How to build credit without a credit card

Building credit is like playing a strategic board game – you need strategy, patience, and a few clever moves. Forget the notion that credit cards are the only way to build a strong credit profile. There's a whole world out there beyond plastic money that can help you boost those numbers.

Understanding credit score and credit history

Credit bureaus and credit scores

Credit bureaus, namely Experian, Equifax, and TransUnion, collect and maintain individual credit information. They compile this data into credit reports, which are then used to calculate your credit score. This score, a three-digit number typically ranging from 300 to 850, measures your creditworthiness in the eyes of lenders.

The higher your score, the better.

The three most commonly used credit scores are the FICO score, VantageScore, and Experian's own credit score.

The composition of your credit score

Several factors determine your credit score:

Payment history (35%): This is the most significant factor. It reflects whether you've made timely payments on your debts, including credit cards, loans, and mortgages.

Credit utilization (30%): This looks at how much credit you use compared to your available credit limits, primarily on revolving accounts like credit cards. You want to keep your credit utilization on the lower end — aim for below 30%.

Length of credit history (15%): This considers how long your credit accounts have been open, including the age of your oldest account and the average age of all your accounts. A main reason why you should think twice before closing an old account.

Types of credit in use (10%): This reflects the mix of credit types you manage, like credit cards, installment loans (auto loans, student loans, personal loans, mortgages), and retail accounts.

New credit (10%): This includes the number of recently opened accounts and hard inquiries made by lenders when you apply for new credit.

When does credit history begin?

Your credit history begins when a credit account is first reported in your name. This could be when you're added as an authorized user on a parent's credit card, take out a student loan, or open your first credit card.

Typically, this happens when you're a young adult, although it can vary depending on when you first engage in activities that require credit.

How to build credit without a credit card

For those new to the credit world (first-time cardholders, students, etc.), you need to be granted a credit line to begin building your credit history, which can be a challenge without an existing credit record.

This situation often feels like a catch-22: lenders are hesitant to offer credit without a history, but you can't establish that history without access to credit. Fortunately, there are solutions designed for this very predicament:

Secured credit cards

Secured credit lines are like training wheels for credit. When you apply for a secured credit card, you're required to make a deposit with the issuing bank or financial institution. This deposit is typically equal to your desired credit limit – the maximum amount you can spend using the card.

For example, if you deposit $500, you'll have a $500 limit. This limit acts as a safety net for the lender, reducing their risk as they know they're covered in case of default. You don’t need to add more money to the deposit after spending; your initial deposit remains intact as security for the account. The only time you might add to the deposit is if you want to increase your credit limit, and the card issuer allows for such adjustments.

When looking for a secured credit card, make sure you choose a lender that reports to the major credit bureaus (Experian, Equifax, and TransUnion). This step is arguably one of the most important pieces since your main goal is to build or rebuild your credit score through responsible use, which includes timely payments and keeping balances low.

Our secured credit card picks

Capital One Quicksilver Secured Cash Rewards Credit Card

Credit level: Fair

Annual fee: $0

Security deposit: $200

Capital One Platinum Secured Credit Card

Credit level: Rebuilding

Annual fee: $0

Security deposit: from $49-$200

OpenSky® Secured Visa® Credit Card

Credit level: No credit check needed

Annual fee: $35

Security deposit: $200

Using a secured credit card

Like a regular credit card, you can use your secured card for purchases up to your credit limit. Just be sure you’re managing your funds appropriately and spending wisely, as the purpose is to demonstrate your ability to handle credit responsibly.

After you spend using your secured credit card, you must make monthly payments towards the balance, just like a traditional credit card. These payments are not automatically deducted from your deposit. Instead, you must actively pay them, usually through online banking or other payment methods the issuer offers.

If you reach your credit limit, you can't make additional purchases until you pay down some of the balance. Unlike a debit card, spending the set amount doesn't mean your card is "empty." You're expected to pay back what you've borrowed each month.

Transitioning from a secured to an unsecured credit card

After a period of responsible usage, you may be eligible to transition to an unsecured credit card. This typically involves a review of your account by the issuer to assess your payment history and creditworthiness. For example, some credit card issuers have been known to automatically review your account and upgrade you after six to 12 months of responsible use.

If there is no automatic upgrade or review you can always request a review for an upgrade, but make sure you’ve waited at least six months before making the call.

Become an authorized credit card user

Typically, you can add anyone as an authorized credit card user – children, spouses, friends, or other family members. Some credit card companies have age limits for authorized users, often starting at 13 to 16 years old, but this varies by issuer. Parents often use this arrangement to help their children start building credit early.

The primary cardholder is ultimately responsible for any charges on the account, but it's a shared responsibility to maintain good credit habits, as the actions of both parties affect the credit scores of both. As an authorized user, you aren't legally obliged to make payments; however, it's wise to have an agreement with the primary cardholder about spending and payments.

Can I be added as an authorized user and not use the credit card?

