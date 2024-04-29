The offers on this page are from advertisers who pay us. That may influence which products we write about, but it does not affect what we write about them. Here's an explanation of how we make money.
CD rates today, April 29, 2024 (earn up to 5.15% APY)
Today’s CD rates still hover well above the national average.
A (CD) is a safe place to set aside your savings while earning a solid return. However, not all CDs pay competitive interest rates. Here’s a look at today’s CD rates and where you can find the best offers.
Best CD rates today
As of April 29, 2024, CD rates are quite competitive, particularly for shorter terms. For example, several financial institutions offer rates of 5.00% APY and up for terms of around a year or less. Longer-term CD rates are not quite as high, but the top offers still hover around 4% APY for terms of three years and longer.
Here is a look at some of the best CD rates available today from our verified partners.
National average CD rates
If you're considering a CD, these rates are some of the , especially when compared to the national average rates, which are significantly lower. It's also worth noting that and generally offer more competitive rates compared to traditional brick-and-mortar banks.
Here’s a look at the average CD rate by term as of April 15, 2024 (the most recent data available from the ):
The highest national average interest rate for CDs stands at 1.81% for a 1-year term. However, in general, today’s average CD rates represent some of the highest seen in nearly two decades, largely due to the Federal Reserve's efforts to combat inflation by keeping interest rates elevated.
How to find the best CD rates
If you’re thinking about , it’s important to choose one with a high APY and term length that matches your financial goals. Here are some tips for finding the best CD rates and accounts that match your needs:
Shop around: It’s a good idea to evaluate CD rates from a variety of financial institutions and compare your options before settling on an account. You can easily compare CD rates online.
Consider online banks: Online banks tend to have lower overhead costs, which allows them to offer higher interest rates on CDs. In fact, online banks often have the most competitive rates available.
Check minimum deposit requirements: Higher CD rates might come with higher minimum deposit requirements, so make sure the amount you plan to deposit aligns with the requirements to get the best rate.
Review account terms and conditions: Beyond the CD’s rate, look at terms for early withdrawal penalties and auto-renewal policies. Some CDs offer better terms for flexibility, such as , which allow you to withdraw your funds without a fee before the maturity date.