Cashing a check is relatively easy if you have a bank account and a photo ID to prove your identity. But if you belong to one of the roughly 5.9 million households in the US without access to a bank checking account or you don't have a valid photo ID, you'll have a little less flexibility.

So can you cash a check without a bank account or ID? Yes, but it may be a bit more complicated or inconvenient. Here's what you need to know.

Understanding the check-cashing process

When you receive a check, you can deposit the funds into your checking account — either in person or via your bank's mobile app — or you can cash it.

Before you cash a check, you'll need to sign or endorse the back of the document. There's no fee to cash a check with your own bank. But if you don't have a bank account, you may cash it with the issuing bank or utilize a check-cashing service, for which you'll be charged a fee.

The fee can vary depending on the bank or check-cashing service, and it may be either a flat amount or a percentage of the check's value. In some cases, it can be as much as 12% of the check amount.

Additionally, some check-cashing companies may try to upsell you on other expensive services they offer, such as payday loans. You could also be at risk of being robbed by people who are aware that customers leaving check-cashing stores may be carrying a lot of cash.

Options for cashing a check without an ID

Regardless of where you go, having an ID is generally required to cash a check in person. However, there may be some alternatives, depending on your situation:

ATM : If you have a bank account but don't have an ID on hand, you may be able to cash your check at one of your bank's ATMs. Keep in mind, though, that not all banks offer this feature.

Mobile check-cashing app : Some mobile apps allow you to cash a check without a bank account. PayPal is one example and even offers instant access to your funds for a small fee.

Third-party endorsement: You may be able to sign the check over to someone else and have them cash it for you. Simply write "Pay to the order of" and include the person's name. Keep in mind, though, that many banks and even check-cashing services may not accept third-party checks due to a risk of fraud. If they do, they may still require your ID to verify that you authorized the endorsement.

Options for cashing a check without a bank account

If you're wondering how to cash a check without a bank account, the process is a bit easier than if you don't have an ID:

Issuing bank : When you cash a check, the financial institution or check-cashing store is taking the risk that the account the check is drawn from may not have enough funds to cover the check amount. However, if you go to the bank that issued the check, the teller can check the account balance and confirm that information. Keep in mind, though, that the issuing bank may charge a fee for the service to non-customers.

Retailers : Some retailers, including Walmart, Kroger, and Safeway offer check-cashing and other money services in their stores. They typically charge a fee, but it's generally lower than what you'd pay at a check-cashing store.

Check-cashing stores: You can visit a local check-cashing store to cash your check. Keep in mind, though, that this option tends to be more expensive than the others.

Note that retailers often have limits on how much they're willing to cash. In contrast, checking-cashing stores may not have a limit as long as they can verify the check. If you're wondering how to cash a large check without a bank account, the issuing bank is probably your best bet.

Tips for safe and secure check cashing

If you don't have a bank account or an ID, it's crucial that you take steps to protect yourself and your funds during the check-cashing process. Here are some things you can do:

Verify the check's legitimacy : If you've received a check from an individual or organization you know and trust, you may not be concerned about the document's legitimacy. But if you've received a check out of the blue, contact the issuing bank listed on the check to verify that it's real. Rather than using the phone number listed on the check, look up the bank's name online and contact its official customer service line.

Research check-cashing services : Because check-cashing services can charge high fees, it's important to shop around and compare several options to limit your costs.

Use someone you trust for a third-party endorsement : If you're hoping to cash a check with a third-party endorsement, make sure you pick someone you trust to avoid theft.

Protect your personal information: Regardless of how you cash the check, don't give out any personal information that isn't necessary for the check-cashing transaction. That includes sensitive information like your Social Security number and date of birth.

Alternatives to check-cashing services

If you want to avoid costly fees, inconveniences and even some risks, here are some alternatives to using a check-cashing service:

Opening a bank account : Consider opening an account with a local or online bank to make it easier to deposit funds and manage your money. If you're concerned about having negative items on your bank history report, some banks offer second-chance bank accounts that don't consider this information when you apply.

Requesting a new payment method : If you don't have an ID, you may consider asking the payer to send the money through a peer-to-peer payment app or another way, so you don't have to provide your ID to get the funds.

Getting a prepaid debit card: You don't need a bank account to open a prepaid debit card. Once you open an account, you can deposit checks through the card issuer's mobile app without a fee, then use your card to spend the funds.

Take your time to research all of your options to determine the best fit for you.