Yes, you don't necessarily have to use the card to benefit from being an authorized user. Just having your name associated with the account, and ensuring the primary holder maintains a good credit history, can positively impact your credit score. This can be particularly useful for those who want to build or repair credit without the responsibility of managing a credit card themselves.

Student loans

If you’re already taking out student loans to get through college, you can use the loan repayments to your advantage — both federal and private student loans show up on your credit report. Paying them on time can give you a nice bump in your credit score, but skipping a payment can hurt it.

Who reports the missed payment?

Both federal and private student loan lenders report your payment activity to the three major credit bureaus. This means any payment activity, whether on time or missed, becomes a part of your credit report.

Impact on credit score

Keep in mind, payment history is 35% of your overall credit score, so missing a student loan payment (or any payment) can significantly hurt your credit score. The exact amount your score drops can vary depending on several factors, including your current score and credit history. Generally, the higher your score, the more it can fall after a missed payment.

Duration on credit report

A missed payment on a student loan can stay on your credit report for up to seven years. This long-term visibility highlights the importance of making timely payments.

The good news is you can start rebuilding your credit score immediately after a missed payment. Begin by bringing any late accounts current as soon as possible. Then, continue making regular, on-time payments. Over time, the impact of the missed payment will diminish, especially as you add a history of positive payment behavior.

Credit builder loans

Credit builder loans are loans where the amount you borrow is held in a bank account while you make payments. Think of it as a savings program that builds credit. You’re essentially paying into a savings account and building your credit score at the same time.

While credit builder loans can be categorized under personal loans, they function differently. The key distinction is that you don't get immediate access to the borrowed funds.

The lender holds the amount borrowed in an account, and you make regular payments until the loan amount is reached. Borrowers cannot use the loan amount for any purpose in the beginning. The loan is held in a secured account by the lender until it is fully repaid. These payments are reported to credit bureaus (Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion), helping to build your credit history. Upon the loan's completion, you receive the accumulated funds. Here’s a breakdown:

Loan term and access: The repayment term can vary, usually from six months to a few years. Since the loan amount is held in an account until fully paid, if you need cash right away, a credit builder loan might not be the best option. It’s designed for long-term credit building rather than immediate financial needs.

Payment process: Just like standard loans, you will receive a monthly statement for your credit builder loan, and you’re required to make regular, on-time payments as outlined in the loan agreement. These payments are reported to the credit bureaus, contributing to your credit history.

Receiving the funds: Once you've completed all payments, the lender releases the accumulated funds to you. This payout marks the end of the loan term and signifies that you’ve successfully built up your savings while concurrently improving your credit score.

Personal loans

Personal loans aren't just emergency funds; they're also a viable strategy for credit-building. Even if you don't have a top-tier credit score, you can still be eligible for a personal loan – there are various options and considerations for those with lower credit scores.

Keep in mind, late or missed payments can negatively impact your credit score, undermining the purpose of using the loan for credit-building. Plus, some lenders offer deferment options for personal loans, allowing for temporary pauses in payments under certain circumstances. This can be helpful in times of financial strain, but it's important to understand the terms and potential impacts on interest accrual and loan duration.

Using a credit union to secure a loan

Credit unions are member-owned financial institutions, and are known for their member-focused approach. They often serve specific communities or groups, so to join, you typically need to be part of the eligible group, which might be based on your location, employer, or other affiliations.

Unlike traditional banks, credit unions don't usually assess your credit score before allowing you to join. However, they do often require a small deposit or membership fee, which acts more as a share purchase to establish your membership rather than a traditional account deposit.

Once a member, you can benefit from loans that often come with lower interest rates compared to conventional banks, particularly if you have a good credit score. Keeping up with monthly payments on these loans not only helps in maintaining a good FICO score but also ensures you're seen as a reliable borrower, potentially leading to more favorable credit opportunities in the future.

Other credit-building tools to consider

Experian Boost

Experian Boost (from the credit bureau Experian) is a credit-building tool designed to enhance your credit score, accessible both as a website and a mobile app. The service is available to anyone, including college students. However, you do need a bank account from which these bills are paid, as Experian Boost requires electronic payment records.

To use it, you need to sign up and permit it to connect to your bank account. This allows Experian to scan for and confirm your regular utility bill payments. It's unnecessary to provide access to all your accounts; you can choose which ones to connect based on where your bills are paid.

Once set up, Experian Boost shows you eligible on-time payments, such as those for your phone and utilities, and adds them to your credit file. This can be particularly beneficial if you have a limited credit history.

Rent payments

Several services are available that report your rent payments to credit bureaus. These services can be used whether you're renting from a large property management company or an individual landlord. However, you and your landlord must sign up for the service, and a fee may be involved. If you miss a rent payment, it could be reported as a negative entry on your credit report, just like a missed payment on a credit card or loan would be.

UltraFICO

UltraFICO is an alternative credit-scoring model that takes into account additional factors beyond your traditional credit history, such as your checking and savings account balances, on-time utility and cell phone payments, and housing rent payments.

Credit Sesame

Credit Sesame is another free credit monitoring service that offers its own credit-building tools, such as a credit card simulator and a secured credit card recommendation engine.

