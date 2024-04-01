There are steps you can take to ensure your funds are available ASAP.

Paper checks may seem obsolete at this point, but there are still some instances when they’re needed. For example, you might have to write a check to pay rent to your landlord, or you may receive a check in a birthday card from a relative.

Unlike some other forms of payment, checks can take some time to process. Here’s a closer look at how long a check takes to clear so you can plan accordingly.

How long does it take for a check to clear?

When a check “clears,” it means the funds guaranteed by the check are made available in the recipient's bank account.

Before this happens, the check must be processed via the Automated Clearing House (ACH) network — the electronic payment network that facilitates the movement of money between bank accounts across the country. The ACH’s job is to verify that the check is authentic and that the person sending the check has enough funds available in their account to cover the full amount.

Once the check has been given the green light, the payer’s bank sends the funds to the receiving bank, which then credits the recipient’s account for the designated amount. Depending on the bank’s policies, there may be a holding period before the recipient can access the full amount.

According to federal law, banks are required to make the first $225 from the deposit available for withdrawal at the start of the next business day after the banking day that the deposit is made in most cases. The difference is usually made available on the second business day.

This entire process usually takes 1-2 business days but can vary depending on your bank, the amount of the check, and where the money is going. Money sent overseas may take longer to clear.

5 factors that impact check clearing time

A few different factors can impact the amount of time it takes for a check to clear.

Check amount: Total check deposits exceeding $5,525 in a day may take longer to clear. Your bank may also impose additional verification steps for checks above a certain amount to ensure they aren’t fraudulent. The time of day a check is deposited: Banks and credit unions typically have cut-off times in place for check deposits; any checks deposited after the cut-off time will not be processed until the following business day. The type of check: Certified checks and cashier’s checks usually take less time to clear than personal checks because the funds have already been guaranteed by the bank. Bank holidays: Banks typically do not process checks on weekends or holidays. If you deposit a check just before the weekend or a major holiday when banks are closed, this could delay your check processing. Frequently overdrawn accounts: Accounts with frequent overdrafts may be subjected to a longer hold time. International checks: If the check is from a foreign country, it may take longer to clear because the receiving bank may need to communicate with the international bank to verify the check details , which can delay the check-clearing process.

Average check clearing time by bank

Here’s a look at how long it takes, on average, for a check to clear at major U.S. banks:

Making sure your check clears in a timely manner

Ultimately, your bank will have its own processes in place that dictate check processing times. However, there are steps you can take to ensure funds are available as soon as possible.