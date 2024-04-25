Delta’s Boeing 747 Amex credit card design returns: What to know about the limited release

After the recent revamp of their co-branded suite of credit cards , Delta and American Express are back with an exclusive card design for some premium cardholders.

Between April 25 and June 5, 2024, new and existing Delta SkyMiles® Reserve American Express Card and Delta SkyMiles® Reserve Business American Express Card cardmembers can get a limited-edition Delta Boeing 747 credit card design.

Here’s what to know about the offer and how to decide if the Delta Reserve Amex card is right for you:

What is the limited-edition Delta SkyMiles Reserve Amex?

This offer from Delta and Amex does not change any of the Delta Reserve card details — rewards, benefits, and fees remain the same. This limited edition is solely to highlight the new American Express card design.

If you already have the Delta Reserve card , you can call Amex and request a replacement card with the new design. As a new cardmember, you can choose between the Boeing 747 design and the card’s classic purple metal design when you apply.

What does the Delta Boeing 747 card look like?

The new card design follows intense scrutiny of Boeing planes over the past several months following a series of safety concerns, manufacturing issues, and production delays, specifically with the 737 model.

However, the Boeing plane depicted on the Delta card design is the 747 jumbo jet, dubbed the “Queen of the Skies.” The cards are made of 33% metal from two Delta Boeing 747 planes that spent over 27 years in service, both retiring in 2017. Details about the aircraft are included on the front of the all-white card, including the dates of first and last flight, total miles flown, and more.

This isn’t the first time Delta and Amex have launched a limited-edition Delta Reserve for fans of aviation history. The Boeing 747 design first launched in 2022 with an even smaller rollout — so if you missed your chance at the card, you’ll have a couple of months (or as long as supplies last) to take advantage now.

Delta SkyMiles Reserve American Express Card details

While exclusive designs and hefty metal cards are nice, they’re not the only reason to apply for a new credit card . Luckily, the Delta Reserve has a lot of value for frequent Delta flyers in addition to its major style.

It is the most premium of Delta’s co-branded airline cards with American Express, and has the highest price tag to match. If you don’t fly often or don’t always prefer flying Delta, there may be better travel credit cards for you.

But if you are a Delta loyalist and you want to take advantage of Medallion status, lounge access, and other Delta perks, here’s what to know about the Reserve card.

Annual fee: $650 ( see rates and fees )

Welcome offer: Earn 60,000 SkyMiles after spending $5,000 within the first 6 months

Rewards: Earn 3x miles on purchases made directly with Delta and 1x on all other purchases

Benefits: These are some of the most valuable perks you’ll find on this card’s long list of added benefits:

Companion Certificate: Each year after renewal, receive a certificate for companion fare on one round trip domestic, Central American, or Caribbean flight in First Class, Comfort+, or Main Cabin (not including taxes and fees)

Complimentary Delta SkyClub access (up to limits after Feb. 1, 2025)

Complimentary access to The Centurion Lounge

MQD Headstart ($2,500 MQDs each year) and MQD Boost ($1 MQD for every $10 spent with your card) to help you reach Medallion status more quickly

Up to $240 in Resy statement credits ($20 per month) for eligible spending, with enrollment

Up to $120 in rideshare credits ($10 per month; enrollment required) with eligible providers

15% savings on award bookings for Delta flights using your miles

Upgrade priority for Medallion members and complimentary upgrade list even for non-medallion members

Up to $200 in statement credits for eligible prepaid hotel and vacation bookings through Delta Stays

Statement credit for TSA PreCheck or Global Entry fee cost

Hertz President’s Circle status (with enrollment)

First checked bag free and 20% back as a statement credit for in-flight food and beverage spending

Travel insurance (Eligibility and benefit level varies by card; terms, conditions, and limitations

apply. Please visit americanexpress.com/benefitsguide for more details. Underwritten by Amex Assurance Company.)

Delta SkyMiles Reserve Business American Express Card details

Like the consumer card, the Delta SkyMiles Reserve Business Amex card is designed for frequent travelers who have a strong preference for the airline.

While there are a lot of similarities between these two cards, the differences offer some extra value directed at business travelers . Here’s what to know:

Annual fee: $650 ( see rates and fees )

Welcome offer: Earn 75,000 SkyMiles after spending $10,000 over the first six months

Rewards:

3x miles on purchases made directly with Delta

1.5x miles on eligible transit, U.S. shipping, and office supply store purchases

1x on all other purchases

Benefits:

Companion Certificate: Each year after renewal, receive a certificate for companion fare on one round trip domestic, Central American, or Caribbean flight in First Class, Comfort+, or Main Cabin (not including taxes and fees)

Complimentary Delta SkyClub access (up to limits after Feb. 1, 2025)

Complimentary access to The Centurion Lounge and Escape Lounge

MQD Headstart ($2,500 MQDs each year) and MQD Boost ($1 MQD for every $10 spent with your card) to help you reach Medallion status more quickly

Up to $240 in Resy statement credits ($20 per month) for eligible spending, with enrollment

Up to $120 in rideshare credits ($10 per month; enrollment required) with eligible providers

15% savings on award bookings for Delta flights using your miles

Upgrade priority for Medallion members and complimentary upgrade list even for non-medallion members

Up to $250 in statement credits for eligible prepaid hotel and vacation bookings through Delta Stays

Statement credit for TSA PreCheck or Global Entry fee cost

Hertz President’s Circle status (with enrollment)

First checked bag free and 20% back as a statement credit for in-flight food and beverage spending

Travel insurance (Eligibility and benefit level varies by card; terms, conditions, and limitations apply. Please visit americanexpress.com/benefitsguide for more details. Underwritten by Amex Assurance Company.)

