CD rates as of April 8, 2024 (up to 5.15% APY)

A certificate of deposit (CD) is a safe place to set aside your savings while earning a generous return. However, if you're considering putting your money in a CD, it's important to choose one that pays a competitive interest rate.

CD rates began to rise sharply in early 2022 as the Federal Reserve increased its target rate. Ultimately, CD rates reached a 15-year high thanks to the Fed's monetary policy decisions. However, the Fed paused rate hikes this year and CD rates have since flatlined.

Here’s a closer look at today’s CD rates and where you can find the best offers.

CD rates today

The best CD rates available today tend to be for terms of a year or less. The top rates on the market today hover around 5% APY. CD rates for longer terms tend to be a bit lower, with the best accounts paying closer to 4% or less.

The following is a look at some of the best CD rates available today from our verified partners.

Compared to the national average, these CD rates from online banks pay about three times more interest for similar term lengths.

National average CD rates

Here’s a look at the average CD rate by term as of March 18, 2024 (the most recent data available from the FDIC):

The highest national average interest rate for CDs stands at 1.81% for a 1-year term. However, in general, today’s average CD rates represent some of the highest seen in nearly two decades, largely due to the Federal Reserve's efforts to combat inflation by keeping interest rates elevated.

Read more: What is a good CD rate?

Understanding today’s CD rates

Traditionally, longer-term CDs have offered higher interest rates compared to shorter-term CDs. This is because locking in money for a longer duration typically carries more risk (e.g., missing out on higher rates in the future), which banks compensate for with higher rates.

However, this pattern doesn’t necessarily hold today, with the highest average rate offered for a 12-month CD. This suggests a flattening or inversion of the yield curve, which can happen in uncertain economic times or when investors expect future interest rates to decline.

Read more: Short- or long-term CD: Which is best for you?

CD rate news

The Fed has maintained its target rate after its latest meeting in March 2024, with projections suggesting no rate increases in the coming weeks. However, there's anticipation that the Fed might begin reducing its rate later in 2024.

If the Fed decreases its rate, CD rates are expected to follow suit, impacting both national average and high-yield CDs.

For those interested in locking in higher rates, now might be a good time due to the anticipation of rates potentially decreasing. Online banks and credit unions continue to offer competitive rates, especially compared to traditional brick-and-mortar institutions.

How to choose the best CD rates

When opening a CD, choosing one with a high APY is just one piece of the puzzle. There are other factors that can impact whether a particular CD is best for your needs and your overall return. Consider the following when choosing a CD: