If you've ever stood in an airport security checkpoint line for hours, you likely looked wistfully at the folks in the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) PreCheck lane. Individuals who enroll in TSA PreCheck can speed through airport security. In fact, TSA reported that 99% of TSA PreCheck passengers wait less than 10 minutes.

Signing up for TSA PreCheck requires a fee, but if you have certain credit cards — including travel credit cards and rewards credit cards — you may be eligible for the program at no cost. So how do you get TSA PreCheck for free? Through statement credits or by redeeming rewards.

TSA PreCheck: Reducing common travel delays

TSA PreCheck is a program that streamlines the process of going through airport security. Qualifying members don't have to take off their shoes, belt, or light jackets, and they don't have to remove their laptops or other devices from their bags. Those perks make it much faster for TSA PreCheck passengers, so they can breeze through security within minutes.

You have to apply for TSA PreCheck, and only U.S. citizens, U.S. nationals, and lawful permanent residents are eligible for the program. During the application process, the enrollment center will review your identification materials, such as your airport, and check their databases to see if you have a history of disqualifying criminal offenses or appear on terrorist watchlists.

How much does TSA PreCheck cost?

The fee to enroll in TSA PreCheck varies by enrollment provider. There are two recognized partners: Idemia and Telos.

Idemia charges $78 for TSA PreCheck, and your membership is valid for five years. After that, the renewal cost is $70.

Telos charges $85 for TSA PreCheck, and your membership is valid for five years. The renewal cost is $70.

How to get TSA PreCheck for free with a credit card: 3 ways

How do you get TSA PreCheck for free? There are three main ways for credit card users:

1. Use a card that provides statement credits

One of the easiest ways to get TSA PreCheck for free is to use a credit card that reimburses you for the cost. With some credit cards, the credit card issuer will issue you a statement credit for the enrollment fee when you use your card to pay for TSA PreCheck at the time you apply. You can typically use the card and get reimbursed for the fee once every few years.

2. Redeem airline miles or points

Some credit cards allow you to redeem your airline miles or rewards points specifically to pay for TSA PreCheck. For example:

Marriott Bonvoy cardholders — including the Marriott Bonvoy Bevy™ American Express® Card — can redeem 25,000 points to pay for TSA PreCheck.

United MileagePlus cardholders — including the United℠ Explorer Card — can redeem 11,000 United MileagePlus miles to cover the TSA PreCheck application fee.

However, this redemption method may not be the best use since it gives you less value for your points. You may get more from your rewards by redeeming your points or miles in other ways, such as booking travel arrangements or statement credits.

3. Use your cash-back rewards

Many credit cards allow you to earn cash-back rewards. For example:

The Discover it® Cash Back card allows you to earn 5% cash back on purchases within quarterly bonus categories, and 1% cash back on all other purchases.

With the Alliant Cashback Visa® Signature credit card, you'll earn up to 2.5% cash back on the first $10,000 you spend, and 1.5% cash back on all purchases after that.

As you build your rewards, you can redeem them in a variety of ways, including statement credits which reduce or pay off your balance. If you pay for your TSA PreCheck application fee with your card, you can redeem your accrued cash back for a statement credit that pays off the balance.

Which cards pay for TSA PreCheck?

According to TSA, there are nearly 40 credit cards that currently offer TSA PreCheck statement credits. Most of these cards — but not all — have annual fees, and they typically require applicants to have good to excellent credit.

These are just a few of the credit cards that currently offer credits for TSA PreCheck:

Capital One Venture Rewards

The Capital One Venture Rewards credit card requires excellent credit, and it has a $95 fee. But it provides a statement credit of up to $100 for TSA PreCheck or Global Entry fees, and it offers other benefits like car rentals coverage, airport lounge access, and travel accident insurance.

Chase Sapphire Reserve®

The Chase Sapphire Reserve® card is a premium travel card with a high annual fee of $550. Cardmembers get up to $100 in statement credits for TSA PreCheck or NEXUS fees every four years.

The card allows you to earn valuable a high rewards rate on travel and dining, and it offers luxe benefits like airport lounge access, a $300 annual travel credit, and access to the Luxury Hotel & Resort Collection.

Truist Enjoy Travel

The Truist Enjoy Travel credit card is noteworthy because it's one of the few cards that offers TSA PreCheck that doesn't charge an annual fee. You can receive a statement credit of up to $85 for TSA PreCheck or Global Entry fees, and the fee is awarded once every four years.

With this card, you'll earn two miles per $1 spent on airfare, car rentals and hotel accommodations, and one mile per $1 spent on all other eligible purchases.

Applying for TSA PreCheck

Now that you know how to get TSA PreCheck for free and which credit cards pay TSA PreCheck application fees, you can search for the right credit card for you. You can see a list of credit cards that pay for TSA PreCheck on the official TSA website.

Editorial Disclosure: The information in this article has not been reviewed or approved by any advertiser. The details on financial products, including card rates and fees, are accurate as of the publish date. All products or services are presented without warranty. Check the bank’s website for the most current information. This site doesn't include all currently available offers.