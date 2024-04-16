Your home inspection checklist: What to expect on inspection day

You just made an offer on a house — but before you get too excited, it’s important to get a home inspection. That way, your dream property doesn’t become a nightmare as soon as you move in.

Learn why a home inspection is critical, when to get one, and how the process works. We’ll also include a home inspection checklist so you know what to expect when your (hopefully) soon-to-be house gets examined.

Learn more: First-time home buyers — what you need to know

What is a home inspection?

“A home inspection is a visual review and assessment of the function and condition of the home and its various systems,” says Tim O’Neall, certified inspector at the American Society of Home Inspectors (ASHI) and founder of AZ Property Inspections. The inspection will tell you what’s wrong with the property — whether it’s something major, like a foundation issue or something minor, like a leaky pipe under the sink.

Your home-buying contract may contain an inspection contingency depending on your agreement with the seller. In that case, you can use the inspection results to decide if you want to purchase the home as-is, renegotiate with the seller to fix the house before closing, or walk away from the deal. Generally, your contract will give you several days to get the property inspected and submit written repair requests to the seller.

In a competitive real estate market, you may be tempted to skip the home inspection to make your offer on the house more attractive to the seller. However, doing so could be a costly mistake if you learn the house has structural issues or old wiring after closing on the house .

Plus, getting your home examined by a professional will give you far more insight about the property than just a walkthrough with a real estate agent. “Even if the home is [being sold] ‘as-is’ and the seller will not act on anything found in the home inspection, I firmly feel all buyers should get an inspection just so they know what they're getting into,” said O’Neall.

Read more: How to buy a house

Home inspection vs. appraisal

While some people may use the terms interchangeably, your home inspection and your home appraisal are two distinct milestones on the path to owning the residence. The inspection gives you an overview of the property’s condition and can help you decide if and how to proceed with the real estate transaction.

On the other hand, the appraisal determines the property’s value. Your mortgage lender needs this information to ensure they don’t lend you more than the home is worth.

Learn more: How much house can I afford?

What’s included on a home inspection checklist?

The inspector will systematically review your potential residence using a home inspection checklist. While each inspector’s process may vary (and every house has different features and systems), here’s a general, non-exhaustive list of what will likely get reviewed during your inspection:

The home’s exterior, including the foundation and roof. Are there any cracks in the foundation? Is the roof missing shingles? What’s the condition of the paint, siding, windows, doors, gutters, and chimney?

The home’s interior. Is there any water damage? Do the floors sag? Are the walls cracked, or are they separating from the floor?

The electrical system. Do the switches work? Is the wiring and electrical panel modern? Are the outlets grounded?

The plumbing system. What’s the age and condition of the water heater? Is there adequate water pressure coming from the fixtures? Are there any leaky pipes?

The heating and cooling system. What’s the age and condition of the furnace or central air unit? Does the home get warmer and cooler as expected?

The appliances. What’s the age and condition of the major appliances, such as the fridge or oven? Do they work?

The basement and attic (if applicable). Is the basement dry? If there’s a sump pump, does it work? Does the attic have any apparent leaks or holes? Is there adequate ventilation and insulation?

The lot. Is there proper drainage to prevent water damage to the dwelling? What’s the condition of the deck or exterior stairs (if applicable)? Are there any tree limbs that pose an imminent threat to the property?

Before your inspection, you should receive a seller’s disclosure, a document listing any issues the seller already knows about. You can also ask your home inspector to pay special attention to any items called out in the seller’s disclosure.

What to expect during a home inspection

A home inspection can take multiple hours to complete, so you should clear your calendar on the day it occurs. Generally, the seller won’t be present for the inspection, but their real estate agent might be. Your agent should also be there.

During the inspection, you can go through the property with the inspector so they can point out any concerns as they spot them. However, O’Neall isn’t convinced this is the best strategy.

“I've had many buyers want to follow me around over the years, and I always tell them they certainly can, but by talking to me while I'm trying to zone in on all the items I need to see and report on, I may miss something,” says O’Neall. “Inspectors typically provide all kinds of information during the wrap-up with the buyers at the end of the inspection, so it may be best to let the inspector do their thing during the inspection itself.”

The home inspection report

You can usually expect to receive your official home inspection report within 48 hours of the property’s assessment. The report will contain all of the inspector's findings, including photographs, with significant concerns being noted first.

You should read the report carefully and use the information to decide how (or if) you want to proceed with the real estate transaction. You should contact the inspector immediately if anything in the report is unclear.

While the report will contain a detailed analysis of the home’s condition, it will lack certain information you may expect. For example, your inspector won’t tell you the value of your house — only a property appraiser can do that. Your inspector also won’t provide estimated repair costs for the issues they found. You’ll need to contact a contractor for a quote.

Just know that an inspection will come back with some issues, even if they’re minimal. If your inspector doesn’t find any problems, they probably didn’t do a very good job. If you discover the inspector missed a problem in the home, you should review your contract with them to see what happens in the event of an error. You may need to involve an attorney if the inspector’s mistake results in a costly repair bill.

Dig deeper: How to get a mortgage

Home inspection checklist FAQs

What isn’t reviewed in home inspections?

Home inspections don’t cover every inch of your property. “Many inspectors exclude certain systems or items (irrigation systems, audio systems, misting systems, etc.) around the house because they are not included in a typical state-sanctioned home inspection,” O’Neall says.

And remember, an inspector can only report on what they see — so if there’s an issue inside a wall, for example, they might not be able to tell. Plus, locked doors, excessive clutter, and unsafe conditions within the home can limit their ability to examine a dwelling thoroughly.

How do I choose a home inspector?

Your real estate agent can likely recommend a home inspector, but you may also want to ask friends and family for referrals. If you can’t get a personal recommendation, search for a nearby professional online.

ASHI is an excellent place to start when finding an inspector online. ASHI maintains a list of member inspectors , some of whom are certified by the organization. Enter the property’s address and sift through the results to find a qualified inspector near you. Once you have a shortlist of names, research each inspector thoroughly. Qualified inspectors should be bonded, insured, and licensed to perform the service in your state. Interview each potential inspector about their process and what’s included in their standard inspection. You can also ask for a sample inspection report to know what to expect.

How much does a home inspection cost?

The cost of a home inspection depends on the residence's size and location. However, you can generally expect to pay between $300 and $500 for the service. If you request mold, mildew, or asbestos testing, your price will likely go up.

Is a home inspection required?