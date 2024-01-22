Delta SkyMiles® Reserve Business American Express Card review: Elite status for Delta frequent fliers

Terms apply to American Express benefits and offers. Enrollment may be required for select American Express benefits and offers. Visit americanexpress.com to learn more.

Business owners have a unique opportunity to maximize their company's expenses with a business credit card. The Delta SkyMiles Reserve Business American Express Card is the ideal choice for those who prefer to fly Delta.

This card earns Delta SkyMiles on every purchase, accelerates your elite status, and provides valuable benefits when flying Delta. Learn more about the best Delta SkyMiles business card for travelers who value elite status, airport lounge access, and other travel benefits.

Delta SkyMiles Reserve Business American Express Card features

APR : 20.99% to 29.99% variable, based on your creditworthiness (see rates and fees)

Annual fee : $550

Welcome bonus: 70,000 miles after spending $5,000 within three months of card membership

Rewards

Paying for business expenses with the Delta SkyMiles business card is an excellent way to earn miles toward future flights. When you first open the account, you'll receive a welcome bonus of 70,000 miles when you spend $5,000 during the first three months. In addition, you'll earn miles on all of your purchases.

The Delta Reserve Business card earns 3x miles on Delta purchases and 1x miles on everything else. Businesses with larger budgets can earn even more miles. After you've spent $150,000 in a calendar year, you'll start earning 1.5x mile on all non-Delta charges to your card for the rest of the year.

Benefits

The Delta Reserve business card is loaded with features that Delta flyers love. These perks save money and improve your travel experience when flying on Delta. Benefits include airport lounge access, an annual companion pass, discounted flights, complimentary upgrades, priority boarding, free checked bags, and more.

Delta SkyClub access . Before your Delta flight, step into a Delta Sky Club lounge at no charge. Up to two guests or your immediate family can join you in the lounge for a $50 fee per person. Cardholders also receive two one-time guest passes each year to gift to a friend or family member.

Status Boost . Earn or maintain Delta Medallion elite status with $2,500 Medallion Qualifying Dollar (MQD) credits each year. Additionally, the card earns $1 MQD for every $10 you spend on it. These MQDs are added to the MQDs earned from flying and other eligible activities to earn elite status more quickly.

Centurion and Escape Lounge access . Cardholders also receive access to additional lounges when using their cards to pay for Delta flights. On these flights, you'll receive complimentary access to the Centurion Lounge or the Escape Lounge.

Save 15% on award travel . Book an award ticket on Delta using your SkyMiles to receive a 15% discount on the price. This benefit automatically applies to eligible flights and expands the value of your miles so you can take more trips.

Annual companion ticket . Each year, you'll receive an annual companion ticket when you renew your Delta SkyMiles business card. Redeem this pass for a domestic First Class, Delta Comfort+, or Main Cabin roundtrip ticket when you pay cash for the primary passenger's fare.

Access to complimentary upgrades . For travelers without elite status, you'll be added to the Complimentary Upgrade list after Medallion Members.

Travel benefits on Delta flights . Receive priority boarding and the first checked bag free for you and up to eight travel companions. With checked bags starting at $30 per bag each way, that's a savings of $240 per trip for a party of four.

Global Entry or TSA PreCheck Reimbursement . Get reimbursed up to $100 once every four years for Global Entry or four-and-a-half years for TSA PreCheck when you use your card to pay the application fees.

Travel protections . Your trips are insured against trip delay, cancellation, and interruption at no extra charge. The Delta SkyMiles Reserve Business card also provides complimentary baggage insurance and secondary coverage against rental car damage or theft. *

Purchase and cell phone protection . Eligible purchases receive purchase protection against loss, theft, or damage and an extended warranty of up to one year. Stolen or damaged cell phones are covered up to $800 with a $50 deduction. There's a limit of two claims in 12 months. *

Complimentary employee cards. Add up to 99 employee cards at no cost to earn miles on their purchases. Business owners can set individual spending limits and monitor account activity.

Delta SkyMiles Reserve Business American Express Card rewards program details

Miles is earned from the Delta SkyMiles business card welcome bonus, and purchases are transferred to your loyalty account monthly. They combine with miles earned from flying and other eligible activities so you can book award flights. Delta miles can also be used for seat upgrades, hotel stays, Sky Club memberships, and more. However, the best value tends to be when booking premium cabin international flights or during peak travel periods.

To redeem your miles for a flight, visit Delta.com or use the Delta mobile app (Apple, Google). Select your travel dates, departure and arrival cities, and number of travelers, then click "Shop with Miles" before starting your search.

In the search results, select which cabin of service you want to fly, ranging from Basic Economy to First Class, based on your budget and desires. Compare prices by switching between cash, miles and "Miles + Cash," then sort and filter the results to find flights that match your needs.

