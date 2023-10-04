First-time home buyer in 2023: What you need to know

lemono via Getty Images

You're looking to buy a home at a time of high mortgage rates , rising home prices and a skinny selection of houses for sale. Good thing you're a first-time home buyer. No, really.

For one thing, current market conditions are keeping possible repeat buyers on the sidelines. A Zillow report says current homeowners with low mortgage rates are waiting for loans to ease back down to the 4% or 5% range before making another move. Fewer buyers chasing available listings is a good thing.

But beyond that, first-time home buyers are entitled to exclusive benefits, including low down payments, credit-score flexibility, grants, and home-purchase assistance.

Here's how to work the special perks to your best home buying advantage.

How to qualify as a first-time home buyer

For most first-time home buyer benefits, borrowers purchasing a single-family home as a primary residence can qualify in one of three ways:

You've never purchased a single-family home before. You haven't owned a home in the last three years, including sole or joint ownership. You're a displaced homemaker or single parent who has never owned a home, other than joint ownership with a spouse in the last three years.

In addition, eligibility requirements for a first-time home buyer loan will typically include a steady household income and a manageable debt load. More on that later.

Benefits of being a first-time home buyer

If you're looking to buy a house in 2023 or aiming for homeownership next year, a lower down payment and credit-score flexibility are two of the biggest breaks you get.

While 20% down has been the historical goal — because it eliminates private mortgage insurance, a fee to protect lenders from a default — first-time home buyers can make a minimum down payment of 3% of the purchase price (and some lenders buy that down to 1%).

If a low credit score is your financial hurdle, first-time home buyers can get an FHA loan with a FICO credit score as low as 500 with 10% down, or a conventional loan with a score as low as 620.

Home buyer education courses are also available to first-timers and can help you discover and understand the home purchase process.

First-time home buyer down payment assistance programs and grants

Another big benefit of being a first-timer: government and nonprofit first-time home buyer programs that provide down payment and closing costs assistance. These programs empower potential homeowners from all walks of life: teachers, first responders, Native Americans, public housing residents, and low- and middle-income households.

The Department of Housing and Urban Development offers resources for first-time home buyers to find assistance programs they may be eligible for. State housing finance agencies can also provide additional information on homeownership programs.

Some employers offer homeownership assistance for employees trying to buy their first home, too. Ask your human resources rep if your company offers any such programs.

How much house can I afford?

A little math can answer this question.

First, determine your gross pay. That's how much you make each month before taxes, insurance, and other payroll deductions.

Now, multiply that amount by 28%. The result is generally the amount lenders are looking for when considering all of your housing expenses: your monthly mortgage payment, homeowners' insurance, and taxes.

Just to be sure you're in the home buying pocket, multiply your monthly gross pay by 36%. That's the preferred amount of all of your monthly debt — housing, plus things like vehicle and student loans and your monthly minimum payments on credit cards.

There is some leeway here. If you have a higher credit score, a decent income and a solid credit history, a lender may work a little outside the margins of these debt-to-income ratios.

How much money first-time home buyers can borrow

Depending on your creditworthiness, you might actually be able to borrow more than you can afford. You read that right.

Lenders may approve you for more than you budgeted for. While they take a lot of financial factors into account when considering a loan, only you know what you can comfortably spend each month so you don't fall into a "house-poor" scenario. That's when you spend so much on your home that there's little money left over for anything else.

On the other hand, you may qualify for less than you expected. That can lead to disappointment and frustration.

Yahoo Finance tip: To avoid either surprise, use a mortgage calculator to help determine what you can afford. It will consider your current debt, as well as your expected mortgage payment, including an estimate of insurance and taxes. It will be a ballpark figure, for sure. Round up the result to give yourself a good margin for error.

First-time home buyer: How to find a lender

In the home buying process, this will be your second-biggest decision, other than deciding which home to buy. Finding a lender can take some time and effort. You want the best combination of interest rate, low fees and excellent service. Here are some tips:

Ask family and friends about the lender they used. Was it a good experience? Do they recommend them?

Ask your current bank or everyday financial provider to make a pitch for your business.

Throw a credit union or local savings bank into the mix.

Definitely check out a couple of online-only lenders.

Ask your real estate agent for a lending lead.

Yahoo Finance tip: Don't rely on just one lender; let the competition for your business work in your favor. When you find two or three lenders you really like, ask to get pre approved. Have each lender quote an expected interest rate with zero discount points and the lowest fees they can allow.

Keep those pre-approvals in your back pocket while you shop for a home.

First-time home buyer: Credit score needed to buy a home

Knowing your credit score gives you a better idea of what kind of interest rate lenders will offer . Here's the breakdown of the minimum FICO score you'll need to qualify to buy a home:

500: The bare minimum to qualify for an FHA-backed loan. You'll need 10% down.

580: This can get you into an FHA loan with 3.5% down or a USDA-backed loan for rural and suburban homes.

620: Conventional loans require a score of at least 620 — sometimes 660 or higher. And while there is no minimum credit score for a mortgage backed by the Department of Veterans Affairs for service members, many lenders will look for a score of 620 or better for VA loans, according to credit data company Experian.

700: This score can qualify you for a more expensive home loan, called a jumbo mortgage.

760: And higher typically gets you the most favorable interest rate on any product.

A good lender will walk you through all the types of mortgage programs you qualify for.

First-time home buyer 2023 tax credit

While a renewal of the first-time home buyer tax credit has been bouncing around the halls of Congress for some time now, the original income tax break ended in 2010. President Joe Biden has floated the idea a couple of times, but so far in 2023, there is no tax credit for first-time home buyers.

First-time home buyer: How the home buying process works

Once you've had some initial conversations with lenders, you'll know your down payment requirement and the expected terms of your loan. You'll even have a good idea of how much your monthly payments will be.

Assuming you've got the down payment ready to go, it's time to shop for a house. With a good buyer's real estate agent on your side, you'll find that home, make an offer for a fair purchase price and then the loan process begins: