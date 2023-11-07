Applying for a credit card generally only takes a few minutes, and most credit card issuers provide instant approval, meaning you'll typically get a decision about your application within a minute or two.

But before you apply for a credit card, you need to understand your situation and needs, evaluate your options, and gather the information you'll need to submit your application. Here's how to apply for a credit card in a way that makes the process go as smoothly as possible.

How to apply for a credit card in 4 steps

While the application process doesn't take long, it's essential to make sure you find the right fit for you. These guidelines can help you determine which card to apply for and improve your odds of getting approved.

1. Check your credit score

Regardless of how high or low your credit score is, you can usually find a credit card you can get approved for. But depending on what you're looking for in a card, your score may need to meet a certain threshold.

For example, the best rewards credit cards, such as the Citi® Double Cash Card and the Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card, typically require good or excellent credit — generally a credit score of 670 or higher. In contrast, other credit cards, including the Capital One QuicksilverOne Cash Rewards Credit Card and the Discover it® Secured Credit Card, may approve you with a credit score in the low 600s or even lower.

You can check your credit score for free with Experian. If you're worried that your score may be too low for the card you want, review your credit reports to pinpoint areas you can address and take steps to improve your credit.

2. Determine which features you want

Credit cards offer a wide variety of features, and if you don't take the time to understand your needs and preferences, you may not get the benefits best suited to you.

Rewards are the most prominent credit card features, with cards offering welcome bonuses and cash back, points, or miles on your everyday purchases. Often, credit cards will offer a single rewards rate on everything or offer higher earning rates on specific spending categories, such as groceries, gas, dining, or travel.

Take some time to think about what type of rewards you want, then look at your expenses over the past few months to ensure you choose a card that aligns well with your spending habits. Other credit card features that can add value may include:

Introductory 0% APR promotions on purchases, balance transfers, or both

Travel-related perks, such as trip expense credits, airport lounge access, and airline- or hotel-specific perks

Travel and shopping insurance protections

Bonus offers with specific merchants and retailers

3. Shop around

It may be tempting to go with the first offer you like. But once you have an idea of what you're looking for in a credit card, take some time to research and compare several credit cards to ensure you find the best fit.

Depending on the type of card you're looking for, you may consider comparing them based on the following criteria:

Bonuses: If you're looking for a rewards credit card, look at each card's welcome bonus. Some cards make it easy to know how much the bonus is worth, but if it's a point or miles credit card, you may need to dig a little to get an idea of its value. Also, make sure you can afford to meet the minimum spending requirement without overspending.

Rewards rates: Determine which card offers the highest rewards rates on your top spending categories, then estimate how much you can earn overall — while some cards offer high rewards rates on certain purchases, their earning rate for non-bonus spending may be low.

Annual fees: Many credit cards charge annual fees, but even if you'd like to avoid paying for a credit card, some of them make it easy to offset that cost every year. For example, the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card has a stiff $395 annual fee, but it comes with a 10,000-mile bonus each year (worth $100) and $300 in travel credits when you book through Capital One's travel portal.

Other benefits: Think about your needs and preferences to determine which card offers the best perks for you. If you want to pay down a large purchase or high-interest credit card debt, for instance, a card with a long 0% APR promotion may be the right choice. The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card, for instance, offers 21 months compared to the Discover it® Cash Back's 15 months.

You may also consider things like interest rates, but these may not be as important, especially if you plan to pay your bill on time and in full every month.

4. Submit your application

After you narrow down your list of options to a single credit card, visit the card issuer's website and submit an application. The information you'll need to provide may vary a bit depending on the bank or credit union, but you'll generally need the following details:

Full name

Date of birth

Social Security number or individual taxpayer identification number

Home address

Phone number and email address

Employment status

Income

Residential status

Then, you'll review the card information, including interest rates and fees, and submit it. The card issuer will typically make a decision within seconds. If you're approved, you'll receive the card within a week or two. If you're denied, you'll receive a letter detailing the reasons why.

In some cases, the application may go into pending status. This typically happens when the application needs further review. You may be able to call the card issuer to get more information, or you can wait up to 30 days for the card issuer to complete the review and provide you with a decision.

Things to keep in mind

A credit card application doesn't take long to fill out and submit, but if you want to improve your odds of getting approved for the card you want, evaluate your options based on your creditworthiness and the features you're looking for.

If you get denied for a credit card, review the reasons and take steps to improve your credit health, so you'll have a better chance of getting approved in the future.

Editorial Disclosure: The information in this article has not been reviewed or approved by any advertiser. The details on financial products, including card rates and fees, are accurate as of the publish date. All products or services are presented without warranty. Check the bank’s website for the most current information. This site doesn't include all currently available offers.