Delta Gold vs. Delta Platinum: Which card offers more Delta savings?

The Delta SkyMiles® Gold American Express Card and Delta SkyMiles® Platinum American Express Card are both co-branded travel credit card options from Delta and Amex.

Although they have a lot in common, your individual budget and Delta travel preferences can go a long way in helping you decide which of these cards is right for you.

Here’s everything to know before you apply:

Delta SkyMiles Gold American Express Card overview

The Delta Gold card from Amex offers flight benefits to Delta flyers without a steep cost. Here’s everything to know:

Annual fee

For the first year after you’re approved for the Delta SkyMiles Gold, you won’t pay any annual fee at all. After that, the card has a $150 annual fee ( see rates and fees ).

Welcome offer

For cardholders who apply by March 27, 2024, there’s a limited-time welcome offer worth 70,000 bonus miles when you’re approved and spend at least $3,000 within the first 6 months. That’s equal to about $500 per month charged to your card.

Rewards

Like some other Delta Amex cards, the Delta Gold card rewards your spending both with the airline and on everyday purchases. Here’s a look at the categories:

2x miles on Delta purchases

2x miles on dining (includes takeout and delivery in the U.S.)

2x miles at U.S. supermarkets

1x miles on all other purchases

Benefits

The Delta Gold card’s benefits largely focus on travel savings and perks when flying Delta. They include:

Earn a $200 Delta flight credit when you spend at least $10,000 in purchases in a calendar year

Save 15% when you book award flights with your Delta SkyMiles

Get $100 back as a statement credit when you book prepaid hotels or vacation rentals through Delta Stays

First checked bag free

20% back as statement credits for in-flight purchases

Main Cabin 1 boarding

Travel and purchase protections

Why we like it

The Delta SkyMiles Gold Amex is a solid airline card for travel savings. It has everything we look for in a good co-branded airline card, such as in-flight savings, discounts on flights, and bonus rewards on airline spending. But it also goes above and beyond in a few important ways — for example, the $200 flight credit (with a minimum spend) and everyday rewards categories.

Plus, it’s hard to argue against the outsized first-year value you’ll get from this card. It will cost you nothing, thanks to the introductory annual fee, and the limited-time welcome bonus is worth hundreds of dollars toward a future flight.

If you’re a loyal Delta customer who prefers flying with the airline but aren’t chasing elite status or the luxury travel experiences of higher-cost Delta cards, we think this is a great option.

Delta SkyMiles Gold perks

Everyday rewards: The Delta Gold card earns as many miles per dollar on Delta flights as on purchases at restaurants and U.S. supermarkets. Even if you only fly a few times each year, you can quickly boost your SkyMiles balance with the purchases you may make regularly at home .

Flight credit: This is the only co-branded Delta card that offers a $200 Delta flight credit when you spend at least $10,000 each calendar year. If your budget allows you to spend the required amount (about $833 per month) this is a great way to earn back more than the card’s annual fee cost year after year.

Delta SkyMiles Gold potential drawbacks

Not much general travel flexibility: The Delta Gold, like any co-branded airline card, is best for travelers who prefer flying Delta and earning Delta SkyMiles on their spending. If you want to use the rewards you earn on more general travel purchases, you should opt for a travel credit card with a more flexible rewards program.

Fewer benefits than other Delta cards: This Delta card does have some benefits for Delta travelers, but you won’t get the elite status, flight upgrades, added miles and other benefits of other Delta co-branded cards with higher annual fees. If you’re a frequent traveler wanting to maximize your spending with the airline as much as possible, you might consider a different Delta card.

Delta SkyMiles Platinum American Express Card overview

The Delta SkyMiles Platinum is a step above the Gold in perks and price. Here’s what to expect:

Annual fee

There’s no introductory annual fee for this card. The ongoing cost is a standard $350 per year ( see rates and fees ).

Welcome offer

The sign-up bonus from this card is also a limited-time offer available through March 27, 2024. You can earn 90,000 bonus miles when you spend at least $4,000 within the first six months.

Delta mile valuations change depending on your itinerary and when you book award flights. But considering a standard 1 cent per mile redemption rate, this Delta Platinum Amex ’s welcome offer may get you at least $900 toward future travel — a potential $200 more than the Delta Gold.

Rewards

The rewards categories between these two cards are very similar, but Delta Platinum offers increased and added rewards for travel spending.

3x miles on Delta purchases

3x miles on hotel purchases (made directly with hotels)

2x miles on dining (including takeout and delivery in the U.S.)

2x miles at U.S. supermarkets

1x miles on all other purchases

Benefits

For its higher annual fee, the Delta SkyMiles Platinum card also has a long list of benefits. These benefits can help you get more value from your Delta flights, save on travel-related expenses, and even attain Medallion status with the airline more easily.

Annual Companion Certificate: Get a yearly companion certificate for Main Cabin round trip fare (not including taxes and fees) to domestic, Caribbean, or Central American destinations

MQD Headstart: Get $2,500 Medallion Qualification Dollars (MQDs) every Medallion Qualification Year

MQD Boost: For every $20 you spend with your card, earn $1 MQD

Save 15% when you book award flights with your Delta SkyMiles

Get $150 back as a statement credit when you book prepaid hotels or vacation rentals through Delta Stays

$120 annually in Resy credits ($10 per month as statement credits on eligible purchases)

$120 annually in rideshare credits ($10 per month in statement credits with select providers)

Statement credit for TSA PreCheck or Global Entry fees (every 4.5 or 4 years, depending on which you choose)

Complimentary upgrade list, even for non-Medallion members

Complimentary Hertz Five Star status

First checked bag free

20% back as statement credits for in-flight purchases

Main Cabin 1 boarding

Travel and purchase protections

Why we like it

We like the Delta SkyMiles Platinum card for more frequent Delta travelers. Despite its relatively high annual fee, flying with the airline at least a few times per year can help you gain enough value to make the cost worthwhile.

