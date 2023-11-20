Becoming a victim of fraud during the holidays when you use a credit card for online shopping is a very real risk. The volume of online sales is expected to grow by 4.8% year over year, according to Adobe’s online shopping forecast for the 2023 holiday season. The National Retail Federation predicts a total 58% of consumers are planning to shop online over the holidays.

With so many people making their holiday purchases virtually, online retailers can make great targets for scammers looking to steal your financial information. Luckily, there are multiple ways you can protect yourself this season — starting with your credit card.

Shop online safely this holiday season using a credit card

Before you begin adding gifts to your online shopping cart, follow these tips to help keep your money and identity safe.

1. Use a credit card for online shopping instead of a debit card

Anytime you shop online, reach for your credit card over your debit card. If you do fall victim to fraud, you may have a much easier time settling the incident.

Think about how each payment type works. If someone is able to gain access to your debit card information after an online transaction, they can directly spend money in your linked bank account. If that money has already been taken from your account by the time you catch on, it could take weeks to return to you.

A credit card, on the other hand, only allows direct access to your line of credit. As long as you catch the theft before you make your next payment and report it to your issuer, you won’t risk losing any actual money. You can still dispute an unauthorized charge on a bill you’ve already paid, too — it may just take longer to get your money back.

There’s also a difference in your potential liability after you dispute potential fraud.

If your debit card has an unauthorized transaction (but no one has stolen your physical card), you could be on the hook for the full charge if you wait longer than 60 days after you receive your statement to report it. However, you’re not responsible for the cost if your credit card information is used to make a fraudulent purchase but your physical card isn’t lost or stolen.

2. Practice smart online browsing

Don’t rely only on your credit card to protect you while shopping online. It also pays to practice safe habits when you’re browsing online retailers any time of year.

Many things you can do to protect yourself may already be part of your routine: keep your browser and operating system up to date, create strong passwords unique to each account, and avoid making purchases over public wi-fi networks.

For individual sites, take advantage of added safety measures the retailer may offer, like opting into two-factor authentication. This can help ensure the safety of your account and any sensitive information you provide.

3. Try using a digital wallet

If you’re given the option to pay for a purchase via a credit card connected to your digital wallet (like Apple Pay, Google Pay, or even PayPal), it may be the safest payment option. When you link a card to your digital wallet, it’ll be assigned a token number, which is different from the actual credit card number.

So even if your purchase does expose you to fraud, your card information will remain safe. According to experts at the Identity Theft Resource Center, “Since your payment card numbers – credit or debit – never leave your device [when using a digital wallet], criminals cannot intercept your information.”

An added benefit? Paying via digital wallet could give you an opportunity to earn more credit card rewards on your online purchases than you otherwise would. Here are a few examples:

Chase Freedom Flex℠ : This no annual fee cash-back card offers 5% rewards in rotating categories each quarter (among other cash back rewards). Now through the end of 2023, you can earn 5% back by making a purchase with your Freedom Flex card through PayPal.

Apple Credit Card: With the no annual fee Apple Card, you’ll get a baseline 2% cash back when you pay using Apple Pay (compared to 1% in non-bonus categories when you pay with the physical card). Plus, you can get a boosted 3% cash back earn when you shop with certain retailers with Apple Pay.

A similar option is using a virtual credit card number generated by your credit card issuer. Capital One cardholders, for example, can use the issuer’s digital assistant tool to create different virtual card numbers associated with different online retailers. These virtual cards are linked to your Capital One credit cards, so you can still earn the same potential rewards with cards like the cash-back Capital One Quicksilver Cash Rewards Credit Card or miles-earning Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card.

On the flip side, remember that peer-to-peer payment options (like Venmo and Cash App) are not the same thing as digital wallets, and generally not a safe payment option with people you don’t know. You may not have access to the same protections with this payment option as you do when paying with a credit card or digital wallet.

4. Double-check before giving your info

Protect your information from bad actors by only giving it to sites you trust. If you find a deal that seems too good to be true or you receive a link that’s a bit questionable; it probably is.

One common scam involves victims making a purchase through fake online ads. This has affected 35% of American consumers, according to a 2022 AARP study. Another targets consumers after they actually make their purchase: 29% of consumers have experienced fraud by receiving a fake notification about a shipment. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has an ongoing list of common scams that you can use to stay aware of potential threats you may encounter.

Always double-check the website url and information to ensure you’re on the right website — especially if you’re making a purchase. Instead of clicking through to a site or a shipment tracker through a link, navigate to the site yourself in your browser. It may take a few extra steps, but you’ll gain the peace of mind that you’re sharing your sensitive information with a trusted site.

5. Opt into added security

Your credit card may offer added security features on top of its standard security and fraud prevention. Log into your online account or mobile app to see the options you may be eligible for.

For example, many credit cards have the option for activity alerts, which will notify you via text or email when you make a purchase. These activity alerts are a great way to spot unauthorized transactions quickly, especially if you don’t always check your card statement until it’s time to pay your bill.

With Chase, for example, you can either set up security alerts for every purchase or only for purchases over your designated limit (such as $100 or $500). The Chase Freedom Unlimited and Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card, among others, can make great options for earning rewards on your online shopping.

Most credit card companies also allow access to your credit score via your online or mobile account. Use this feature to check your score regularly for any signs of sudden, unexpected changes that could be the result of fraud or identity theft.

On top of that, don’t forget to check your credit report regularly, too, for a more detailed view of your own credit history. You can access one free credit report from each credit bureau as often as every week via AnnualCreditReport.com.

6. Know your purchase protection benefits

Purchase protections are a great reason to make any new purchase with a credit card, including online purchases over the holiday shopping season. The coverage your card might extend varies, but these benefits are generally designed to help protect you when something you buy is damaged or stolen.

Extended warranties can also be great for gifts, especially if you’re purchasing something costly. Typically, you’ll get up to an extra year of coverage for items you purchase with your card on top of any valid manufacturer’s warranty.

Here are just a few credit cards for online shopping with great purchase protection benefits:

Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express : Covers new purchases made with your card against accidental damage or theft for up to 90 days (up to $1,000 per covered purchase and up to $50,000 per year). You can find the full coverage details in your card agreement.

Chase Sapphire Reserve®: This premium travel card from Chase covers new purchases against damage or theft for 120 days, up to $10,000 per claim and $50,000 per year. On top of that, you’ll get an extra year of warranty coverage on purchases you make with eligible warranties covering three years or less. More details are in the guide to benefits within your card agreement.

If you’re unsure about purchase coverage you may be eligible for with an existing card or one you’re considering, look for more information within the card agreement details or contact the issuer directly.

Editorial Disclosure: The information in this article has not been reviewed or approved by any advertiser. The details on financial products, including card rates and fees, are accurate as of the publish date. All products or services are presented without warranty. Check the bank’s website for the most current information. This site doesn't include all currently available offers.