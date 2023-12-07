FHA loan: 2024 requirements and how to qualify

For nearly 100 years, the Federal Housing Administration has helped families achieve the goal of homeownership. Some 50 million loans insured by the FHA have been issued by approved lenders tailored to stimulate homeownership, particularly for first-time home buyers and low-to-moderate-income households.

A much greater assortment of mortgage options is available to potential home buyers today than in 1934. Here's how a government-backed FHA loan stacks up to the 2024 home loan alternatives.

Read more: How to buy a house in 2024

What is an FHA loan?

An FHA loan is a mortgage insured by the Federal Housing Administration. The FHA is a primarily self-funded division of the Department of Housing and Urban Development. It guarantees loans meeting particular requirements that are issued by participating lenders. Protecting lenders against loan losses allows the FHA to insure more loans, broadening its reach to households with lower incomes and less savings.

Read more: How much house can I afford?

How an FHA loan works

An FHA loan can be used to purchase a home or refinance a mortgage and has specific benefits and requirements, including:

Less stringent credit qualifications than conventional loans.

Loan limits that vary by county, capping the maximum lendable value of a property.

Mortgage insurance premiums that are paid by the borrower but protect the lender from a loan default.

FHA down payments

Long before 3% down payments were available on conventional mortgages, FHA loans were the original low-down-payment option. A FICO score of 580 or higher will qualify a borrower for a down payment of only 3.5%. A credit score as low as 500 will require 10% down.

How to qualify for an FHA loan

Specific loan requirements can vary by lender, but generally, FHA loans comply with the following conditions.

FHA loan credit score

A borrower must have a FICO credit score of 500 or higher to qualify for an FHA loan. When two or more borrowers apply for an FHA loan, the lowest individual score is considered.

FHA debt-to-income ratio

A debt-to-income ratio is calculated by taking the total of existing monthly debt plus the estimated monthly mortgage payment divided by gross monthly income. FHA loans generally require a DTI of 43% or less, though exceptions can be made with higher credit scores and additional factors considered. (See table below.)

FHA loan limits

FHA grants loans up to a purchase-price maximum determined by county, with distinctions made for low-cost and high-cost areas. In 2024, the maximum single-family loan limit in a low-cost county is $498,257. For high-cost counties, the maximum loan is $1,149,825. Higher limits are designated for Alaska, Hawaii, Guam, and the Virgin Islands.

An FHA Mortgage Limits search tool allows you to search for maximum FHA loan values by county.

FHA mortgage insurance

To protect lenders from losses, the FHA charges upfront and ongoing mortgage insurance premiums. The upfront MIP can be paid at closing or financed as part of the loan. The annual MIP is built into the monthly mortgage payment.

The ongoing mortgage insurance premium is for the life of the loan, except for a loan where the borrower made a down payment of 10% or more. In that case, the annual MIP can be canceled after 11 years.

Read more: What all the best mortgage lenders have in common

FHA vs. conventional loans

Some of the key differences between FHA loans and conventional HomeReady and Home Possible mortgages include:

Read more: Why a mortgage pre approval matters so much in 2024

Pros and cons of FHA loans

Pros

Lower credit score requirement than conventional loans.

Down payment as low as 3.5%.

No income limits.

No homeownership education is required.

You have the option to use an adjustable rate mortgage.

Cons