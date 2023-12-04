Business credit cards offer business owners access to credit, funds, rewards and exclusive perks. But as with personal credit cards, the research, card selection, and application process should not be taken lightly.

Here’s a detailed breakdown of the application process and the best ways to secure a business credit card.

How to get a business credit card in 4 steps

1. Check your eligibility

First thing first: are you even eligible? Think personal credit score, business type, annual revenue – the usual suspects. If your credit score is on the lower end or you have a spotty credit history, you’re not out of luck. There are business credit cards for almost every level, but the best credit cards with the best perks tend to be reserved for those with the best-looking credit profiles.

Understanding your eligibility for a business credit card is a big part of which cards to go after. For example, if you have pulled your credit report to find you are on the lower spectrum in terms of scores (>670 for instance), it may be best to choose a card like the Capital One Spark Classic for Business or the Bank of America Business Advantage Unlimited Cash Rewards Secured Credit Card that is more friendly to lower score applicants. Rather than go after a card that notoriously difficult to get, like the Business Platinum Card® from American Express (see rates and fees) where the issuer is less likely to grant you a credit line without excellent credit history.

Personal credit score plays a significant role; ideally you’d want a score above 670. You can use free online tools to check your personal credit score. You can visit AnnualCreditReport.com or call 1-877-322-8228 to request your free credit reports from each of the three credit bureaus (Experian, Equifax and Transunion) every 12 months.

Review your business financials

Lenders will look at your personal as well as your business revenue and financial stability to determine your eligibility for one of their credit cards.

Businesses that are new, under two years old, are considered a startup and thus seen as higher risk. Even if your business is new and falls into the start-up category there are options for you.

Ensure your financial records are in order prior to submitting an application. This includes personal tax returns, bank statements, business income statements, and balance sheets.

Business type and structure

Sole proprietorships, partnerships, LLCs, and corporations can all apply. Your business structure might influence the card options available to you.

You can still apply for a business credit card if you're self-employed. Freelancers and gig economy workers who only operate under an EIN as opposed to a formal structure (LLC, Sole Proprietor, etc.) can be eligible for certain business credit cards.

Years in business

Longer business tenure can improve eligibility. However, new businesses aren't automatically disqualified, but it can be more difficult to secure external funding like business loans or lines of credit through a bank or credit union. But credit cards are lower risk since they are typically lower credit lines and are backed by your personal credit. If you're a startup, focus on credit cards designed for new businesses:

American Express Blue Business Cash™ Card : Offers a $200 welcome bonus after you spend $3,000 in eligible purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. It also earns cash back on all eligible purchases, with 3% back at gas stations, supermarkets, and select U.S. department stores. It has an annual fee of $95 (see rates and fees; terms apply).

Bank of America® Business Advantage Travel Rewards World Mastercard® Credit Card : This card offers a welcome bonus of 22,000 bonus points after you make $3,000 in purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. It also earns 2x points on travel and dining, and 1x points on all other qualifying purchases. It has an annual fee of $95.

Chase Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card: This card offers a $500 welcome bonus after you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. It also earns 1.5x points on every dollar you spend, with no categories or restrictions. It has an annual fee of $95.

2. Know your business needs

What do you need the most? Cash flow support? A business credit-building tool? A card that rewards you for those endless business expenses?

Understanding your business spending patterns isn't just good for card hunting; it's like giving your business needs a once over.

Once you’ve decided where your biggest needs are, the research and comparison step is much easier.

3. Research and compare business credit cards

When it comes to choosing a business credit card, research and comparison are key. There are typically three main types of credit cards to choose from:

Rewards credit cards

These are ideal for businesses with significant everyday expenses. You can earn a percentage of your spending back in cash, points, or other rewards.

Travel cards

Best suited for businesses with frequent travel requirements. These travel cards offer benefits like air miles, hotel points, and travel insurance, which can translate into significant savings

Welcome offer cards

These are a practical choice for businesses that anticipate making a large purchase during the first few months with the card. They offer lower introductory interest rates (many offering 0% APR) and one-time cash-back bonuses, reducing the cost of borrowing.

The U.S. Bank Business Platinum Card offers a low introductory APR on purchases and balance transfers.

The Chase Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card offers a $500 welcome bonus after you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.

Key factors to compare

When researching business credit cards, it is important to consider key factors: interest rates, reward structures, annual fees, and additional perks.

Interest rates are crucial if you plan to carry a balance, so lower rates are more favorable. Most credit cards have variable rates and fluctuate with the market, leaving even the best ones with higher APRs. A great way to avoid this (temporarily) is to find a card that offers a long interval of 0% APR as an introductory incentive.

