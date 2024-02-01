New Delta SkyMiles credit card changes: Better benefits, updated fees, and more

Editor's note: Terms apply to American Express benefits and offers. Enrollment may be required for select American Express benefits and offers. Visit americanexpress.com to learn more.

Delta SkyMiles credit cards from American Express already have a ton of benefits for frequent Delta travelers — but they’re about to get even better.

Following some major changes to the SkyMiles program this year, updated offers for Delta cardholders can make it easier to earn miles, get upgrades, and further maximize value with the following cards:

Some of these changes mark significant overhauls, and they will apply to both new and current Delta Amex cardholders. If you already have a Delta SkyMiles card, the new benefits apply now but updated annual fees have a bit more buffer; the new fee will apply upon card renewal starting on or after May 1, 2024. Here’s an overview of these popular travel credit cards cards , as well as all of the new changes to note.

Annual fee: $0 for the first year, then $150 (see rates and fees )

Welcome offer: 70,000 bonus miles after spending $3,000 within the first 6 months

Rewards:

2x miles on Delta purchases

2x miles at U.S. supermarkets

2x miles at restaurants worldwide (including U.S. takeout and delivery)

1x miles on everything else

What’s new

New annual fee: While you’ll still get the first year at an introductory $0 fee, the ongoing annual fee for the Delta SkyMiles Gold Amex is increasing from $99 to $150.

Increased welcome offer: Earn 70,000 bonus miles when you spend $3,000 within the first six months (previously, you could earn 40,000 welcome bonus miles).

Bigger annual credit: You now get a $200 flight credit (up from $100) when you spend $10,000 on purchases in a calendar year.

Delta Stays benefit: Earn up to $100 back in annual statement credits on eligible prepaid bookings through Delta Stays.

Annual fee: $350 (see rates and fees )

Welcome offer: Earn 90,000 bonus miles after spending $4,000 within the first 6 months

Rewards:

3x miles on Delta purchases

3x miles on hotel purchases (directly with hotels)

2x miles at restaurants worldwide (including U.S. takeout and delivery)

2x miles at U.S. supermarkets

1x miles on everything else

What’s new

New annual fee: The Platinum SkyMiles Card’s annual fee is increasing from $250 to $350 per year.

Increased welcome offer: You’ll now earn 90,000 bonus miles when you spend $4,000 within the first six months.

Boosted companion certificate offer: The companion certificate was already one of this card’s biggest perks. The new enhanced version still awards one companion ticket each account year, but it now applies to a Main Cabin round trip flight to domestic, Caribbean, or Central American destinations (not including taxes and fees).

More MQDs: Get $2,500 Medallion Qualification Dollars each Medallion Qualification Year (find out more about gaining status with MQDs on Delta’s site) .

Resy credit: Earn up to $120 ($10 per month in statement credits) annually on eligible Resy purchases.

Rideshare credit: Earn up to $120 ($10 per month in statement credits) annually on select U.S. rideshare services (enrollment required).

Delta Stays benefit: Earn up to $150 back in annual statement credits on eligible prepaid bookings through Delta Stays.

Upgrades: Get added to the complimentary upgrade list with an eligible flight ticket, even if you’re not a Medallion member

Hertz status: Get Hertz Five Star Status when you enroll in the rewards program with your card.

Annual fee: $650 (see rates and fees )

Welcome offer: 100,000 bonus miles after spending $6,000 within the first 6 months

Rewards:

3x miles on Delta purchases

1x miles on everything else

What’s new

New annual fee: The SkyMiles Reserve Card has a new $650 annual fee, up from $550.

Increased welcome offer: The Delta Reserve’s new welcome bonus puts it among only a few cards to offer a whopping 100,000-mile bonus. You’ll need to spend at least $6,000 within the first six months to earn it.

Boosted companion certificate offer: This card’s companion certificate can apply not only to Main Cabin fare but also First Class or Delta Comfort+. With the new enhanced benefit, you can get a companion round-trip ticket on your choice fare class to domestic, Caribbean, or Central American destinations (not including taxes and fees).

More MQDs: Get $2,500 Medallion Qualification Dollars each Medallion Qualification Year.

Resy credit: Earn up to $240 ($20 per month in statement credits) annually on eligible Resy purchases.

Rideshare credit: Earn up to $120 ($10 per month in statement credits) annually on select U.S. rideshare services (enrollment required).

Upgrades: Get added to the complimentary upgrade list with an eligible flight ticket, even if you’re not a Medallion member; Medallion members with a Reserve card get upgrade priority over other members at the same Medallion level and fare class

Delta Stays benefit: Earn up to $200 back in annual statement credits on eligible prepaid bookings through Delta Stays.

Hertz status: Get Hertz President’s Circle Status when you enroll in the rewards program with your card.

Should you get a Delta SkyMiles American Express card?

We’ve seen a lot of changes from Delta over the past few months, from its overhauled SkyMiles program to revamped Sky Club access and ways to earn Medallion status. But despite the increased annual fees that come with these latest updates, we still think the Delta SkyMiles American Express travel credit cards can offer a lot of potential value.

For one, some new benefits apply to spending beyond Delta bookings and flights, which is good for everyday savings. New rideshare and Resy credits can help you maximize nights out at home or on vacation. But frequent flyers will also enjoy new travel-related perks , from complimentary upgrades to enhanced companion passes and a boost toward Medallion status.

If you’re already considering opening a Delta SkyMiles card , the new welcome offers alone could be enough incentive to apply. We don’t know how long the increased offers will last, but they’re some of the best we’ve seen from these cards. No matter which card you choose, you can get hundreds of dollars back in flight value from Delta.

Keep in mind, these new benefits are only useful if you fly frequently enough to take advantage and Delta is your preferred airline. If you’re not a regular traveler or you prefer to shop around for flight deals over staying loyal to a single airline, you may be better off with a more general (and potentially lower-cost) travel credit card .

As always, make sure you compare your regular spending with the potential value you can get from a Delta Amex card . If you won’t use enough of the benefits to outweigh the annual fee or spend enough with Delta to maximize the miles you’ll earn, you may want to look elsewhere .

Editorial Disclosure: The information in this article has not been reviewed or approved by any advertiser. The details on financial products, including card rates and fees, are accurate as of the publish date. All products or services are presented without warranty. Check the bank’s website for the most current information. This site doesn't include all currently available offers.