Once you've found a flight you like, click through to enter your personal information and complete your reservation by paying with your Delta SkyMiles business card.

Delta SkyMiles Reserve Business American Express Card potential drawbacks

High annual fee

Must fly Delta to use airport lounge benefits

A $50 fee applies to guests and family members accompanying you to the lounge

Companion tickets are only good on domestic flights

American Express isn't as widely accepted outside the U.S.

Where can you use Delta SkyMiles Reserve Business American Express Card?

The Delta SkyMiles business card can be used anywhere American Express cards are accepted. Within the U.S., this means that your Delta Reserve business card be used at 99% of all businesses that accept credit cards.

Many small businesses use their credit cards to pay vendors, buy supplies, cover utilities, and charge other normal expenses. Unfortunately, this card doesn't offer any category bonuses on standard business expenses so you can earn additional rewards. However, once you reach $150,000 in charges during a calendar year, all subsequent purchases earn 1.5x miles, which is 50% more rewards.

On international purchases, American Express cards are not as widely accepted as Visa and Mastercard. For this reason, it helps to bring additional cash or another type of credit card as a backup. When Amex cards are accepted, there are no foreign transaction fees with the Delta Reserve business card. This benefit saves up to 3% on your purchases.

How to make a Delta SkyMiles Reserve Business American Express Card payment

Making regular payments on your Delta SkyMiles business card increases your available credit, avoids late fees, and minimizes interest if you carry a balance. Business owners have numerous ways to pay their bills.

Online : American Express website

Mobile : Amex mobile app (Apple, Google)

Monthly auto-pay : Set up automatic payments from your linked bank accounts.

By mail : American Express, PO Box 96001, Los Angeles, CA, 90096 - 8000

Express mail : American Express, Attn: Express Mail Remittance Processing, 20500 Belshaw Ave., Carson, CA 90746

Over the phone : Call the number on the back of your Delta SkyMiles Reserve Business card or (800) 472-9297

Wire transfer : Initiate a wire transfer from your bank account with the following information: Bank Name: Chase Manhattan Bank Account Name: American Express Card Member Wire Depository Address: 1 Chase Plaza New York, NY 10081 ABA Number (Routing Number): 0210-0002-1 Account Number: 910-2-753036 Please also include your Card Member name and American Express account number.



Delta SkyMiles Reserve Business American Express Card customer service info

Customer service is available by phone or chat 24/7.

Phone number: (800) 492-3344

Customer service chat: Website or mobile app (Apple, Google)

Delta SkyMiles Reserve Business American Express Card login page

Alternative cards to consider

The Delta SkyMiles Gold Business Card is the best Delta SkyMiles business card for earning Delta miles without a high annual fee. This card charges a reasonable $99 fee (waived the first year, then $99 after that; see rates and fees) and does not charge a fee on up to 99 employee cards. Cardholders enjoy money-saving features like the first checked bag free, priority boarding, and a 20% in-flight discount. Additionally, the card saves 15% on award tickets booked on Delta flights.

New cardholders can earn 50,000 bonus miles after spending just $2,000 within three months. This lower spending requirement is also easier to meet for businesses with lower monthly expenses. It earns 2x miles on Delta purchases and 1x on everything else. When you spend $10,000 within a calendar year, you'll earn a $100 Delta flight credit, which offsets the card's annual fee. The card also provides purchase protection and an extended warranty on eligible purchases.*

Travelers seeking a premium luxury card will find high-end perks with the Business Platinum Card. The card earns 5x on flights and prepaid hotels booked through Amex Travel, 1.5x on purchases of $5,000 or more and 1x on everything else. The points can be redeemed for travel, statement credits, gift cards, and more. Amex has 21 airline and hotel transfer partners, including Delta, to get higher value from your points.

Plus, it includes over $1,000 in statement credits for popular business services, a $200 airline fee credit, and a $189 credit toward a CLEAR membership. Cardholders enjoy airport lounge access when flying any airline, Marriott and Hilton Gold status, and premium benefits on reservations with Fine Hotels + Resorts®. A major downside is that the Business Platinum Card charges a $695 annual fee for the primary cardholder and $195 per year for each authorized user (see rates and fees).

The Ink Business Cash credit card from Chase rewards business owners with bonuses on common expense categories. You'll earn 5% cash back on the first $25,000 in combined office supplies, internet, cable, and phone purchases each year. Additionally, it gives 2% cash back on gas and restaurants (up to $25,000 per year) and 1% on everything else. New accounts can also earn a $750 bonus after spending $6,000 within three months.

The card's benefits include primary rental car coverage, purchase protection, and an extended warranty on eligible purchases. The card has no annual fee, and you can add employee cards for no additional charge. However, it does charge a 3% foreign transaction fee on purchases made outside the U.S.

