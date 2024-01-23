What is the earned income tax credit, and do you qualify?

The earned income tax credit is one of the most valuable federal credits available to American families. It’s designed to help low-income to moderate-income workers get a much-needed tax break and pocket more of their wages.

Not sure if you qualify to claim the earned income tax credit on your tax return? Read on to learn more about how this tax benefit works and the credit amounts available depending on your filing status, number of children, and income level.

What is the earned income tax credit?

The earned income tax credit or EITC (sometimes shortened to earned income credit or EIC) is a dollar-for-dollar credit you can claim in your federal income tax filing if you meet certain criteria. As the IRS website states, "The Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) helps low- to moderate-income workers and families get a tax break. If you qualify, you can use the credit to reduce the taxes you owe — and maybe increase your refund."

It’s important to note that the earned income tax credit isn’t available to all filers and the EIC amount you’re eligible to receive will depend on several factors including income limits, filing status, and family size.

How does a refundable tax credit like the earned income credit work?

A refundable tax credit can take your liability below zero and trigger a tax refund. In the case of the earned income tax credit, you’ll typically receive a larger credit if you have a child, but you don’t have to claim a dependent to be eligible for the credit.

For instance, if you owe $900 in taxes and your credit amount from the EITC is $600, you’d only need to pay the IRS $300. If your EITC credit was $3,995 because of an additional qualifying child, you’d receive a refund of $3,095 on your tax filing.

Because the Internal Revenue Service can’t issue refunds until mid-February by law, your tax return may be slightly delayed no matter how early you submit the form.

How qualifying children affect the earned income tax credit

Families with multiple children benefit from larger EITC credit amounts. Below are the eligibility requirements for who counts as a qualifying child for EITC purposes. Separated spouses should note that only one person can claim each qualifying child on their tax return.

Age of child

A qualifying child must be under 19 at the end of the tax year for which you are filing or under 24 if they are a full-time student. However, if you have a dependent who is permanently or totally disabled, there is no age limit for claiming the EIC credit.

Relationship and residency

The child can be your biological or adopted child as well as a stepchild, foster child, sibling or step-sibling, grandchild, niece, or nephew. However, the child has to have lived with you or your spouse for more than half the year and have a valid Social Security number.

If you don’t have qualifying children, you may still be able to claim the EITC depending on your marital status and adjusted gross income. To qualify, you need to meet the income requirements as well as having lived in the United States for the last six months, be at least 25 years old but not older than 64, and not be claimed as a dependent on anyone else’s tax return. The IRS also has a special rule that may enable military members and clergy to claim the EITC.

In addition to meeting the filing status and income requirements, you can’t claim the 2023 EITC if you have any foreign earned income or investment income that totals more than $11,000.

Still not sure if you qualify? You can use the IRS EITC assistant to check your eligibility and ensure you get the maximum credit amount.

3 steps to claiming the earned income tax credit

Here’s how to claim the earned income tax credit on your 2023 tax filing if your status is single or married filing jointly:

Step 1: Fill out a Form 1040

Most tax software will walk you through filling out these forms without a hiccup, including calculating your adjusted gross income. Just note that you can claim the EIC whether you’re using a Form 1040 or a Form 1040-SR.

Step 2: Complete a Schedule EIC

If you have qualifying children, you’ll be prompted by the schedule to detail information about each child, including birth date, Social Security number and more. Again, this is a fairly straightforward form but double check to ensure the info you provide is accurate.

Step 3: Wait for your refund

As specified earlier, the IRS is not allowed by law to release these funds until mid-February, so whether you file a joint return or an individual one, you may have to sit tight for a few weeks before certain credits are applied. If the IRS denies your claim to the EITC credit, you’ll have to submit a Form 8862 before you can correct your filing and submit again.

Earned income tax credit FAQs

1. Does investment income disqualify you from the earned income tax credit?

Yes, investment income can disqualify you from claiming the 2023 earned income tax credit, but only if it exceeds $11,000. Investment income includes interest, dividends, capital gains, royalties, and passive income like rental income. You’ll also be disqualified if you have to fill out a form claiming foreign earned income. You can see the full IRS eligibility requirements for claiming the earned income tax credit here .

2. How do you calculate your adjusted gross income?

Calculating your adjusted gross income is an important first step in checking your eligibility to claim the earned income tax credit. Adjusted gross income is your taxable income , which includes wages, tips, and other self-employment earnings minus any deductions you’re eligible to receive. The IRS provides a free tool to estimate adjusted gross income here .

3. Can you claim earned income tax credits for the previous tax year?