Reward structures should be carefully evaluated to understand how points or cash-back rewards are earned and redeemed. Each rewards issuer offers points, miles, or cash back on set spending categories (gas, dining, office supply stores, etc). These can also rotate from time to time. You want to prioritize the card that gives you the maximum value for what you already spend the most on for your recurring business needs.

For example, if you don’t spend much on business lunches or dining, a card that prioritizes this spending category likely won’t benefit you as much.

Annual fees must also be weighed against the benefits of the card to determine if they are worthwhile. There is no wrong or right choice when it comes to a fee-free or high-fee credit card.

The question that is most important?— Does the card's benefits outweigh the cost? This could be monetary value, such as earning so much cash back that it offsets the annual cost each calendar year. It could also be intangible, like airport lounge access reserved for certain card members, which you can't put an exact price on; but you find it beneficial and are willing to pay the annual fee for that privilege.

Additional perks such as insurance, extended warranty, or exclusive business offers can enhance the value of the card. By considering all of these factors, you can make an informed decision that aligns with your business's financial goals.

4. Fill out the business credit card application

The application is arguably the simplest part of getting a business credit card. A vast majority of applications happen online without the need to provide much unnecessary paperwork.

Here is a comprehensive list of what you’ll need to have:

Business information: This includes your business name, legal structure, business address, phone number, and tax identification number (EIN or SSN).

Personal information: This includes your name, address, Social Security number, and date of birth.

Business financial information: This includes your business's annual revenue, number of employees, and estimated monthly expenses.

Bank account information: This is needed so that the card issuer can deposit your rewards or make payments to your business account.

Authorization to check your personal credit: This is typically required to assess your creditworthiness and determine your eligibility for the card.

Benefits of a business credit card

Business credit cards offer a range of benefits that can be valuable for both small businesses and those that are more established. These benefits can help businesses save money, improve their creditworthiness, and streamline their financial operations.

Keep business and personal finances separate

One of the most significant benefits of a business credit card is that it allows you to keep your business and personal finances separate. This can make it easier to track your business expenses and avoid using your personal credit card for business purposes. Additionally, keeping your finances separate can protect your personal assets in case of a business lawsuit.

Build your business credit score

Building a positive business credit score is essential for any business that wants to secure financing or attract investors. A strong business credit history shows lenders that your business is financially responsible and can repay its debts. Business credit cards can help you build business credit by establishing a positive payment history.

Earn rewards on everyday purchases

Many business credit cards offer rewards programs that can earn you, as a cardholder, cash back, travel points, or other benefits. These rewards can be redeemed for business expenses, travel, or other valuable items.

Access higher credit limits

Business credit cards often have higher credit limits than personal credit cards. This can give your business more flexibility to make large purchases or cover unexpected expenses.

Extended warranties and purchase protection

Many business credit cards offer extended warranties and purchase protection on eligible purchases. This can help you save money on repairs or replacements if your product is damaged or lost.

Travel perks

Some business credit cards offer travel perks, such as airline lounge access, travel insurance, and hotel discounts. These perks can help you save money on business travel and make your trips more enjoyable.

Enhanced cash flow

Business credit cards can help improve your cash flow by allowing you to make purchases without having to immediately pay for them. This can be especially helpful for small businesses with seasonal income fluctuations.

Frequently asked questions

How long does a credit card application take to process for a decision?

At its highest possible time frame, 30 days maximum. This is how long an issuer has to inform you of their decision. This will usually happen via email and a physical mail letter.

In most instances though, the decision can be instant. Once the application is complete you could know within less than a minute if you were approved or not.

Can I start using my credit card immediately?

Most times, no. Although you are approved you need to activate the credit card before any on-line or in-person use can be done. This requires a physical credit card in hand. The good news is they typically can have it out to you within three to five business days from approval.

If you’re in a rush and waiting isn’t ideal, give your issuer a call. Some issuers will put a credit card through overnight or expedited shipping to move the process along.

Is it easier to get a business credit card where I already bank?

There is something to be said about the power of existing business relationships. If you have an established personal or business bank account (checking, savings, etc.), that could be a great place to start your search. Many times, issuers will offer bonus incentives or preapprovals to existing customers with a good banking history.

Can I get approved for a credit card using my business credit alone?

Yes, you can apply for what's known as a corporate credit card, but these cards are typically reserved for established businesses with a strong financial history. Unless you have significant capital (accounts or business assets) to prove your business can support the debt, getting a traditional business credit card with an EIN (employer identification number) alone is nearly unheard of. They want a personal guarantee, so your personal credit is also included in the application.

Editorial Disclosure: The information in this article has not been reviewed or approved by any advertiser. The details on financial products, including card rates and fees, are accurate as of the publish date. All products or services are presented without warranty. Check the bank’s website for the most current information. This site doesn't include all currently available offers.