Celebrity Cruises Visa Signature review: Earn points and discounts towards your next voyage

While cruise tourism took a major hit during the pandemic, it’s bounced back recently. According to a recent report by the Cruise Lines International Association, passenger volume is forecasted to increase to 120% of 2019 levels in 2024.

If you’re an avid cruiser, the right credit card could help offset your costs when you set sail. The Celebrity Cruises Visa Signature® card is one option worth considering if you’re looking to earn rewards from your voyages. Here’s what to know about this card, its features, perks, and who it’s best for.

Annual fee : $0

Welcome offer : Earn 25,000 MyCruise bonus points after spending $1,000 in the first three months

Rewards : 2x points on qualifying Celebrity Cruises and Royal Caribbean purchases, 1x points on everything else

More details: 10,000 point annual anniversary bonus when you spend at least $10,000 per year, 10% discount on premium beverage packages and private shore excursions, no foreign transaction fees

APR

The Celebrity Cruises Visa Signature has a variable APR ranging from 18.24% to 28.24%. The APR you get will depend on your credit history and other factors.

Annual fee

This card doesn’t have an annual fee, so you won’t need to worry about offsetting a yearly cost by using its benefits or earning rewards.

Welcome offer

The Celebrity Cruises Visa Signature is issued by Bank of America and offers a solid welcome bonus. New card members can earn 25,000 MyCruise bonus points after spending $1,000 in the first three months. The bonus is worth $250 in onboard credits, which could help offset expenses on an upcoming trip.

Alternatively, you can use your 25,000 MyCruise bonus points for a companion fare on a 3- or 4-night Royal Caribbean cruise or a room upgrade on a qualifying Royal Caribbean cruise (up to $500 value).

Intro offer

The Celebrity Cruises Visa Signature doesn’t offer an introductory 0% APR offer. The card’s regular APR kicks in immediately.

Rewards rate

2x points on qualifying Celebrity Cruises and Royal Caribbean purchases

1x points on everything else

How to earn rewards

Perhaps unsurprisingly, you can maximize your rewards by spending on Celebrity Cruise purchases. Those purchases will net you 2x points per $1 spent. But the card also lets you earn 2x points when you spend with its sister brand, Royal Caribbean. This flexibility is useful if you cruise with both lines.

All other purchases will net you 1x points per $1 spent, though you won’t earn rewards for balance transfers or cash advances.

How to redeem rewards

You can redeem your MyCruise rewards for upcoming voyages, cabin upgrades, companion fares, on-shore excursions, or onboard amenities like dining, drinks, and spa visits.

Additional benefits

Frequent cruisers can put this card’s other notable perks to good use. Cardholders that spend at least $10,000 annually will earn a 10,000 anniversary bonus each year. You can also receive a 10% discount on premium beverage packages and private shore excursions.

You won’t pay foreign transaction fees as a Celebrity Cruises Visa Signature cardholder, which can help you keep more cash in your pocket if you often travel internationally. Additional card benefits are relatively standard and include $0 fraud liability, account alerts, digital wallet accessibility, and free FICO scores via mobile app.

Who is the Celebrity Cruises Visa Signature best for?

This card is best for travelers who enjoy cruises and are particularly loyal to Celebrity or Royal Caribbean. If you prefer traveling on land or frequent another cruise line, it’s likely not the best option for your wallet.

But those who love these brands and take cruises fairly frequently could benefit from earning this card’s welcome offer, rewards, and discounts — especially considering the fact that this card doesn’t charge an annual fee.

Celebrity Cruises Visa Signature pros

No annual fee or foreign transaction fees

Option to earn a welcome bonus

Increased rewards for Celebrity Cruise and Royal Caribbean spending

Discounts on cruise amenities

Celebrity Cruises Visa Signature cons

Regular APR applies immediately

Can’t use rewards for general travel expenses

Maximum rewards rate is only 2x points

Upgrades are subject to availability

Where can you use Celebrity Cruises Visa Signature?

As its name indicates, this is a Visa card. Since Visa cards are accepted in over 200 global territories and countries, you can use your card almost anywhere.

How to make a Celebrity Cruises Visa Signature payment

You can pay your monthly bill through the following channels:

Online by logging into the mobile app or website

By phone: 800.236.6497

By mail:

PO Box 15019

Wilmington, DE 19850-5019

In person at a local Bank of America branch

Celebrity Cruises Visa Signature customer service info

If you have questions or concerns about your card, you can reach the Bank of America customer service team through your Celebrity Cruise Visa Signature online dashboard or via phone at 1.757.677.4701. Representatives are available for phone calls 24/7.

Alternative cards to consider

The Celebrity Cruises Visa Signature may be right for you if you enjoy cruise tourism and are loyal to the Celebrity and Royal Caribbean brands. That said, it’s not the best card for everyone. These alternative travel cards could work if it doesn’t sound like the right option for you.

Why we like it: If you prefer traveling by air and are a loyal United customer, the United Gateway card is worth considering. This card features a welcome bonus: Earn 20,000 points after spending $1,000 in the first three months. You’ll also earn 2x miles on United purchases, on local transit and commuting, and at gas stations; and 1x miles on other purchases.

This card is well-suited for occasional United flyers, and it has a $0 annual fee.

Why we like it: The Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card is another great option if you’re looking for a card that could help you offset more general travel purchases. As a new cardholder, you can earn 75,000 bonus miles after spending $4,000 in the first 90 days.

This card’s reward structure is also fairly straightforward compared to some competitors. You’ll earn 5x miles on hotel and rental car purchases through Capital One Travel and 2x miles on everything else. You can redeem your rewards for trips through Capital One Travel, travel with over 15 partners, gift cards, merchandise, and more. The Capital One Venture Rewards card has a $95 annual fee.

Why we like it: The Chase Sapphire Preferred Card is very popular, and with good reason. Cardmembers can earn a 60,000-point welcome bonus after spending $4,000 in the first three months. Those 60,000 points are worth 25% more when redeemed for travel through Chase.

Besides a generous welcome offer, you’ll earn 5x points on travel purchases in the Chase portal (excluding hotel purchases that qualify for this card’s annual $50 hotel credit); 3x points on restaurant, online grocery store, and select streaming service purchases; 2x on general travel purchases; and 1x on everything else. This card has a $95 annual fee.

This article was edited by Alicia Hahn

Editorial Disclosure: The information in this article has not been reviewed or approved by any advertiser. The details on financial products, including card rates and fees, are accurate as of the publish date. All products or services are presented without warranty. Check the bank’s website for the most current information. This site doesn't include all currently available offers.