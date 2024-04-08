How to add an authorized user to a credit card

If you want to help a child or loved one establish good credit, adding them as an authorized user to your account can be one of the easiest ways to give them a leg up. They'll benefit from your credit history and ongoing credit use, allowing them to establish their credit.

Adding someone as an authorized user is simple. You can complete it within a few minutes online or by calling customer support.

What is an authorized user?

An authorized user is someone who is added to an existing credit card account. By adding the authorized user to the account, the primary user gives the authorized user legal permission to use the card online or in person.

Although the authorized user can use the card for purchases, they have no legal obligation to

repay the balance; the legal responsibility lies solely with the primary user.

If you have good credit, an authorized user will benefit from your credit history, essentially piggybacking off your good habits to establish their own credit. But the opposite is also true; if you miss payments or rack up too high of a balance, your negative credit activity will hurt their credit.

Benefits of adding an authorized user

It gives loved ones a convenient payment option: Adding someone as an authorized user can provide your loved ones a convenient payment option. Particularly if you're adding your children as authorized users, adding them to your account can make it easier for them to make purchases, and you don't have to worry about carrying cash.

You can help a loved one build their credit: If you make all your payments on time and keep your balances low, your credit activity can benefit the authorized user. Your activity will appear on their credit report, helping your child or loved one build credit in their own name.

You can earn rewards on their purchases: As the authorized user uses the card, you'll earn rewards on those purchases. Any cash back, points, or airline miles will accrue on your account, and you can redeem those rewards for statement credits, gift cards, or travel accommodations.

Drawbacks to adding an authorized user

You're on the hook for charges: The authorized user can make purchases with the card, but they aren't legally obligated to make payments. Instead, you are responsible for any charges the authorized user makes.

Bad habits affect the authorized user: Although adding someone as an authorized user can help them if you have good credit, it can hurt their credit if you have poor credit or miss payments on your account.

May require an added fee: Some issuers charge an added card fee for each authorized user you add to your account.

How to add an authorized user to your credit card account

Adding an authorized user to your account is easy; you can complete the process in just four steps:

1. Review your card agreement

First, review your credit card agreement to ensure you know all of the fees that may apply. Some cards charge a one-time or recurring annual fee for adding an authorized user. Depending on the card and how many people you want to add to the account, it could be expensive.

2. Contact issuer

Next, contact your issuer. Some credit card issuers allow you to add an authorized user online, but others require you to contact customer support and add an authorized user over the phone.

3. Fill out form

In most cases, you'll have to answer a few questions about the intended authorized user. Whether you apply online or over the phone, the credit card issuer will ask questions about the person, including their legal name and age. Once you've finished, they will send you a new card for the authorized user.

Tip: You don't have to give an authorized user the card. You can add them to your account without giving them possession of the card; their credit will still benefit from your history and activity without the risk of them racking up debt.

4. Discuss conditions for card use

If you want the authorized user to be able to use the card, make sure you discuss what limits may apply. For example, you may only want the authorized user to use the card in an emergency, such as when their car breaks down and they need to call a towing service. Or you may allow them to charge up to a certain amount each month. Setting clear parameters will avoid conflict and unnecessary charges.

Authorized user FAQs

Who can be an authorized user?

An authorized user can be a spouse, child, parent, family member, close friend or even an employee. However, whoever you add to the account can use the card for transactions online and in person, so be careful about who you trust with your account.

Is there an age limit for authorized users?

Technically, there is no limit for authorized users. However, depending on the issuer, the minimum age can range from 13 to 18 years old. For example:

American Express : 18 years old

BCU : 16 years old

Discover : 15 years old

U.S. Bank: 13 years old

Is there a downside to being an authorized user?

If you're an authorized user, you can use the card to pay for purchases, and the primary user's credit history can boost your credit.

However, there are some downsides; if the primary user misses a payment, maxes out their credit cards or rapidly applies for new credit, your credit will also be damaged, and your credit score may decrease.

If this is your first time using a credit card, you may find it difficult to manage your spending. And if you charge more than you should, it could strain your relationship with the primary user, so make sure you have conversations about what you can use the card for and how much you can charge.

Editorial Disclosure: The information in this article has not been reviewed or approved by any advertiser. The details on financial products, including card rates and fees, are accurate as of the publish date. All products or services are presented without warranty. Check the bank’s website for the most current information. This site doesn't include all currently available offers.