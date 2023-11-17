First-time home buyer tax credit: What to know in 2024

Editor’s note: We are monitoring government moves regarding the first-time home buyer tax credit and will update this page as necessary.

Getting a tax break on buying a house might feel like the welcome boost to home buying affordability you’re looking for. However, the first-time home buyer tax credit expired in 2010. There has been talk in Congress of reinstating a similar home-purchase incentive, but to date, no new tax credit program for first-time home buyers has moved past the mere introduction of a bill.

Here's the latest on where the first-time home buyer tax credit stands right now — and what other tax breaks, down payment assistance programs and loans are currently available for first-time buyers.

Read more: How much house can I afford?

What is the first-time home buyer tax credit?

The original first-time home buyer tax credit was created by Congress in 2008 and ended in 2010, though service members and some federal employees had an extra year's eligibility for the tax credit.

Providing a tax rebate on income taxes owed, it allowed a credit of up to 10% of the purchase price on a principal residence to a maximum of $8,000.

The IRS defined a first-time home buyer as someone who had not owned a house in the three years before the purchase of the home the tax filer was seeking the tax credit on.

Read more: How to buy a house in 2023

Where the first-time home buyer tax credit stands right now

The federal government has kicked the can down the road on a new first-time home buyer tax credit for more than a decade. President Joe Biden and Congress have repeatedly teased a renewal of the tax break, including in 2023.

Any report you see of a tax credit for first-time home buyers "making its way through Congress" is untrue. So far, the idea of a refundable tax credit hasn't even made it to a legislative committee for consideration.

There have been several false starts for tax credits and grants to first-time home buyers, including:

The Biden $15,000 First-Time Homebuyer Tax Credit: Announced as a campaign goal of Joe Biden in 2020 but never enacted. The President recently floated a $10 billion down payment assistance proposal but hasn't mentioned a revival of the tax credit initiative.

The Uplifting First-Time Homebuyers Act of 2023: A bill filed in the House in February 2023.

The DASH Act: The "Decent, Affordable, Safe Housing for All Act" was introduced in the Senate in March 2023.

The Downpayment Toward Equity Act of 2023. A legislative initiative was put before the House in June 2023.

The Housing Crisis Response Act of 2023. A bill with 33 cosponsors was introduced in June before the 118th Congress.

The LIFT Homebuyers Act of 2023: Introduced in the House and U.S. Senate in July 2023.

None of these initiatives have taken even the first step beyond submitting a bill to becoming law. Any bill has to move to a House or Senate committee before being introduced on the floor for a vote. None have.

Read more: 5 strategies to get the lowest mortgage rates in 2023

State first-time home buyer tax credits

With a federal tax break currently nonexistent, first-time home buyers can explore possible mortgage credit certificates in their state. MCCs are issued by state housing finance agencies and allow home buyers to take a portion of the mortgage interest they pay annually as a federal tax credit, up to a $2,000 limit.

The tax credit can range from 10% to 50% of the mortgage interest paid annually on a primary residence. MCCs are subject to income limits and other restrictions set by a state housing finance agency and primarily serve low- to moderate-income households. Once approved, the home buyer receives a credit certificate applied to federal income tax owed on their tax return.

Find information on the housing finance agency in your state

State first-time home buyer programs

Some cities, counties and states also provide down payment assistance, reduced interest rates and grants to qualified first-time home buyers. State housing finance agencies and the Department of Housing and Urban Development can help you find these home-buying assistance programs. You can also search your local municipality's website for programs where you live.

Income limits, location, credit score requirements, and other restrictions may apply to these grants, loans or down payment assistance programs.

Read more: The credit score needed to buy a house in 2023

Other loans for first-time home buyers

First-time home buyers are often eligible for loan programs tailored to their needs. One of the most important benefits includes lower down payments:

Conventional loans offer down payments as low as 3%.

Mortgages backed by the FHA offer down payments as low as 3.5%.

VA and USDA mortgages offer no-down-payment programs.

Read more: Why a mortgage preapproval matters so much in 2024

The best mortgage lenders will also help you find loan and assistance programs that you may qualify for.

Tax breaks for homeowners

While it is of no help in clearing the hurdle to homeownership, once you are settled in, you can look forward to long-held tax breaks still in effect.

The tax benefits include deductions on points and origination fees paid during the loan process, as well as a mortgage interest deduction and a tax deduction on the property taxes you pay as a homeowner. There are also tax incentives for energy-efficiency home improvements and more.