When is it OK to pay bills with a credit card?

Credit cards can be an outstanding personal finance tool for a number of reasons. One of the best things to pay with a credit card? Your recurring monthly bills.

But there’s good and bad to this approach. The secret lies in choosing the right expenses to cover with your credit card and knowing which ones to avoid.

Pros and cons of paying bills with a credit card

There is no one-size-fits-all scenario when it comes to using your credit card to pay bills — ultimately it comes down to your financial discipline.

If you can manage to pay off your credit card, in full and on time every month, then most of the cons can be avoided. If not they can become an issue down the road.

Pros

Keep your revolving credit conveniently in use: Paying recurring bills with a credit card shows consistent use which can boost your score over time. Credit bureaus want to see revolving credit use. Meaning you use your credit, pay it off and repeat to prove you know how to responsibly handle money. Those who do are typically rewarded with higher limits, more credit allocation and better lending terms for other financing.

Can be a cash back reward booster: Paying bills with your credit card can be a low lift way to earn a generous amount of rewards on money you are already spending. For example, you can earn a blanket 1% cash back on every $1 spent with both the Chase Freedom Flex℠ and Chase Freedom Unlimited® credit cards.

Purchase protection in the event your info was stolen: Credit cards tend to have very gracious protection terms for cardholders, while other payment methods (cash, debit card, ect.) lack the same level of protection. Just another reason credit cards can be an asset.

Cons

Large fees: Depending on the service you’re paying for, sometimes there's a “convenience fee” for using a credit card instead of a direct debit. Check before you issue your credit card as payment.

Interest charges if you hold a balance: Since some recurring bills can be on the larger side, this means that the interest charges will hurt that much more. If you plan on paying a bill and holding a balance on your credit card, expect to see that interest charge each billing cycle.

Can encourage overspending: There is something about not seeing a tangible cash exchange that can make using a credit card much easier. Then, when you get your bill, it can be alarming to see the true cost versus what you only took mental note of at the time of swiping.

What bills can I pay with a credit card?

If the service provider allows credit card payments, then you can use a credit card to pay for that service. Just be aware of any additional credit card fees you may be charged for using a credit card versus a cash method of payment.

7 things you can pay with a credit card

You will quickly find that most of the large household expenses cannot be put on a credit card because of the enormous fees that are tacked on to the charge. But there are still plenty of common monthly expenses you can pay that will still earn you rewards and boost your credit.

Subscriptions and streaming services: One of the lowest hanging fruits to set and forget is your small subscriptions like Netflix, Hulu, Magazines, grocery deliveries. Internet and phone providers: Set up and auto pay for your cell phone and internet provider since they are likely housed by the same provider. Insurance: Insurance falls in the mid-range (typically) on the household expense list so this is a great example of a consistent bill you can and should pay with a credit card. Medical expenses: For some these are one-off hospital visits that insurance only covers part of and for others it's recurring for certain medical needs. Childcare: Surprisingly, some childcare facilities do accept credit card payments without any fees attached. Taxes: For a set fee the IRS does accept third party credit card payments. Other home services: Lawn care, pool care and plumbing services that you use regularly can also be probed for their allowable payment methods.

4 things you can’t pay with a credit card

Mortgage: Many lenders will not allow homeowners to pay their monthly mortgage with a credit card due to the high transaction fees involved and the risk of consumers accumulating unsustainable debt. Rent: While some rental agencies or landlords might accept credit cards, many prefer checks, direct deposits, or electronic transfers because of the processing fees associated with credit card payments. Using a card can also sometimes incur additional fees for the tenant. Other credit cards: It's generally not possible to pay off one credit card with another directly. Doing so would only shift debt from one card to another, potentially increasing your interest rate and other associated fees. There are balance transfer options, but these come with their own set of rules and transfer fees. Auto loans (financed vehicles): Similar to mortgages, most auto lenders don’t allow monthly car payments to be made with credit cards. The main reasons are the transaction fees and the risk of borrowers increasing their overall debt without a guaranteed way of paying it off.

3 tips for paying bills with a credit card

Pay your credit card bill in full and on time: Not enough emphasis can be placed here. One of the primary benefits of using a credit card is the potential to earn rewards and improve your credit score. However, these benefits quickly diminish if you carry a balance and accrue interest. Use your highest rewards credit card to maximize your earnings: If you have multiple credit cards, consider using the one that offers the best rewards or cash back for the type of bills you're paying. For example, if one card offers a higher percentage back on utilities, use that card for your utility bills. This strategy helps you earn more for every dollar you spend. Set up automatic payments: To ensure that you never miss a bill payment, consider setting up automatic payments. Many service providers and credit card companies offer this feature. Just make sure you always have sufficient funds in your linked account to cover the automatic payment.

FAQs

Is it better to pay my credit card on or before the due date?

This is personal preference, but cutting it close will do you no good. Paying before the due date just gets one extra thing off your plate.

Does paying your credit card bill early affect your credit score?

No. It only affects your credit utilization. If you’re trying to boost your credit score, bureaus are focused on on-time payments and payment utilization. So it won't matter if you pay weekly or bi-weekly as long as it's within the window of payment.

Should you make payments on a credit card before or after interest charges?

Always aim to make a payment before interest is accrued, even if you can’t pay the balance off in full. Interest is charged on the balance at the end of the billing cycle so the less of a balance you have the less interest you will pay.

Example: If you charged $5,000 on your credit card and paid only $2,500, interest is charged only on the remaining balance ($2,500).

What is the minimum payment on credit cards?

The minimum payment is the mandatory minimum (smallest amount) you must pay on your credit card bill.

It is calculated as a percent of your statement balance. Each card issuer has a different percentage, but not paying the minimum can result in large late fees, late penalty interest charges and a flag on your credit report which is not easily removed.

Can I pay my student loans with a credit card?

Yes, there are several student loan providers that allow credit card payments. But there are many that don’t. Read the fine print or give them a call to double check.

