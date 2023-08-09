What is full coverage car insurance?

Happy young woman driving with dog

Car insurance is required in most US states, though the minimum coverage amounts vary by location and other factors. One option you’ll see as you shop for auto insurance is full coverage. While no auto insurance policy covers everything, full coverage offers significant protection if you’re involved in a car accident or your vehicle is damaged due to another covered event.

Here’s what to know about full coverage car insurance, how it protects you financially, and whether it makes sense for you.

What does it cover?

Full coverage car insurance isn’t one type of coverage; it typically includes three coverages — liability, collision, and comprehensive insurance.

Liability insurance comprises two coverage types: property damage and bodily injury liability insurance. Property damage kicks in if your car damages someone else’s property, such as their fence, mailbox or landscaping. The bodily injury component covers you if you hurt another driver or one of their passengers in an at-fault car accident.

Collision insurance reimburses you for repairs to your own vehicle or replacement after a covered accident.

Comprehensive insurance also covers the cost of car repairs or replacement, but there’s an important difference. Instead of kicking in after an accident, comprehensive coverage pays when your car is damaged due to an event like severe weather, burglary, vandalism or a fire.

While liability, collision, and comprehensive are common with full coverage insurance, other coverage options may also be added to a full coverage policy. Some may even be required, depending on your state. Additional coverages include uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage, gap insurance, and rental-car reimbursement coverage.

Here’s what each covers:

Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage: Protects you if the other party at fault in an accident doesn’t have enough insurance to pay for your medical bills, car repairs, and other expenses.

Gap coverage: Protects you if your car is stolen or totaled and your remaining auto loan balance exceeds your car’s depreciated value.

Rental car reimbursement: If your car is damaged in a covered incident, this optional coverage helps out when you need to rent a car while yours is being repaired.

Does full coverage cover at-fault accidents?

Full coverage car insurance will offer some protection if you’re found at fault in an accident. Your liability insurance protects other drivers and their passengers in this case. And your collision coverage will cover the repair or replacement of your vehicle no matter who’s responsible for an accident.

But there are some limitations and costs to be aware of. Your insurance company will only provide coverage up to the amounts specified in your policy, known as coverage limits. For instance, if you have $25,000 in bodily injury liability insurance, but another party is seriously injured and their medical expenses exceed that amount, you’d likely need to pay the difference out of pocket.

Insurance deductibles also apply with collision and comprehensive insurance. Your deductible is the amount you pay before your insurance kicks in. Deductible amounts vary by policy, but it’s common to see $500 deductibles. So if your car’s damage totals $4,000, you’d need to pay $500 and your collision insurance would pay the rest.

Do I need full coverage auto insurance on my car?

Different states have different insurance requirements, with several mandating that you carry a minimum amount of bodily injury and property damage liability coverage. But none mandate that you have collision and comprehensive coverage. Despite this, your lender may require these coverages if you’re financing your vehicle. Because your car serves as collateral for your auto loan, lenders want to ensure that collateral is protected if an incident occurs.

You'll pay more for full coverage than liability-only insurance, but it also offers more peace of mind – and financial protection. For instance, if a large tree limb crushes your vehicle, the comprehensive insurance included with your full coverage policy would cover its replacement cost. If you had a liability-only policy, you’d have to pay for a new car out of pocket.

But whether you need full coverage depends on the age, make, and model of your vehicle, as well as your risk tolerance. If you drive an older, low-value car, dropping to liability-only coverage could make sense if your full coverage deductible and monthly premiums exceed your car’s value. Likewise, if you don’t drive your older car often, the risk of damage to your car decreases, so having collision and comprehensive may not make sense.

Evaluate your preferred level of risk, your budget, and your insurance costs when determining if a liability-only or full coverage policy makes sense for your situation.