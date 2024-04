Connexus Credit Union review 2024: Accounts, rates, fees, and more

Connexus Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial cooperative that serves more than 477,000 members across the nation. Its product offerings include deposit accounts, personal loans, home loans, and auto loans.

This credit union also offers insurance, investment, and financial wellness services to help its members manage debt, improve their credit scores, and more.

Xtraordinary checking account: The Connexus Xtraordinary Checking Account is an online account that offers customers an annual percentage yield (APY) of up to 1.75%. It made our list of the 10 best free checking accounts available today. This checking account has no minimum opening deposit requirement or minimum balance required to earn dividends. To qualify for the advertised APY, you must enroll in eStatements and either make a minimum of 15 debit card purchases or $400 in net spend purchases using your debit card. This rate applies to balances below $25,000; balances exceeding that threshold earn 0.25% APY when qualifications are met.

Innovative checking account: The Innovative Checking account (which also made our top 10 list) is a more scaled-down account option that doesn’t earn interest. However, it’s free to open with no monthly fees or minimum balance requirements. It also offers free overdraft transfers.

Teen checking account: The Teen Checking Account is available for customers between the ages of 10 and 17. To qualify for this account, a parent or legal guardian must register as a joint owner of the account. When the primary owner becomes 18 years old, the account will automatically convert to an Innovative Checking Account. This account currently offers an APY of up to 2.00% for balances of $1,000 or less. Balances above this threshold will earn 0.25% APY. Dividends are compounded and paid monthly, and there’s no minimum balance to earn interest.

Certificates: Savers with longer-term goals can take advantage of a share certificate . Connexus currently offers standard and jumbo certificates ranging from 12 to 60 months. The minimum opening deposit is $5,000 for a regular certificate and $100,000 for a jumbo certificate. These accounts currently offer rates above 5%. There is also a bump-up certificate option with a 24-month term. An early withdrawal penalty applies if you dip into your funds before your certificate matures. The exact amount of your penalty will depend on your term and the amount withdrawn.

Member Share Savings account: The Connexus Member Share savings account is a traditional savings account currently offering 0.10% APY. There is no maximum limit for this account, but you must maintain a minimum daily balance of $100 in your account each day to earn the advertised APY. If no activity occurs on the account in 12 months, you do not have other accounts or loans, and the month-end balance is under $100, you’ll be charged a $5 inactivity fee per month if your account remains inactive.

Holiday Club account: The Holiday Club account is a savings account for members who want to save for holiday spending . Funds in a Holiday Club account are transferred to your Share Savings account on Oct. 1 of each year.

Health Savings Account (HSA): The Connexus HSA offers members a tax-advantaged way to save for health-related expenses . These accounts earn dividends at a rate of 0.10% APY for balances of $100 to $499.99; 0.20% for balances of $500 to $4,999.99; 0.50% for balances of $5,000 to $14,999.99; and 1.01% APY for balances of $15,000 and up.

Auto loans: Connexus offers a few different types of auto loans including loans for new and used vehicles, refinancing loans, and loans for recreational vehicles.

Real estate loans: Members can take advantage of several types of home loans to help them on their home buying journey or make their mortgage payments more affordable. Connexus currently offers mortgage loans, mortgage refinancing, home equity loans and lines of credit, and VA home loans.

Personal loans: Connexus offers secured and unsecured personal loans with rates as low as 4.25% for a secured loan and 9.99% for unsecured loans. It also offers personal lines of credit and private student loans through ISL Education Lending.

Credit cards: Personal and business customers can apply for a Connexus credit card, which offers cash-back perks, flexible rewards, mobile purchasing capabilities, zero fraud liability protection, and more.

Money Market Account: Connexus money market accounts require a minimum of $1,000 to open and offer yields as high as 4.01%.

Individual Retirement Accounts (IRAs): Connexus offers IRA savings accounts and IRA share certificates with terms ranging from 12 to 60 months.

Insurance services: Connexus members are eligible for $1,000 of coverage, paid by Connexus, and provided by CMFG Life Insurance Company. Acceptance is guaranteed, and no health questions or medical exams are required.

Investment services: All Connexus members are eligible for a complimentary financial consultation with a financial planner to create an investment plan that aligns with their goals. Members also have access to a library of educational articles and financial calculators.