CD rates today, April 29, 2024 (earn up to 5.15% APY)

A certificate of deposit (CD) is a safe place to set aside your savings while earning a solid return. However, not all CDs pay competitive interest rates. Here’s a look at today’s CD rates and where you can find the best offers.

Best CD rates today

As of April 29, 2024, CD rates are quite competitive, particularly for shorter terms. For example, several financial institutions offer rates of 5.00% APY and up for terms of around a year or less. Longer-term CD rates are not quite as high, but the top offers still hover around 4% APY for terms of three years and longer.

Here is a look at some of the best CD rates available today from our verified partners.

National average CD rates

If you're considering a CD, these rates are some of the highest available , especially when compared to the national average rates, which are significantly lower. It's also worth noting that online banks and credit unions generally offer more competitive rates compared to traditional brick-and-mortar banks​.

Read more: What is a good CD rate?

Here’s a look at the average CD rate by term as of April 15, 2024 (the most recent data available from the FDIC ):

The highest national average interest rate for CDs stands at 1.81% for a 1-year term. However, in general, today’s average CD rates represent some of the highest seen in nearly two decades, largely due to the Federal Reserve's efforts to combat inflation by keeping interest rates elevated.

How to find the best CD rates

If you’re thinking about opening a CD , it’s important to choose one with a high APY and term length that matches your financial goals. Here are some tips for finding the best CD rates and accounts that match your needs: