With car insurance rates surging, here are 8 ways to cut your next bill

If you’re paying more for car insurance this year, you’re not alone. Consumers across the country are reporting rising auto insurance rates. Car insurance costs can fluctuate based on location, demographics, number of car accidents, and type of vehicle, but insurance rates are up steeply for most drivers this year.

Here is what experts say is behind inflated car insurance prices and what you can do to save money without sacrificing thorough coverage on your vehicles.

How much did car insurance increase in 2023?

According to the 2023 US Auto Insurance Study from J.D. Power, 31% of car insurance companies operating in the US enacted a rate increase this past year. Overall, the industry reported an average price increase of 15.5% with some states, like Florida, seeing rates rise as much as 88% over the past year.

The US Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Price Index (CPI) confirms that even as inflation eased in 2023, auto insurance costs rose more than 17% for US drivers. Progressive estimates its average cost of car insurance for a liability-only policy ranges from $81-$146 a month. But you might pay far more than that depending on your coverage, driver demographics, vehicle value, and which state you live in.

8 ways to save on auto insurance premiums

When it comes to personal finance, the forecast isn’t all doom and gloom. Loretta Worters with the Insurance Information Institute says drivers can explore plenty of options before kicking their insurance company to the curb.

"Before changing your carrier," Worters said, "consider some factors that can affect your rates and learn how an annual insurance checkup can position you to get the coverage right for you."

1. Keep (or work toward) a clean driving record

Some factors that affect auto insurance prices, like age or gender, aren’t always within your control. But a careless at-fault accident or a speeding ticket can cost more than a clean record. A less-than-stellar driving record could lead to a rate increase from your insurer.

2. Choose a cheaper car

Michael J. McCartin, president of Joseph W. McCartin Insurance and a Trusted Choice Independent Agent, encourages customers to contact an agent before they start vehicle shopping. "Call your independent agent before you purchase a new car. Some cars are less expensive to insure. Ask in advance about what an estimate of the premium might be."

Here are the five vehicles that top Mercury Insurance’s 2023 list of the cheapest new cars to insure:

Chevrolet Spark

Mazda 2

VW Golf

Hyundai Accent

Toyota Prius Prime

3. Shop around to save on insurance

If you’ve been with the same company for a while, shop around for new car insurance quotes on a yearly basis. You can also consult with an independent insurance agent to see which insurer might be the best fit for your family or fleet of vehicles.

4. Consider telematics

Most insurance companies now offer discounts through usage-based insurance. Drivers download an app or install a plug-in device that monitors mileage, driving habits, speed, and more.

According to TransUnion, the usage of telematics surged 33% in early 2022 as inflation drove drivers to seek out deeper discounts on car insurance.

5. Maximize insurance discounts

Insurance companies offer a full menu of discounts and it can be difficult to ascertain if you’re taking advantage of everything you’re eligible for.

Ask about student discounts, senior discounts, military and veteran discounts, and any discounts for safe driving, taking a defensive driving course, or enrolling in traffic school.

6. Bundle with your homeowners insurance

McCartin, the agent, says drivers struggling with their insurance bill need to realize everyone is in the same situation.

"There are not a lot of options when it comes to auto insurance and reducing rates right now," McCartin advises. "Bundle your coverage with the same company for home and auto for a bigger discount."

7. Work to raise your credit score

What's your credit score got to do with your car insurance? It turns out quite a lot. Insurance companies use a credit-based insurance score (CBIS) in their underwriting process to determine insurance rates. Making bill payments on time, paying down debt, and using credit cards responsibly will all improve your credit score and deem you less risky to insurers.

8. Avoid reducing your coverage.

You could try to raise your deductible or drop extra coverage, but carrying the minimum coverage on your vehicle that the state will allow is almost never advisable. Instead, try creative solutions to save money and reduce your insurance premiums, like enrolling in paperless billing, or paying annually.

"Take the highest deductible you can afford that makes sense," McCartin warns. "But be mindful that at some point the savings does not justify the additional increase in a deductible."

What’s causing car insurance rate hikes?

Curious why you’re suddenly paying more, even for the same car insurance policy you had last year?

Experts say rising car insurance premiums are a result of several factors converging over the past few years to create steep losses for insurance companies and thus a steep increase in insurance rates.

Here are just a few of the factors driving auto insurance rate hikes.

High repair costs

Rising repair costs are being attributed to more expensive auto parts, aging vehicles, supply chain concerns, and labor shortages. Similar to auto insurance rate hikes, the CPI reports the cost of vehicle maintenance and repairs rose about 20% for most customers in 2023.

McCartin says vehicle repair costs are indeed part of the problem. “Parts and labor costs have increased, many shops are short-handed so it takes longer to fix cars which means people are in a rental car for a longer period of time.”

Climate change

Insurance company losses have hit historic highs as more frequent natural disasters and severe weather driven by climate change generate more claims for larger payouts. These types of catastrophic claims affect both auto and home insurance rates.

State Farm, one of the largest insurers in the US, received permission to institute more than 65 rate hikes across 29 different states in early 2023 due to extraordinary losses.

Rise in used car prices

Alongside other factors, the value of a used car can significantly affect the cost of coverage. Edmunds reports that used vehicle prices remain historically high with an average increase in value of 44% since 2018.

Increase in severity of insurance claims

Now that most cars have returned to the road post-pandemic, so too have more accidents. According to a State Farm media release in early 2023, the company attributes its unprecedented $13.2 billion underwriting loss in 2022 to the increased severity of auto insurance claims.

Worters confirms this has been a significant concern for auto insurers over the past year.

"It really is a convergence of factors, including rising insurer losses due to increasing accident frequency and severity," she said. "There are also more fatalities and injuries on the road, leading to increased attorney involvement in claims."