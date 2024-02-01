Delta and Amex announce major changes for SkyMiles business credit cards — here's everything you need to know

Editor's note: Terms apply to American Express benefits and offers. Enrollment may be required for select American Express benefits and offers. Visit americanexpress.com to learn more.

If you’re a business traveler who frequents Delta Sky Clubs and constantly tracks your progress toward next-tier Medallion status, you may already know the value of a Delta Amex business card.

Following changes to the Delta SkyMiles program over the past few months, though, the airline’s lineup of business cards with American Express is getting an overhaul, too. Added benefits, updated annual fees, and new rewards categories may change how new applicants and existing cardholders alike use these cards to maximize business travel.

Here are all the changes you can expect from the Delta SkyMiles business credit cards , and how to choose the best Delta card for your small business.

Delta SkyMiles business credit card changes

Delta’s small business card update will affect three co-branded credit cards with Amex:

While the card changes vary, there are a few details that apply across the board. For one, annual fees are increasing. While it’s definitely possible to make up the difference with added benefits, it does require more of a yearly commitment.

Welcome bonuses are also increasing for new cardholders. With the potential to earn between 80,000 and 110,000 bonus miles, these new offers can potentially give you hundreds, if not more than $1,000 back in flight value with Delta. Just note: these are limited-time offers and apply only through March 27, 2024.

We’ll go through the individual card updates you need to know below, alongside more details about each Delta Amex business card.

Alongside the annual fee and welcome offer update, there are a couple of new perks with the SkyMiles Gold Business Card .

$200 flight credit after spending $10,000 on purchases each year.

Up to $150 back in statement credits on eligible prepaid bookings through Delta Stays.

Here are the other important details about the SkyMiles Gold Business Card :

Annual fee: $0 for the first year, then $150 (see rates and fees )

Welcome offer: Earn 80,000 bonus miles after spending $6,000 in the first 6 months

Rewards:

2x miles on Delta purchases

2x miles at restaurants

2x miles with U.S. shipping providers and U.S. advertising providers in select media (up to $50,000 in purchases each, per year)

1x miles on everything else

The Platinum SkyMiles business card is undergoing a huge change. For the extra $100 you’ll pay annually, you’ll get a few additional rewards categories, more than 100,000 welcome bonus miles, and the following benefits:

Companion Certificate (annual benefit after renewal) may now apply to a Main Cabin round-trip ticket to the Caribbean or Central America, in addition to domestic flights (not including taxes and fees).

Get $2,500 Medallion Qualification Dollars each Medallion Qualification Year (along with $1 of MQD per $20 spent with your card).

Up to $150 back in statement credits on eligible prepaid bookings through Delta Stays.

Up to $120 back in annual Resy statement credits ($10 per month, with enrollment).

Up to $120 annual rideshare credits ($10 back per month, with select providers).

Get added to the complimentary upgrade list for eligible flights, even if you’re not a Medallion member.

Get Hertz Five Star status (with enrollment).

Here are more details about the Delta Platinum business card , along with a rundown of existing and new rewards categories:

Annual fee: $350 (see rates and fees )

Welcome offer: Earn 100,000 bonus miles after spending $8,000 in the first 6 months

Rewards:

3x miles on Delta purchases

3x miles on purchases directly with hotels

1.5x miles on eligible transit

1.5x miles on U.S. shipping purchases

1.5x miles on single purchases of $5,000 or more, up to $100,000

1x miles on everything else

Like the Platinum SkyMiles business card, the SkyMiles Reserve Business Card has a vast number of new benefits to help cardholders make up the steep new $650 annual fee. Here are the updates you’ll get in addition to the incredible welcome bonus:

Annual Companion Certificate (applies after renewal) may now be used for a round-trip First Class, Delta Comfort+, or Main Cabin ticket to the Caribbean or Central America, as well as domestic destinations (not including taxes and fees).

Get $2,500 Medallion Qualification Dollars each Medallion Qualification Year (along with $1 of MQD per $10 spent with your card).

Up to $250 back in statement credits on eligible prepaid bookings through Delta Stays.

Up to $240 back in annual Resy statement credits ($20 per month, with enrollment).

Up to $120 annual rideshare credits ($10 back per month, with select providers).

Get added to the complimentary upgrade list for eligible flights, even if you’re not a Medallion member.

Get Hertz President’s Circle status (with enrollment).

Benefits aren’t the only way to get value from this card, though. Here are some more details and overview of the SkyMile Reserve Business Card’s rewards categories:

Annual fee: $650 (see rates and fees )

Welcome offer: Earn 110,000 bonus miles after spending $12,000 in the first 6 months

Rewards:

3x miles on Delta purchases

1.5x miles on eligible transit

1.5x miles on U.S. shipping

1.5x miles at U.S. office supply stores

1.5x miles on all eligible purchases after spending $150,000 in a year

1x miles on all other purchases

Who are Delta SkyMiles business cards good for?

We like the Delta SkyMiles business cards from American Express for the potential value they offer travelers — especially with the latest overhaul of benefits. But they’re not for everyone.

Say you’re a small business owner who travels a lot and you prefer flying Delta; maybe you live near a hub like Atlanta, or you fly routes most frequented by the airline. These co-branded cards can help you save on your most frequent expenses with miles you can put toward future spending. They come with a variety of rewards categories, benefits to help you travel more efficiently , and perks designed to reward loyalty .

However, not every type of business owner will get the same benefit. If you don’t travel often, for instance, SkyMiles may not be the most valuable rewards currency for your business. Consider a more general points-earning business rewards card or even cash back that can go directly toward helping you save on business expenses.

Even if you do travel often, make sure you’re able to primarily fly Delta before you sign up for a SkyMiles card. If you’re unable to choose your preferred airline or your most common routes are better served by other carriers, you’ll probably maximize your spending more easily with another business credit card .

Whether choosing a card for personal use or business use , always compare your most frequent spending with the card’s rewards and benefits . Make sure the potential value not only outweighs the annual fee, but offers savings on your regular purchases over the long run.

Editorial Disclosure: The information in this article has not been reviewed or approved by any advertiser. The details on financial products, including card rates and fees, are accurate as of the publish date. All products or services are presented without warranty. Check the bank’s website for the most current information. This site doesn't include all currently available offers.