If you have a significant other or friend you like to travel with, the annual companion certificate benefit alone has more value than the card’s $350 cost. It may only work for Main Cabin tickets, but you can easily get hundreds of dollars in flight value depending on the eligible destination you choose.

Finally, we like the Delta Platinum for its focus on both travel and everyday spending. While you’ll earn plenty of SkyMiles when you book Delta flights or hotels, you can also get rewards on restaurant and supermarket spending between your travel plans — plus annual rideshare and Resy credits. This card can make a great addition for someone who wants an everyday card that helps them get closer to their next vacation.

Delta SkyMiles Platinum perks

Annual companion certificate: One of this card’s best perks is the annual companion certificate, which applies to domestic destinations and the Caribbean and Central America. If you have a friend, family member, or significant other you fly with, this is a huge benefit that you can continue to use year after year.

Everyday spending credits: This card’s credits apply to Delta purchases, and you’ll also get monthly rideshare and restaurant credits on eligible spending. When you’re at home, you can use these to continue maximizing the spending on your card — and save money over the long term.

Delta SkyMiles Platinum potential drawbacks

High annual fee: Though it does have great benefits to help you recoup the cost, this card does still cost a large annual sum. If that’s not within your budget, you may want to consider a lower-fee or no annual fee credit card.

Best for frequent travelers: If you don’t travel at least a few times each year, you probably won’t get the best value from this card. To maximize the rewards, benefits, and justify the annual fee — make sure you consider your typical travel schedule before applying.

Should you get the Delta SkyMiles Gold Amex?

Between these two cards, the Delta SkyMiles Gold is best for occasional travelers who want to earn Delta SkyMiles as their preferred rewards currency.

While this card won’t get you hundreds of dollars in annual credits or status upgrades, it is a great option for making your travels with Delta more convenient and affordable. The priority boarding and free first checked bag alone can go a long way in improving your experience every time you fly.

You should think about how often you’ll use this card before applying. Its primary benefit for Delta flyers is the annual $200 Delta flight credit when you make at least $10,000 in purchases. If you don’t plan to spend that much on your card, you could forfeit one of its most valuable perks.

Should you get the Delta SkyMiles Platinum Amex?

The Delta SkyMiles Platinum is the better option for more frequent Delta flyers who can take advantage of numerous added benefits and credits. If you fly with a companion at least once per year, tend to use rideshare services monthly, and eat out at Rest restaurants each month, you can quickly get more than $350 in value from this card.

Like any card with a higher annual fee, though, make sure you’re not overspending simply to take advantage. Look back at your regular spending and budget. If you don’t already make purchases that you can earn credits for with this card, you’ll probably end up spending more over time than you otherwise would — and risking high-interest debt .

If you’re a very frequent traveler chasing Medallion status with Delta, this is the better option for that, too. Between the MQD Headstart and MQD Boost, the Delta Platinum can definitely help you reach your next Medallion status tier more quickly than the Gold. For travelers who fly Delta often, this can be a big benefit.

Should you get both cards?

Most people won’t benefit from having both of these Delta cards in their wallets.

There are some distinct benefits that would be useful combined (the Delta Platinum’s companion certificate and the Delta Gold’s annual Delta flight credit, for example). But most of the added perks and rewards categories are very similar.

Instead, it can be more useful to choose which of these Delta cards will best fit your spending habits and travel preferences with Delta — then supplement it with a more general rewards credit card or cash-back credit card for added value.

Other cards to consider

Here are a few more card options for travelers who want to save on future trips :

Why we like it: This is the only co-branded card from Delta and Amex with no annual fee ( see rates and fees ). The Delta SkyMiles® Blue American Express Card earns 2x miles on Delta purchases and dining and 1x on everything else. You can also earn 10,000 bonus miles after spending $1,000 in the first six months. Its ongoing benefits aren’t as expansive as other Delta cards, but you will get 20% back on in-flight purchases, travel and purchase protections, and you can pay for Delta travel using the miles you earn.

Why we like it: The Amex Gold is one of our top picks for earning rewards on everyday spending to put toward future travel. You’ll earn 4x points at restaurants, 4x points at U.S. supermarkets (up to $25,000 per calendar year, then 1x), 3x points on flights booked with airlines or through Amex Travel, and 1x points on everything else. This card earns Membership Rewards, which you can use to book travel through Amex, get statement credits, gift cards, and more. If you’re a loyal Delta customer, you can even transfer your points to Delta SkyMiles, since Delta is one of the program’s transfer partners.

The Amex Gold has a $250 annual fee and a welcome offer worth 60,000 bonus points when you spend $6,000 within the first six months. You’ll also get annual credits with this card, including up to $120 in Uber Cash ($10 per month when you add your card to your Uber account) and up to $120 in dining credits Grubhub, The Cheesecake Factory, Goldbelly, Wine.com, Milk Bar, and select Shake Shack locations ($10 per month, with enrollment).

Why we like it: The Venture Card from Capital One is a solid travel credit card for maximizing every dollar you spend. Its rewards structure is simple: Earn 2x miles on every purchase, along with a boosted 5x miles per dollar on hotels and rental cars through Capital One Travel. It has a $95 annual fee and you can earn 75,000 bonus miles after spending $4,000 within the first three months.

The few added benefits include fee credits for TSA PreCheck or Global Entry and access to the Lifestyle Collection for hotel bookings (with credits and upgrades on your stays). You can use miles toward travel, either by booking through Capital One Travel, reimbursing past travel expenses charged to your card, or transferring to Capital One hotel and airline partners.