts at the same bank?

Each bank has its own policies for how many accounts you can have. But in general, having more than one checking account with the same bank is possible.

For example, you may choose to have an individual account plus a joint account with a partner or teenage child. It can also be a good idea if you've started a business and want to separate your personal and business expenses.

Check with your bank to learn about the process for opening a second checking account. While some allow you to open another account online and link it to your online banking, others may require you to contact them or open the account in person.

Reasons for having multiple checking accounts

There are several good reasons to consider opening more than one checking account. Here are some of the advantages to consider:

Better organization of funds: If you're on your own, you may not need to have more than one checking account. But if you have a partner or a teenager, using multiple checking accounts can help you better organize your finances, budget, and track expenses between multiple people.

Separation of personal and business expenses: Even if you're running a sole proprietorship, opening a second checking account is crucial for maintaining proper expense tracking, especially for tax season. Keeping personal and business expenses in the same account will make it difficult to know which ones you can deduct on your business tax return.

Easier tracking of expenses and budgeting: Using multiple checking accounts could potentially help you better track and budget for specific expenses. For example, you could have one checking account specifically for debt payments, another for recurring expenses, and another for discretionary funds.

Easier access: Many online banks don't have physical branches, so it can be tough to deposit cash. If you prefer the features of an online bank but need to make cash deposits now and then, you may consider opening a second account with a bank that has local branches where you live.

Potential drawbacks of having multiple checking accounts

While there are some clear advantages to using more than one checking account to manage your money, there are also some downsides to keep in mind:

Extra fees and expenses: If your bank charges a monthly fee, there's typically a way you can get it waived. But if you spread your income and expenses across multiple checking accounts, it may be harder to meet the eligibility criteria for each account. One way to combat this is to pick a bank that doesn't charge monthly service fees.

Difficulty in managing multiple accounts: While using multiple checking accounts can simplify your finances in some ways, it can make things more complicated in others. Unless you use budgeting software to keep track of all of your accounts and transactions in one place, it can be difficult to manage all of your accounts and stay organized.

Increased risk of overdrafts: Spreading your money across multiple accounts means that you have less funds in each account. Even if you have a system in place to keep track of each account, you're still at risk of overdrafts, which can be costly.

Alternatives to multiple checking accounts

If you're unsure about using multiple checking accounts to manage your money, here are some potential alternatives to consider:

Online banking tools: Many banks offer budgeting and expense-tracking tools that can help you improve your financial management. Check with your bank to see what's available. If your bank doesn't offer financial tools, consider switching to a financial institution that does.

Budgeting apps: Budgeting apps can offer a host of features to help you better manage your money. Some even allow you to link multiple financial accounts and import transactions from each one, so you can manage everything in one place. Not all budgeting apps are created equal, however, so it can take some time and research to find the right one for you.

High-yield savings accounts: If you have specific savings goals you want to work toward, having one or more high-yield savings accounts could be a better approach. Some banks also allow you to open multiple savings accounts, making it easier to track each goal separately. What's more, you can earn a high interest rate on your balances.

As you think about your situation and goals, take your time to research all of your options to find the best strategy for you.