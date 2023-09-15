Student loan issues? Here's how to file a complaint with the Department of Education

Student loan repayment is a lengthy process, and it can typically take years to hit a zero balance.

Along the way, you may run into an occasional hiccup with your student loan servicer. Perhaps your payment plan information is incorrect, your payment history isn’t accurately reflected, or your payments aren’t being reported to the major credit reporting agencies.

Whatever the issue, there are ways to make a complaint about your student loan servicer if their practices make servicer if their practices are making repayment more difficult or confusing, including filing a complaint with the U.S. Department of Education.

Student loan payments are back — and things have changed

After more than three years, federal student loan borrowers are set to resume payments this October. Loans resumed accruing interest on September 1, 2023, and borrowers are expected to make their first payments on October 1, 2023.

Many borrowers may notice changes in their balances, payment plans, and even their student loan servicer as they prepare for repayment. In fact, more than four-in-ten borrowers will return to repayment with a new student loan servicer, according to the Consumer Financial Protection Board.

Throughout the course of the moratorium, three major student loan providers — Navient, Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency (PHEAA), and Granite State Management and Resources transferred their debts to other service providers and are no longer serving borrowers.

This change impacted millions of borrowers and could make repayment more confusing for borrowers who aren’t sure who to contact regarding their student loans and may even spot inaccuracies or incorrect information due to these mass transfers.

Common student loan errors and how to fix them

There are several common errors student loan borrowers may encounter throughout repayment. As you enter into repayment, you should be sure to keep a close eye out for any errors that are inaccurate and could set back your repayment timeline or ding your credit score.

Common errors include:

Discrepancies in your loan balances or interest rates

Missing payments in your payment history

Incorrect payment status reported to the credit bureaus

Changes in your payment due dates

The good news is that there are ways to dispute these errors. Here’s what to do:

Contact your student loan servicer

If you notice any errors in the amount owed or your loan interest rates, contact your student loan servicer immediately. You can typically find their contact information on your monthly statement or via the National Student Loan Data System (NSLDS) website.

Before you contact your servicer, take some time to review your loan documents to ensure that there is actually an error.

You’ll also want to have your loan documents on hand when contacting your loan servicer. They may ask you for additional information and submit supporting documents, such as a copy of your loan statements or promissory note.

Send a dispute letter to your servicer

You should follow up any phone calls to your servicer with a written email or letter to your servicer to help you keep track of your communication with them. This is also an opportunity for you to provide them with supporting documents to support your case.

Request assistance from the Federal Studen Aid Ombudsman Group

The Federal Student Aid (FSA) Ombudsman Group is a neutral, informal, and confidential resource under the U.S. Department of Education. The FSA Ombudsman Group helps resolve complaints for student loan borrowers who received federal student aid and is your last line of defense in helping resolve complaints related to the federal student aid programs, including:

Direct Loans

Federal Family Education Loan (FFEL) Program loans

Perkins Loans

Grant programs

If your loan servicer fails to address your concerns, you can contact the Federal Student Aid Ombudsman Group through one of these methods:

Mail

U.S. Department of Education

FSA Ombudsman Group

P.O. Box 1854

Monticello, KY 42633

Phone

1-800-433-3243

Fax

606-396-4821

You can also fill out and submit a complaint form online via the U.S. Department of Education's website.

After you’ve submitted your request, the Ombudsman Group will investigate your issue and review any supporting documents you’ve submitted. They’ll work with you and your loan servicer throughout the complaint process to identify possible solutions.

Seek out legal advice

In cases of significant discrepancies or unresolved issues, you may want to consult with an attorney who specializes in student loan cases.

You can also escalate the issue to your state’s attorney general’s office. Your state attorney general’s office often has a section of their website or a direct phone line dedicated to consumer complaints and inquiries.

The Federal student loan system is not fool-proof — after a lengthy moratorium and disruptive changes by some of the nation’s most prominent student loan service providers, many borrowers can expect that the return to repayment will be rocky.

However, it’s important to do your due diligence and ensure everything looks correct during these next few months as student loan payments resume.

If not, contact your student loan servicer and any other representatives who can review your loan account to help you fix any errors and avoid negatively impacting your finances.