Do I need to buy special car insurance to be a delivery driver?

If you deliver food for an app-based company like DoorDash or your local pizza or sandwich shop, there are auto insurance requirements you need to adhere to, even when you’re driving your own car.

Your personal car insurance policy most likely won’t cover you while you’re driving for a food or other delivery service.

Here’s everything you need to know about delivery driver insurance, avoiding coverage lapses, and the special insurance coverage you should add to your policy.

Insurance considerations for food delivery drivers

If you have your own vehicle and valid, state-minimum auto insurance coverage, the nature of your delivery job or side gig could exclude you from coverage in the event of an accident.

Coverage exclusions

Your personal auto insurance policy covers you when you’re driving for personal reasons or aren’t logged into a rideshare or delivery app.

But when delivering food or other orders for customers, you usually won’t be covered by your personal policy. This is considered "business use" by most insurance providers, and since most auto insurance policies are intended for “personal use” driving, the time spent driving your personal vehicle for deliveries is usually excluded from standard car insurance coverage.

If you get in an accident while on a delivery, your insurance company will generally deny any resulting claims. It’s important to read through your policy documents to understand which exclusions apply and when you might be unexpectedly unprotected.

Coverage gaps

Many apps and delivery platforms offer some level of coverage while you’re a hired driver making a requested delivery. This means you’ll be covered under the app’s or platform’s coverage umbrella if you’re involved in an accident while on a delivery.

However, that coverage only applies to specific points in the delivery process and often leaves a coverage gap between when your personal policy stops and the platform’s coverage kicks in.

As long as your delivery app is off and you’re not actively delivering food, you’re covered by your personal policy. Once you accept an order and are on your way to the restaurant or the customer’s location, you’ll usually be covered by the delivery company’s coverage.

But what about in between? When you turn on the app but haven’t yet been matched with a delivery? That can often be a gray area that isn’t covered by either policy.

This is where delivery driver insurance or even commercial coverage comes in. This separate policy or coverage rider ensures that you and your vehicle are always protected, whether you’re driving for fun or for work. Between this coverage and any insurance provided by the platform, you can rest easy knowing a carrier always has your back.

Getting the right coverage as a delivery driver

Even though DoorDash, Uber Eats, and GrubHub provide coverage to eligible drivers while in the middle of a delivery, this coverage generally doesn’t kick in until you have picked up food and are en route to the customer. If your personal policy bows out as soon as you turn on your app and mark yourself as an available driver, you’re putting yourself at financial risk during any in-between times.

Buying rideshare coverage can fill in this coverage gap. It may be offered as an add-on or endorsement to your existing auto insurance policy, or might need to be purchased as separate coverage from the same or even another carrier. If an add-on isn’t available, you might want to buy commercial car insurance.

How to add delivery coverage to your personal policy

Many auto insurance companies will allow you to add a rideshare endorsement to your existing personal policy. This coverage works with your personal policy and the delivery company’s coverage to protect you during any gaps.

If buying standalone delivery coverage, you can choose the coverage options you want that fit your budget. Coverage typically provides at least state-minimum liability coverage as well as optional coverages such as comprehensive, collision, uninsured/underinsured motorist, and even roadside assistance.

With a rideshare endorsement, you’ll typically get the same coverage that’s provided by your personal policy while working as a delivery or rideshare driver. This means if you have liability-only coverage or more extensive coverage, you’re protected both when driving for personal reasons and when delivering for a company but are not yet under the Transportation Network Provider’s (TNC) coverage umbrella. This endorsement usually provides the same features as your primary policy, including your deductible and policy limits.

For example, Progressive’s rideshare insurance endorsement fills in gaps between your personal policy and the TNC’s policy. This coverage protects you when you go online and mark yourself available for ridesharing or deliveries, but prior to picking up a passenger or delivery order.

When to consider a commercial auto insurance policy

The coverage provided by a TNC during active deliveries is commercial auto insurance. That, combined with a rideshare add-on to your own policy, means you probably don’t need to purchase your own business use or commercial car insurance policy in most cases.

However, car insurance companies that don’t offer a rideshare endorsement on personal policies may require it. It may also be required if you are delivering food or driving passengers off-app, as the TNC’s coverage will not be valid during those times.

Insurance options for DoorDash drivers

There are plenty of well-known food delivery services, but DoorDash in particular offers curated insurance coverage to drivers while active in the app and driving for a delivery.

The details of the coverage can vary by state, but generally cover you when you’re in the Delivery Service period. This means that you have accepted a delivery request in the app but have not yet completed it. In some states, this coverage will also extend to the Delivery Available period, when you are logged into the app as an available driver but haven’t yet accepted or been assigned an order.

DoorDash insurance coverage provides drivers with:

Bodily injury coverage of $50,000 per person, up to $100,000 total per incident

Property damage coverage of up to $25,000 per incident

$50,000 in uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

Up to $1 million in combined limits during the Delivery Service period

In order for this coverage to be available, drivers must demonstrate that they have a valid and active primary insurance policy for their vehicle with state-minimum liability insurance or greater.

Do I need special insurance to be a delivery driver?

Bottom line, yes, you will need to purchase special insurance coverage as a delivery driver to ensure that you and your vehicle are always protected. This coverage can fill in the gaps between your personal auto insurance policy and the delivery platform’s coverage.

Your insurance costs will increase by adding rideshare coverage and vary by insurer. State Farm says its endorsement generally costs between 10% and 20% of your personal policy premium, while Safeco indicates it’s typically less than $10 per month. As always, getting multiple insurance quotes or talking to an insurance agent is a good idea to ensure you’re getting the best, cheapest auto coverage.

Most rideshare and delivery drivers are independent contractors, meaning you technically work for yourself. By buying a rideshare insurance rider, delivery driver insurance policy, or commercial coverage, you can rest easy knowing you’re always covered.